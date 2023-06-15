Gator is revealing his Dutton family secrets. The ones he’s created in the ranch’s kitchen, that is. Real-life chef and set caterer for Yellowstone Gabriel “Gator” Guilbeau is publishing a new cookbook with over 55 recipes that were inspired by or have been featured in the incredibly popular TV series. Yellowstone: The Official Dutton Ranch Family Cookbook won’t be released until September, but Romper can exclusively share a sweet recipe from the book you can whip up yourself right now.

Guilbeau took inspiration from Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip (Cole Hauser) for his “Sweet Blueberry Cobbler” recipe. “In the first two seasons of Yellowstone, we see Beth and Rip come together and push each other away, but in Season 3, their relationship becomes sweet and easy (well, as sweet and easy as Beth can be),” Guilbeau, who also stars as the cook of the Dutton family ranch in Yellowstone, writes in his cookbook.

“This dessert is as sweet and easy as Beth and Rip’s relationship. I’ve made this cobbler a zillion times with a million different types of fruits and berries, and people just love it,” the chef shares. “It’s critical to my ranch repertoire and can be made in large quantities.”

Guilbeau’s cobbler recipe requires several pantry staples such as all-purpose flour, sugar, baking powder, ground cinnamon, and more. You’ll also need lots of fresh blueberries, lemon juice and zest, and Guilbeau recommends serving it “warm with scoops of vanilla ice cream.” If you prefer another fruit, Guilbeau suggests substituting pitted and chopped peaches, nectarines, cherries, or a mix of raspberries and blackberries.

Find the full recipe for Guilbeau’s Sweet Blueberry Cobbler inspired by Beth and Rip’s sweet, often chaotic, but overall romantic love story below.

A look inside Gabriel “Gator” Guilbeau’s Yellowstone: The Official Dutton Ranch Family Cookbook Insight Editions

Guilbeau, who’s also worked on the Yellowstone spin-offs 1883 and 1923 as well as Jurassic World and American Horror Story, had actually “never acted before” before Taylor Sheridan unexpectedly wrote him into an episode of Yellowstone, he told Delish in January, but he’s been cooking and working on production sets since he graduated high school.

Originally from Louisiana, Guilbeau previously shared that he comes from a “long history of cooks” in his family and his dad also worked in craft services for 27 years on movie sets in Los Angeles. “It just comes natural for us to feed people, it’s just what we do, I don’t know any other way,” Guilbeau said in 2021.

Yellowstone: The Official Dutton Ranch Family Cookbook includes over 55 recipes featured in the hit show. Insight Editions Real-life chef and set caterer for Yellowstone Gabriel “Gator” Guilbeau. Insight Editions Info 1 /2

In addition to Guilbeau’s cobbler, other recipes featured in his cookbook include “Rip’s Fry Bread with Scrambled Eggs and Bacon,” a recipe that was actually handed down by his own mother, and of course “Beth’s Two Scoops of Ice Cream, Three Shots of Vodka Smoothie.” Is it 5 o’clock yet? Heck, Beth wouldn’t care.

Yellowstone: The Official Dutton Ranch Family Cookbook is available for pre-order now and will be released on Sept. 12, 2023.