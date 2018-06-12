15 Sweet Ways To Announce Your Pregnancy On Father's Day

If you have big news to share around the middle of June, then consider combining it with one of the most heartwarming summer holidays. Pregnancy announcement ideas for Father’s Day can be sweet, silly, or totally sentimental. You’re probably going to get a few laughs (and/or tears) after sharing the happy news, no matter how you do it,

So whether you’re divulging the news to your partner, your dad, father-in-law, or any other special person in your life, Father’s Day is a beautiful occasion to let everyone in on the secret. The holiday is already about celebrating family, so it’s an ideal time to mention the fact that yours is growing. If you feel like it’s time to tell people you’re pregnant, then it’s a beautiful occasion. With that in mind, don’t feel any pressure to pull off a big, extra announcement if that isn’t your thing, because a heartfelt phone call or even social media post can definitely get the job done. On the other hand, if you want to make this announcement A Big Thing, then by all means bust out all the celebratory moves you want. Whether it’s low key, over-the-top, or even kind of joke-y, these Father’s Day pregnancy announcements are all lovely and sweet celebrations of your baby.

1 Surprise Dad With A Onesie Pregnancy Announcement Onesie Etsy $12.50 see on etsy If receiving a present for Father’s Day alone doesn’t clue in your partner, then this onesie will certainly help deliver the good news. Have a camera ready for the reaction shot.

2 Stealth Ultrasound Pic Casually leave the ultrasound pic on your partner’s pillow or behind the coffeemaker. See how long it takes for the news to sink in.

3 Wine Label For Your Parents Wine Label Pregnancy Reveal Etsy $4.99 see on etsy Give your own dad a Father’s Day bottle of vino he’ll never forget. This clever announcement label will fit over his favorite bottle.

4 Sweet T-Shirt For Your Partner Dadalorian Shirt - Star Wars Pregnancy Announcement Shirt Etsy $18.69 see on etsy If the dad-to-be enjoys punny shirts, then this one is going to be a hit. Even better, they have a new buddy to share their Star Wars appreciation.

5 A Zoom Call To Remember Have a friendly Zoom call where the ultrasound pic is just off to the side or in the background. See how long it takes for your caller to spot your new decor.

6 A Bun In The Oven It’s a super punny move, to be sure, but just place a literal bun in the oven and see how long it takes your SO to put the pieces together. You’re sure to have a good laugh once the news clicks.

7 Surprise Gift Pregnancy Announcement Booties Etsy $21 see on etsy If you don’t already have kids, your guy probably isn’t expecting to receive a gift on Father’s Day. You can surprise him with a gift that reveals your pregnancy in a fun and quirky way like this t-shirt that gives the news with a nod to those dad jokes he makes constantly. New Dad Shirt Pregnancy Announcement Backyard Peaks $15 see on etsy

8 Funny Insta Captions Post some pregnancy announcement Instagram captions to tell everybody all at once. Add a cute line about the holiday, too: “Next year, we’ll have a whole new reason to celebrate Father’s Day even more!”

9 Put A Bun In The Oven Pregnancy Announcement Quail Egg Etsy $10 see on etsy Ask for help from your father or partner when cooking (or even just pretending to cook). When they crack open this egg, they’ll get a little message sharing your amazing news.

10 Say It With A Pizza Make a *very* special request from your favorite pizza place. Honestly, the pizza pregnancy announcement itself is beyond precious, and then you still have a whole pizza to enjoy. It’s the best, basically.

11 Include The Dog If your canine is the current baby of the family, then make a pregnancy announcement with the dog. Have your dog pose in front of a signboard that reads, “Happy Father’s Day — I’m getting promoted to big brother!”

12 Chalk It Up Write a “Surprise, I’m pregnant!” type of message on your SO or father’s driveway in bright sidewalk chalk. (Maybe enlist the help of your most artsy friend, too?) Then have your surprise recipient walk outside to the happy message.

13 Low Key Facebook Post Post a pic of your partner with the caption: “Guess who’s celebrating next Father’s Day?” Prepare for the deluge of well wishes.

14 Say It With Emoji Take a cue from Halsey's pregnancy announcement on Instagram and make use of baby-oriented emojis. Dropping a simple pacifier emoji into your texts can say everything.