7 Fights Couples Have When One Person Is A Passive Parent

One of the greatest struggles of any relationship — particularly as parents — is when one parent is more dominant, while the other is passive. Both types can be great at parenting, but when you're on opposite ends of the spectrum it makes finding middle ground difficult. In a perfect world, we'd all be perfectly matched with a mate that compliments our personality, but reality means sometimes having to compromise. So, yes, there are fights every couple has when one person is a passive parent that will, undoubtedly last the length of the relationship.
I know this to be true on a deep, personal level, as my partner and I strive to find the right balance as parents to our children every single day. I'm definitively the rule maker and enforcer, while my partner, for the most part, passively exists. He's a great father and our relationship is a good one, don't get me wrong. We've found a way to make this dynamic work and, make no mistake, parenting with a passive partner can work beautifully. It's just that, sometimes, opposing parenting techniques come to a head in the worst of ways.
While he's an active participant once I've pointed his passivity out, it can be frustrating to use my time and energy to highlight what I perceive to be obvious. I know he doesn't mean any harm and it's just his personality, but that doesn't help when I'm trying to raise our two children and need him to, you know, co-parent. Over the years,we've found ways around these tiffs, but here are some of the fights we've had because he's just so damn passive.