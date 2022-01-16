When it comes to postpartum nursing, finding a sleep bra that accommodates your changing breasts can be a challenge, especially if you’re generally not used to sleeping in bras. The best nursing sleep bras offer the support you need yet have some stretch so that they’re still comfortable. (Too tight of a bra might also restrict the flow of milk and cause clogged milk ducts.) The best option for you will have an easy-access design for conveniently breastfeeding or pumping in the middle of the night that suits you and your lifestyle.

When shopping for a nursing bra to sleep in, you’ll want to get the right support without compromising on comfort. For that, you’ll likely want to opt for bras that are soft and stretchy and that skip out on underwires. A bra with minimal coverage and support, such as a lightweight bralette, can be a great option for smaller busts. But if you have a fuller bust, extra support in the form of a wide band and adjustable and/or wide straps can be helpful. Additionally, some nursing sleep bras come with band extenders and strap clips for even more versatility and a better fit. And if you’re not in the mood to layer at night, you might skip out a traditional bra and consider a cozy nursing cami or nightgown with a built-in bra instead.

Of course, a nursing bra should be easy to breastfeed or pump in, too. Some options include cups you can unclasp near the shoulder and fold down, while others are simply stretchy enough to pull down or to the side. Which is best for you is largely a matter of preference.

If leaking breast milk is a concern, you may want to consider a nursing bra that features removable padding or can accommodate additional nursing pads. Machine washability is a big bonus for when you do have leakage (and breastfeeding, in general) — though, as with any undergarment, not all are designed for it.

Keep scrolling to check out the best sleep nursing bras, as well as sleep tops with built-in bras, on Amazon.

1. A Super-Comfy Racerback Sleep Bra

This nursing sleep bra has garnered rave reviews for its soft, silky, stretchy nylon-elastane blend that’s super comfortable for sleeping. It features a racerback design, and the hook-and-eye clasps allow you to adjust the band. The cups are double-layered, and it has side panels that are structured to give support. And one reviewer wrote that the adjustable straps “don’t cut in but still provide just enough support.”

The nursing cups fold down easily using the clasps near the shoulder straps. One shopper described that it has, “easy access clasps [and] a soft material that stretches easily for those longer spaces between feedings at night.” This bra doesn’t come with built-in padding, but “you can easily fit a [nursing] pad for leakage,” noted one reviewer. The cherry on top? The bra is machine washable.

Available sizes: Small — X-Large (cup sizes ranging from 32B to 42E)

Available colors: 9

Material: 90% nylon, 10% elastane

One fan wrote: “I really like these nursing bras. They are more supportive than others I have but are not too tight. They’re really comfortable and it’s easy to reattach the front after nursing with just one hand.”

2. A Wrap-Front Nursing Sleeping Bralette

This wireless, pull-on nursing bralette features a band and racerback straps that are wide and supportive for sleep, while the four-way stretch material offers plenty of flexibility to accommodate your changing body. One reviewer wrote that it offers “great elasticity” and “fits perfect even if you are engorged.” The crisscrossing wrap design doesn’t involve any clasps or clips to fuss with, making it easy to push aside for feeding or pumping. Although it’s unpadded, it can accommodate nursing pads. Reviewers have noted that it’s also great for lounging or donning around the house, and the manufacturer specifies that it’s machine-washable in cold water.

Available sizes: Small — Large (cup sizes ranging from 32B to 42D)

Available color combinations: 2

Material: 92% nylon, 8% spandex

One fan wrote: “I have a few sleep/bralette style nursing bras and this is the most comfortable one by far! Very stretchy and soft fabric. [...] I just ordered a second one because I love it so much!”

3. A Budget-Friendly Pack Of Nursing Bras

Boasting over 21,000 ratings on Amazon and a 4.5-star overall rating, this customer tested-and-approved five-pack of nursing bras offers great value for the price. Reviewers have confirmed that the wireless bras are stretchy, supportive, and comfortable to sleep in. The materials aren’t specifically broken down, but the manufacturer does note that the fabric is a combination of nylon and spandex — a good choice if you’re looking for stretchy comfort. The cups conveniently unclip at the top corners, and you can easily unclasp them with one hand, according to reviewers. The bras have adjustable hook-and-eye band closures and even come with band extenders, should you need more breathing room. The straps are adjustable and customers have reported that they’re wide enough for comfort.

Some shoppers have noted that the padding tends to shift after washing, but they’re removable if you prefer not to have them. The bras are machine washable as well. One reviewer wrote, “I don’t have to use my breastfeeding pad covers with these bras because they have a pad in them that’s washable.”

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large (cup sizes ranging from 30A — 44C)

Available color combinations: 7

Material: Nylon, spandex

One fan wrote: “I got these after realizing the two I had from Motherhood wouldn’t cut all the breastfeeding, sleeping, and everything. These are very comfortable, they come with extenders (which is SUPER nice and handy), the colors are cute, and they are easy to snap on and off. You can’t beat the price too, so go ahead and get yourself some!”

4. These Nursing Bras That Come With Band Extenders & Strap Clips

Featuring upwards of 27,000 reviews and an overall rating of 4.6 stars, these full-coverage bras come with a lot of hype. Each bra is made with nylon and spandex that allows for extra stretch on the sides while still offering plenty of support without underwire. This bra also comes with removable padded inserts and clip-down cups that are “comfortable and easy to snap on and off,” according to one customer. The wide band closes with hook-and-eye clasps. While some reviewers have described the straps as wide, others comment that they could be a little wider — but fortunately, they’re adjustable. For an even more customizable fit, the manufacturer includes three band extenders and three clips to convert the straps to racerback.

The manufacturer doesn’t specify any washing instructions, but one reviewer wrote, “They washed really well on the hand wash/delicate cycle in my washing machine.” You can snag the bras in various three-packs, including black, beige, and pink bras, as well as some striped versions.

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large (full cup-size range not specified)

Available color combinations: 6

Material: 92% nylon, 8% spandex

One fan wrote: “These bras were just what I was looking for! I wanted to find a comfortable nursing bra that would be easy to use at night as well as provide enough support to wear out. Well these definitely fit the bill! I like that they come with padding if you need some coverage. But the padding is easy to remove and the area provided is perfect for your own nursing pads. Another great feature of these bras is the additional provided extenders. These extenders are great for mamas who are in between sizes.”

5. A Nursing Sleep Bra With Lace Details

This lacy wireless bra combines style and function. It’s constructed with a stretchy fabric, easy-to-use cups that unclip at the corner, and a band and shoulder straps that are adjustable — plus, it comes with a band extender should you need it.

The straps and band aren’t especially thick, which means it might not be the most comfortable for larger busts. That being said, reviewers have described it as “super comfortable” and a bra that has “great support and coverage.” The cups have some light padding, but it’s not removable — however, you can opt to wear nursing pads with the bra. Best of all, it’s machine-washable and can be utilized for both day and sleepwear.

Available sizes: 34C — 42E

Available color combinations: 1

Material: 91% nylon, 9% spandex

One fan wrote: “I wish I knew lace nursing bras were a thing before [...] This is so comfy and nice and totally makes me feel like my own person again while needing to feed baby. 100% love this and will buy more.”

6. A Pack Of Ribbed Nursing Sleep Bras In Fun Colors

These ribbed nursing bras are made with a nylon and spandex blend (the exact breakdown isn’t specified by the manufacturer) that’s stretchy and soft. The cups have removable foam padding that offers extra lining when you need it, while the adjustable straps and band provide some flexibility in fit. The bras also come with additional color-coordinated extenders to help with sizing.

Many reviewers have agreed that these bras are simple to open using the drop-down clips in the front. One reviewer wrote, “I love the little clip and how easy it is to breastfeed my little one when I’m out and about or even at home.” Although the manufacturer makes no mention of how to wash the bras, some reviewers have mentioned that they machine wash well. One reviewer reported, “I love that they can go in both the washer and dryer and don’t need to be air-dried.” There are five different packs to choose from, which feature a variety of colors — although these are the only ribbed ones available in this style.

Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large (cup sizes ranging from 30A — 44C)

Available color combinations: 5

Material: Nylon, spandex

One fan wrote: “I ordered a few sets of these just because I am so impressed with the fit and the comfort of these. I sleep with them at night and it’s so easy to breastfeed and go back to sleep. An absolute must for any breastfeeding mama. I recommend them to all of my pregnant friends!”

7. A 3-Pack Of Sleep Camis With Built-In Bras

These nursing camis are a comfy and convenient option if you want to avoid layering a bra under a shirt to sleep for even more convenience. The straps are elastic and adjustable, and the fabric is a stretchy cotton-spandex blend for support and comfort. There’s also no need to fuss over clasps or buttons when nursing: You can simply pull aside the overlapping cups in the front for quick access. “It’s so easy to pull down [and] nurse,” noted one reviewer. While the built-in bras don’t have padding, the cups do feature pockets designed to hold nursing pads.

Another thing that reviewers have noted is how versatile the tanks are. One shopper described: “I’ve even used them under other shirts and sweaters on days when I don’t want to wear a bra and they provide enough coverage and shape.” The tank tops come in multiple prints and colors that are perfect for sleeping or daytime wear, and they are machine washable.

Available sizes: Small — X-Large (full cup-size range not specified)

Available color combinations: 26

Material: 95% cotton, 5% spandex

One fan wrote: “I ditched all other nursing tank tops and have stuck with these for over a year. They are sooooo comfy and fit true to size. I seriously wear one every day. I love that there are no clasps and it's just a pull over and go deal. I wear one all day and all night. Comfy to sleep in. Comfy to wear under sweaters in the winter or just around the house in the summer. Comfy with or without a bra, although I prefer them without.”

8. This Set of Nursing Nightgowns

These versatile nightgowns with attached sleep bras are great for multiple stages, including pregnancy, delivery, and postpartum. Each one has adjustable straps and features clip-down cups for easy nursing. They come with a light foam insert you can choose to remove or keep in place. Reviewers have described them as “perfectly soft, stretchy and not see through,” and “snug and supportive without feeling like you are really wearing much.”

There’s no mention of washing instructions from the manufacturer, but many reviewers have agreed the nightgowns hold up well after multiple washes. One reviewer claimed, “I've worn mine several times and washed them several times, and they still fit like the first time I wore them.” You can also choose to remove the pads separately.

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large (cup sizes ranging from 30A — 44E)

Available color combinations: 4

Material: Unspecified

One fan wrote: “These fit great and are of nice quality. I used these at the hospital right after having my baby and it was so much better [than] the hospital gowns. They’re great for nursing and are very comfortable.”