Star Wars

The Child in Lucasfilm’s The Mandalorian, season 2, exclusively on Disney+. © 2020 Lucasfilm Ltd. & ™. All Rights Reserved.
Lucasfilm’s 'The Mandalorian' on Disney+

25 Star Wars Toys & Gifts The Biggest Tiny Fans Can Get Behind

It’s (not) a trap!

by Kinsey Gidick

“May the Fourth be with You,” the punny riff on the famous Star Wars saying, traces its start to 1979, according to so called geek holiday experts. But even after 44 years, it remains relevant to super Star Wars fans. So what better time than May 4 to share your love of Luke and Leia with your child with a Star Wars toy or gift?

The galaxy of Star Wars toys is never-ending, so there’s truly something for everyone, from the newbie fan to the veteran aficionado. And with the recent arrival of Disney+’s Mandalorian series, there’s even more deep space swag to snag. If you haven’t succumbed to a Baby Yoda purchase yet, now is the time. Not to mention the seemingly hundreds of thousands of action figures, LEGO sets, light sabers, plush Ewoks, playing cards, scooters, and even Darth Vader shaped stereos available.

Which is to say, “May the Fourth be with...” might take on new meaning this year. It might instead be used as an insider Jedi mind trick used to stop parents from overindulging their own childhood Star Wars passions to prevent them from purchasing a whole AT-TE Walker filled with Galactic Republic collectibles. Remember, folks, you’re doing it for the kids.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1

A Light Saber

Star Wars Electronic Light Up Replica Lightsaber
Target

How can you fully embrace the Star Wars universe without the assistance of a light saber? This model lets you channel the Dark Side with three AAA batteries.

2

A Darth Vader Stereo

Star Wars Bitty Boomer Darth Vader
Target

Whether your little Star Wars fan wants to hear the “Imperial March” on repeat or just wants to rock out to some Katy Perry, this tiny Darth boom box can sync with your iPhone or other device to play their favorite tunes.

3

A LEGO Millennium Falcon

LEGO Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Millennium Falcon 75257
Walmart

LEGO lovers, Star Wars has your number. The block biz has made dozens of Star Wars models, but this one is a must have: A Millennium Falcon from the Rise of Skywalker.

4

A Vintage Chewbacca

Vintage Chewbacca
Walmart

Chewy has been a beloved part of the Star Wars series since day one. If your kid feels an affinity to the giant Wookie, this vintage action figure makes a great gift.

5

An Interactive R2D2

Star Wars Interactive R2D2
Amazon

Not only does this R2D2 replica look the part it moves, makes sounds, and even displays an image of Princess Leia just like the real thing. This remote operated toy will blow your child’s mind.

6

A Chewy Mask

The Force Awakens Chewbacca Electronic Mask
Amazon

Want to get your kid’s Halloween costume in order months in advance? Then consider this Chewbacca mask that makes his signature roar when the mouth opens.

7

A Pack of Storm Troopers

Storm Trooper 4-Pack
Amazon

Love them or hate them, Storm Troopers are a signature part of the Star Wars universe. And for kid playing pretend, they’re a necessary addition. This pack comes with four Storm Troopers in various positions.

8

A Lando Action Figure

Lando Calrissian
The Black Toy Store

Captain Lando Clarissian goes from a smuggler extraordinaire in a selfless leader in the fight against the Empire. Now kids can own their own version of this hero.

9

A Baby Yoda

Star Wars The Child Animatronic Edition
Amazon

One of the hottest holiday sellers last winter, this animatronic Baby Yoda remains a hit thanks to his giggles, snoozing sounds, and “Force nap.”

10

A Star Wars Mobile

ARCre8 Customizable Star Wars Baby Mobile
Etsy

Teach your baby to loves Star Wars from the crib with a mobile decked out in the series’ characters. You can even customize it with your favorites.

11

A Star Wars Little Golden Book

'Star Wars: A Galaxy for Everyone'
Amalgam Comics and Coffeehouse

Yes, books can be considered toys if they open up a child’s imagination to a world beyond their own. In this book, “A Galaxy for Everyone”, Little Golden Books celebrates the diversity of the Star Wars world.

12

A Baby Yoda Key Chain

NanoniByMJS Yoda Inspired Keychain
Etsy

Never let your child get locked out with this key chain they’ll love. Made by Etsy vendor NanoniByMJS, it’s Baby Yoda’s signature ears — an easy to spot icon kids will hang on to.

13

Star Wars Monopoly

Monopoly: Star Wars Complete Saga Edition Board Game
Walmart

A collector’s item for any Star Wars-loving fam, here’s a game you’ll play for years to come. Teach kids about counting and making change while learning about Luke, Leia, and the rest of the crew.

14

A Star Wars T-Shirt

EbonyChan Baby Yoda & Shuri Shirt
Etsy

With a colorful tee a child can show off their Star Wars knowledge and subtly share their passion for all things Jedi with their pals. This shirt takes it one step further by showcasing two stars: Baby Yoda and Black Panther’s Shuri.

15

A Luke Skywalker Simulation Helmet

Star Wars Luke Skywalker The Black Series Battle Simulation Helmet
Game Stop

Synchronized LED lights and 3 speakers make the wearer of this Luke Skywalker simulation helmet feel like they’re really flying through some of the biggest Star Wars battles.

16

A Pack of Squishy Disney Figures

Disney Star Wars Squeeze Toy Set
Amazon

Action figures are great, but they’re not suitable for the tiniest fans. That’s where these introductory Disney Star Wars Squeeze Toys make a perfect alternative.

17

A Plush Darth Vader

Plush Darth Vader
Amazon

Ever little kid needs a snuggle buddy and doesn’t Darth Vader deserve love too? Give your child a plush Darth they can take with them everywhere.

18

A Yoda Puzzle

Fine Art Collection Yoda 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle
Buffalo Games

With 1,000 pieces, you can entertain your family for hours with this Yoda fine art puzzle. Just remember, there is no try, only do.

19

A Storm Trooper Watch

VTech Star Wars First Order Stormtrooper Smartwatch
Amazon

A child can take pictures and videos with this VTech Storm Trooper watch. With 30 digital and analog Star Wars clock face designs, it also includes a voice recorder that can make them sound like a Star Wars character.

20

A Star Wars Sticker Book

Star Wars Sticker Book
Penguin Random House

Packed with 60 reusable stickers featuring Star Wars characters, this book is hours of fun for a buddy fan. And with easy-to-peel-off pages, it’s great for small hands.

21

A Star Wars Play-Doh Set

Play-Doh Star Wars BB-8 and R2-D2
Amazon

BB-8 and R2-D2 aren’t just robots, in this Play-Doh set they’re tools to make all kinds of stamps and shapes.

22

An R-Series Droid

POP! Star Wars Galaxy's M5-R3
D3 Comic Book Shop

Not everyone wants a C3P0 or R2D2. Some people love the other droids who make up the Star Wars world. This droid, for instance, was “rumored to have spent time at the Black Spire Outpost on Batuu before being relocated to its new outpost at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge” — a fun addition to a budding fan’s collection.

23

A Playskool Millennium Falcon

Playskool Millennium Falcon
Amazon

Star Wars toys span an all ages. Proof? This Playskool Millennium Falcon designed for even the littlest Han Solos in training.

24

A Set of Mandalorian Walkie Talkies

Mandalorian Long Range Walkie Talkies
Kohl's

“Come in, Pelli Motto. It’s Mando.” Now your little bounty hunter can explore the outer reaches of the New Republic but still be home by lunch with this walkie talkie set.

25

A Boba Fett Helmet

The Black Series Boba Fett Premium Electronic Helmet
Hasbro

Any kid or child at heart can role play that they’re Boba Fett with this helmet. Press a button and the viewfinder pops down, then red lights flash for the official Boba Fett look.