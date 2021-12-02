There’s something about the Christmas season that gets people all up in their feels. Thoughts to turn to home as people make plans to travel to see family. Reflection of the years spent with a partner seem to take on new meaning as the twinkle lights get put up the cold winds begin to blow. You might find yourself getting all touchy feely. Looking for the right words to tell someone how you feel? Turn to these lovely Christmas love quotes. Whether it’s a love for someone special or a more inclusive feeling of love for the world, there’s a well worded phrase here to help.

Some of these quotes are from famous people, like Otis Redding and President Calvin Coolidge. But other names might not be so recognizable. And that’s OK. Profound thoughts can come from anyone and they’re still worth sharing with others. Especially as the holiday rush and all its stress begins to bear down. Perhaps you just want to jot one of these down and keep it on your desk or in your wallet as a reminder to take a breath and remember the reason for the season: love.

Or maybe you know someone who needs a little cheering up or a vote of confidence. You can do that too with these Christmas love quotes.

1 “Baby, all I want for Christmas is you.” — Mariah Cary Jamie McCarthy, Getty images Mariah Carey said it best when she blasted her wildly popular Christmas ode “All I Want For Christmas is You” in 1989. Those words still ring true for anyone with a love in their life.

2 “Christmas is not a time nor a season, but a state of mind. To cherish peace and goodwill, to be plenteous in mercy, is to have the real spirit of Christmas.” — Calvin Coolidge Give it up to the United States’ 30th president on this deep thoughts around Christmas and the spirit of love. He may have said these words nearly 100 years ago, but they’re still true.

3 “Our hearts grow tender with childhood memories and love of kindred, and we are better throughout the year for having, in spirit, become a child again at Christmas-time.” — Laura Ingalls Wilder Love for one’s family is especially poignant at Christmas. And that couldn’t be more true this year as many families travel for the holidays for the first time in two years.

4 “I will honor Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year.” — Charles Dickens In Charles Dickens’ famous “A Christmas Carol” story, Ebenezer Scrooge is met by three ghosts one winter night who reveal his true personality and help him overcome his wicked ways. When he awakes this is what he pledges.

5 “The best of all gifts around any Christmas tree: the presence of a happy family all wrapped up in each other.” —Burton Hills You gotta love the metaphor here. Rather than being caught up in wrapping presents, get caught up in being wrapped up in the gift of your family this holiday season.

6 “Love the giver more than the gift.” — Brigham Young Here’s a lesson children are taught from a young age, but it bears repeating well beyond youth. The gift is not the point. It’s the kindness of the person behind it that counts.

7 “Christmas is doing a little something extra for someone.” — Charles M. Schulz Leave it to the man who created Charlie Brown to summarize what Christmas is really all about. Going the extra mile for the ones you love.

8 “Christmas is most truly Christmas when we celebrate it by giving the light of love to those who need it most.” — Ruth Carter Stapleton Going beyond gifts to friends and family and giving back to those in need be a way to really spread the love of Christmas. Ruth Carter Stapleton puts that eloquently here.

9 “Merry Christmas, baby. Sure did treat me nice” — Otis Redding Crooner Otis Redding was a king of love songs and this one hasn’t aged a day. Here he’s telling his sweetheart thanks for making the holidays special.

10 “The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.” — Will Ferrell Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Ok, so technically it was Buddy the Elf who said this, but we’ll credit Will Ferrell anyhow. What is he saying? That your positive attitude can be a beacon of love this holiday season.

11 “Christmas, my child, is love in action.” — Dale Evans A great quote to use to explain Christmas to children, this simple phrase spells out to kids that everything they do in the name of the holiday should be an act of love. That includes everything from the money they put in the Salvation Army bell ringers bucket to the package of dog treats they wrap up for their pup.

12 “For it is in giving that we receive.” — Francis of Assisi Leave it to a Saint to help us better understand what the act of giving is all about. As it turns out, it may be the giver who reaps the greatest reward.

13 “Blessed is the season which engages the whole world in a conspiracy of love.” — Hamilton Wright Mabie There’s something about the words “conspiracy of love” that’s so on point here. Because really, isn’t that what Christmas is? Thousands of people every year stop what they’re doing and focus on love.

14 “The snow's coming down. I'm watching it fall. Lots of people around. Baby, please come home.” — Darlene Love Who doesn’t feel a sense of longing listening to the great Darlene Love belt out “Baby, please come home” as she reflects on the impending holiday. If that isn’t a Christmas love song, what is?

15 “I don't need ribbons and bows to cure my woes. No, I just need your love.” — Kacey Musgraves Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty Images In this charming holiday tune, Kacey Musgraves presents the ultimate love quandary of anyone longing for their better half. Forget the gifts, just come on home for Christmas.

16 “This is my winter song. December never felt so wrong. 'Cause you're not where you belong; Inside my arms.” — Sara Barielles Another song with great quotes that speak the longing caused by the holidays. For those who are missing a loved one, this quote will likely speak to you.

17 “Gifts of time and love are surely the basic ingredients of a truly merry Christmas.” — Peg Bracken What’s this quote mean? It’s not your presents, it’s your presence. The End.

Let a little love in your heart this holiday season by embracing touching Christmas love quotes. Each is unique but shares a universal message. And isn’t that what it’s all about?