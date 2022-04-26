If your mom is a fan of all things Disney, then lucky you: You probably grew up watching tons of movies, and you’ll never be stumped for an idea of what to buy her, because there is so much Disney merch. These Disney-themed Mother’s Day gifts are as practical (well, most of them) as they are fun, and while you may not be able to take her to Disney World, these ideas are a close second.

Whether she’s into Star Wars (yep, it’s Disney) or Minnie Mouse, prefers some classic Disney movies like Cinderella, or newer hits like Encanto (what’s not to love?) there’s a Disney gift for adults on this list that she’ll love. From jewelry, to a card case, or the softest joggers, there’s never a shortage of ideas when it comes to our friend Walt. And if you like to keep it classic, there are even Cinderella roses on the list.

To make the most of Mother’s Day, you could consider wrapping the gift in some Disney-themed wrapping paper, or spend the afternoon watching her favorite movie (or showing her a new one). However you spend the holiday, and whether you’re near or far, these fun and playful gifts for Disney moms may just steal the show.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Soft Minnie Mouse joggers CozyChic® Classic Disney Women's Minnie Jogger Barefoot Dreams Available In Sizes XS-XL $138 see on barefoot dreams Whether she works from home or just needs a weekend errand-running outdoors outfit, these Minnie Mouse joggers from Barefoot Dreams are the ultimate Disney Mother’s Day Gift for the stylish Disney mom. The brand is known for their luxuriously soft and buttery fabrics (which helps justify the price tag) and the fabric is a polyester microfiber blend. There’s a matching zip-up Minnie Mouse hoodie too, plus the cutest (and softest) Disney infant suit, if she’s into mommy-and-me outfits.

2 A set of Disney Princess socks Adult Disney Princess 6-Pack Gift Box Bombas Available In Sizes S-L $100 see on bombas One of the things I like about these Disney socks from Bombas is that they’re a little more abstract than your average Disney gift. Each pair gives a subtle nod to one of six princesses: Cinderella, Ariel, Belle, Mulan, Tiana, and Moana. If you haven’t tried Bombas, they’re comfortable and made of a super stretchy and durable cotton fabric and they also have a built-in honeycomb support that cradles the arch. For each pair bought, another pair is donated. And Disney fans will love the keepsake box they can repurpose for jewelry or other odds and ends.

3 A ‘Star Wars’ cookie jar Disney R2D2 Cookie Jar Williams Sonoma $69.95 SEE ON WILLIAMS SONOMA The force will be with anyone who grabs a cookie from this R2D2 cookie jar. It’s made of earthenware, which is a type of ceramic, and it will add a ton of personality to her kitchen counter. If you’re not sure that this is the exact right thing (maybe she has small kids who may break this jar, or Star Wars isn’t her jam) but you like the idea of a Disney Mother’s Day gift, Williams Sonoma has other great options like a Mickey cookie baking kit or a cute Disney picnic basket.

4 A Disney cookbook Disney Eats Cookbook by Joy Howard shopDisney $29.99 see on shopdisney Who says you shouldn’t play with your food? In addition to recipes you’ll whip up over and over again like a classic frittata or a “princess” smoothie bowl, in this Disney Eats cookbook you’ll also find a ton of creative ways to incorporate beloved Disney characters right into your meal. From Toy Story’s Alien avocado toast to Donkey from Shrek pancakes or a character-themed Bento box lunch that kids will love, there’s no shortage of clever ideas here. There are over 150 recipes inside and an introduction from Joy Wilson (aka Joy The Baker).

5 Minnie Mouse CurlCap for natural hair CurlCap Natural Hair Backless Cap Amazon $29.99 see on amazon She doesn’t have to squash her hair to wear a hat anymore, thanks to this Minnie Mouse CurlCap. It has the signature Minnie bow and ears in the center, plus a stretchy polka dot band in the back (in the same print as the bow) and a Minnie decal on the side. This has nearly 3000 Amazon reviews, with one reviewer saying, “Bought this for my wife. She has natural hair that doesn't fit under a hat, doesn't fit through the other ponytail hat slits and gets tangled in Velcro adjustment straps.Now, she finally has a hat that is comfortable, doesn't look lumpy and also has satin inside it just like her pillowcases.”

6 A Magic Kingdom card holder from Coach Disney X Coach Card Case In Signature Textile Jacquard With Castle Embroidery Coach $95 see on coach The iconic Coach fabric meets the Magic Kingdom with this cute Disney card case. Perfect for a day at the park or just a day of running errands, this tiny wallet is made of leather and jacquard fabric, and has space for six credit cards. If you’re feeling like spending a bit more, Coach has Disney bags (and one pair of slide sandals) including a crossover with patches, a fanny pack, or a leather backpack.

7 Family Is Everything ‘Encanto’ shirt Encanto ''Family Is Everything'' T-Shirt for Adults shopDisney Available In Sizes S-4XL $29.99 see on shopdisney For the Encanto fan (which is honestly everyone who’s seen the movie) there’s this sweet “Family Is Everything” t-shirt. Made of a soft heathered jersey (that will only get softer with wear), the shirt alternates between Spanish and English. You’ll get $15 off if you buy two or more adult shirts, and if you’re going to take advantage of the deal for a Mother’s Day gift, mom may also like this pretty, slightly cropped and floral Mirabel tee.

8 A Minnie Mouse bracelet Disney x Kate Spade New York Minnie Slider Bracelet Kate Spade $25 $59 see on kate spade One of the best things about this simple yet super cute Minnie Mouse bracelet is that it’s fully adjustable, so moms with smaller wrists don’t have to worry about it falling off. The charm is a Minnie Mouse head (of course with her signature red bow) and on each end of the bracelet is a sparkly round cubic zirconia charm. Mom will be excited to see the Kate Spade box, and if you’re going all out there’s a matching Minnie Mouse necklace too, also on sale for $25. Just note these items are final sale.

9 A ‘Snow White’ travel case Travel Train Case In 'Snow White' Print Petunia Pickle Bottom $44 see on petunia pickle bottom When it comes to Disney gifts for Mother’s Day, Minnie Mouse gets a lot of love, as do some of the newer movies. But it can be harder to find OG princess gifts. This train case in a Snow White print (that can be used as a toiletry or makeup bag) solves that issue. Inside there are six pockets for keeping everything organized, two zipper pulls, and real leather trim.

10 A Disney hand soap kit Mickey & Friends Hand Soap Kit Blueland $56 see on blueland For the mom who’s trying to get a bit greener, there’s this Mickey hand soap kit that includes four reusable soap dispensers (each featuring Mickey) and eight hand soap tablets that when mixed with water make eight bottles of soap in the Iris Agave scent. Plus when she manages to go through all eight, refills are less than $2 each, are in compostable packaging, and she can pick her scent. One reviewer said, “These soap dispensers are cute. They function just like the plain ones, but it is so much more fun to wash your hands with Disney magic!”

11 A personalized Disney cutting board LaserSketches Disney Chopping Board Etsy $39.99 see on etsy Mom will think of you every time she chops veggies and those tears may not be from onions. This personalized Disney cutting board is a great Mother’s Day gift for your mom or your wife, and it’s especially sweet if you were married at Disney world. You can customize it with a name and special date, choose between two sizes (the larger is $69.99) and decide whether or not you want the fireworks.

12 A ‘Ratatouille’ cheese knife & board Disney/Pixar Ratatouille Swiss Cheese Board & Tools Set Amazon $52.99 $77.95 see on amazon You gotta love a Disney gift that’s as practical as it is cute. The swivel style board swings open to reveal the three stainless steel knives inside. The cheeseboard is engraved with the word “Ratatouille” and his picture and fans of the movie (and fans of cheese) will love this. One reviewer said, “Wonderful for when I'm wining and dining by myself or with one other girlfriend. Every time I bring this little guy out, I get so many compliments! It is portable and holds all your tools, and the swiss cheese holes really just take it over the top! The wood is not intended to be soaked or dish-washed.”

13 ‘Cinderella’ roses Roseshire x Disney 'Cinderella' Roses Roseshire $199 see on roseshire Roses, but make it Disney. Moms who love Cinderella will be so touched to receive this stunning box of 20 roses in a special Cinderella keepsake box (they’re only available in red for Mother’s Day). They ship overnight so they’ll arrive super fresh. One reviewer said, “These long stemmed roses were so stunning and were a perfect gift for my mom who loves Cinderella and Disney princesses. The packaging is so memorable as well.”

14 Mickey Mouse plate set Mickey Mouse Salad Plate Set shopDisney $39.99 see on shopdisney A lot of Disney gifts end up being super colorful, so it’s nice to see some black and white, especially if mom likes to keep it neutral. This set of four Mickey salad plates (also a good size for dessert) are ceramic, and they’re microwave and dishwasher safe. They come stacked and tied together (as the picture shows) and the make a subtle statement that can get bolder when paired with other Disney table decor.

15 A Haunted Mansion candle The Haunted Mansion Candle with Lid shopDisney $34.99 see on shopdisney There’s always that person who thinks spooky season is year-round. If your mom loves all things spooky, she’ll be a fan of this haunted mansion candle that features tombstone text from The Haunted Mansion attraction. It’s made of stoneware and it has a sophisticated and welcoming oud and agarwood scent.

One of the great things about having a mom who loves all things Disney (aside from all the movie nights) is that there’s always something to buy her. These Disney gifts for Mother’s Day will bring a smile to her face.