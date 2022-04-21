There are few things more inspiring than nature, and many artists focus their work on the beauty of the natural world. These Earth Day poems are perfect to get your kids thinking about the world around them and how they can protect it. The short haikus and longer sonnets elicit different emotions and images.

Poetry is sometimes confusing for kids, though. When reading poetry with your kids, there’s some tips and tricks for helping them understand the poems. Ask your child to think about what images they see as they hear the poem. Focus on the sound and structure of the poem — the traits that make it different than prose. Does it rhyme? What images does a poem conjure up? What do you think inspired the poet to write it?

This collection of Earth Day poems for children and adults are great jumping off points for conversation about how amazing the earth is, what humans are doing to harm it, and what we can be doing to protect it. As part of your Earth Day celebrations, sit with your child and help them process the message the poet is trying to get across. Dissecting and discussing the symbolism wrapped within a poet’s words is all part of the magical poetry-reading process, after all.

1 “A Bird, Came Down the Walk” by Emily Dickinson Diane Miller/Getty images Emily Dickinson was never famous during her lifetime, but her poetry has become wildly popular in the years since her death in 1886. This poem depicts quiet moments watching a bird. A Bird, came down the Walk - He did not know I saw - He bit an Angle Worm in halves And ate the fellow, raw, And then, he drank a Dew From a convenient Grass - And then hopped sidewise to the Wall To let a Beetle pass - He glanced with rapid eyes, That hurried all abroad - They looked like frightened Beads, I thought,He stirred his Velvet Head. - Like one in danger, Cautious, I offered him a Crumb, And he unrolled his feathers, And rowed him softer Home - Than Oars divide the Ocean, Too silver for a seam, Or Butterflies, off Banks of Noon, Leap, splashless as they swim.

2 Haiku by Kobayashi Issa Haikus follow a particular pattern of five-seven-five syllables in three lines. Kobayashi Issa is one of the world’s most famous haiku poets, and this short and sweet Haiku is an ode to mountains and the sea. The summer mountains. At my every steps, I could sea more.

3 “Trees” by Joyce Kilmer The first two lines of Kilmer’s poem might be familiar to you, but the entire piece takes you through a tree’s experience in all four seasons. I think that I shall never see A poem as lovely as a tree. A tree whose hungry mouth is prest Against the earth’s sweet flowing breast; A tree that looks at God all day, And lifts her leafy arms to pray; A tree that may in Summer wear A nest of robins in her hair; Upon whose bosom snow has lain; Who intimately lives with rain. Poems are made by fools like me, But only God can make a tree.

4 “Mother Earth” by Sophia E. Valdez In this poem, Valdez doesn’t mince words as she writes about how humans are hurting this planet. She urges the reader to see how much pain humans are causing to the earth. The land is in a constant state of birth, Giving life to all who live on Earth. Our carelessness and fears Have taken a toll over the years. Her land is parched and scorched As man continues to light the torch. We continue a want of speed and ease, All while our pesticides kill off our bees. It's time to wake up and see Mother Earth's pain. Humanity's selfishness is becoming insane. Soon her cries will turn to gloom, And man will cause its own doom.

5 “Let’s Preserve our Nature” by Arjun This piece highlights how it is our responsibility to preserve the planet for ourselves — and future generations. The sun is shining The sky is blue The birds are flying And the breeze is so cool. Mother nature is trying her best To give nothing but beautifulness But what do we do? Make her a mess. Let’s make her the best By polluting less and less And preserve her green dress For our kids and the rest.

6 “A Walk by the Sea” by Kristin Martin Wayfarerlife Photography/ Getty images In this poem, Martin describes how the natural world can be a comfort and a friend — something little ones seem to intuitively understand. I went for a walk alone by the sea but the water kept me company. I whispered to it as I walked on its sand and told it of all the things I planned. It whispered to me as I walked on its shore and told me secrets from long before. I went for a walk with my friend the sea and we kept each other company.

7 “Maytime Magic” by Mabel Watts The simple stanzas of this poem are perfect for younger kids as the author describes the process of growing a flower. A little seed For me to sow… A little earth To make it grow… A little hole, A little pat… A little wish, And that is that. A little sun, A little shower… A little while, And then – a flower!

8 “Leave No Trace” by Maggie Dietz “Leave No Trace” describes how important it is to not alter the natural world as we explore it. It is tempting to let kids collect things or kick over dead trees, but naturalists urge humans to leave no trace. No gate, no main entrance, no ticket, no ranger. Not far From where Frost once raised chickens and ill-fated children, near Where the Old Man’s glacier-hewn face though bolstered to Its godlike roost by rods and turnbuckles slid From our fledgling millennium into oblivion, You can cross the Pemigewasset on a bridge Then, compass-north but southbound on the trail, Ascend an old grassed-over logging road To the carved out collarbone of Cannon Mountain. This is Lonesome Lake. How you go from here Depends on why you’ve come: to out a spruce grouse Or listen for the whee-ah of a Bicknell’s thrush; For a breezy picnic or a midlife crisis, A long haul or a day trip to the cascades. Bring for your purposes only what you need: Salmon jerky, a canteen or Camelbak, Band-aids, a ratchet and strap, a roughed-up heart. Bring sunblock, a notebook, the Beatles, Beyoncé, The Bhagavad Gita, a Bible, some Hitchens or Hegel. However long you stay you must leave nothing. No matchbox, no pole-tip, no grommet, no cup. Carry in and out your Clif Bar wrappers, Your fear of bears and storms. Keep the rage You thought you’d push through your boot-soles into the stones, The grief you hoped to shed. If you think you’ve changed, Take all your changes with you. If you lift An arrowhead from the leaves, return it. Pocket No pinecone, no pebble or faery root. Resist The painted trillium even if its purple throat Begs to be pressed between your trail guide’s pages.

9 “Earth Your Dancing Place” by May Swenson This poem is a beautiful description of how to immerse yourself in nature and truly enjoy it, describing it as a whimsical ballroom for dancing. Beneath heaven's vault remember always walking through halls of cloud down aisles of sunlight or through high hedges of the green rain walk in the world highheeled with swirl of cape hand at the swordhilt of your pride Keep a tall throat Remain aghast at life Enter each day as upon a stage lighted and waiting for your step Crave upward as flame have keenness in the nostril Give your eyes to agony or rapture Train your hands as birds to be brooding or nimble Move your body as the horses sweeping on slender hooves over crag and prairie with fleeing manes and aloofness of their limbs Take earth for your own large room and the floor of the earth carpeted with sunlight and hung round with silver wind for your dancing place

10 “Rainy Days” by Imteyaz This haiku is great for spring, as rainy days can hamper outdoor adventures, but it is so needed for of Mother Earth’s creatures to survive and thrive. Rain means gloomy days but sometimes for flowers to grow they need tough love

Whether your family is full of regular poetry readers or just beginning to explore the genre, these Earth Day poems highlight the beauty, drama and fragility of this planet. It’s so important to impart to our kids the urgent need to protect the earth, and Earth Day is the perfect day to start.