Earth Day is an environmental movement that started in 1970 and every year on April 22, we collectively acknowledge how we can keep our planet clean and beautiful, and make widespread efforts to do so. And that is just what has happened — the stats speak for themselves. Since this global day began, over one billion people have taken action to preserve the earth, and over 190 countries have joined in the fight to maintain a livable planet.

The great thing about Earth Day is that we can also use it as a lesson for our kids. They will learn how all of our actions have consequences and not only affect us, but those around us. You can then let them help with choosing how, as a family, you want to contribute to ridding your community of litter and making our land pretty again. This can include cleaning up your local park, picking up trash at the beach, planting trees or bushes, and even recycling household items into new ones (like a plastic jug into a bird feeder) instead of throwing them away.

You’ll need some Earth Day quotes to rally the troops in your area, or to get yourself motivated, and here are some of the best!

Earth Day Quotes For Your Kids

“Love the earth as you would love yourself.” — John Denver

“No matter how old you get, may you always stop to fill your pockets with smooth stones, empty snail shells, and other little treasures.” — Nicolette Snowder

“The earth is what we all have in common.” — Wendell Berry

“Try to leave the earth a better place than when you arrived.” — Sidney Sheldon

“Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.” — Warren Buffett

“What you do makes a difference, and you have to decide what kind of difference you want to make.” — Jane Goodall

Poetic Earth Day Quotes

“I felt my lungs inflate with the onrush of scenery — air, mountains, trees, people. I thought, ‘This is what it is to be happy.’” — Sylvia Plath

“Nature is painting for us, day after day, pictures of infinite beauty.” — John Ruskin

“Those who contemplate the beauty of the earth find reserves of strength that will endure as long as life lasts.” — Rachel Carson

“Be fertile and increase, fill the waters in the seas, and let the birds increase on the earth.” — God

“Earth provides enough to satisfy every man’s need, but not every man’s greed.” — Mahatma Ghandi

Philosophical Earth Day Quotes

“The good man is the friend of all living things.” — Mahatma Ghandi

“He that plants trees loves others beside himself.” — Thomas Fuller

“We do not inherit the earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children.” — Native American Proverb

“The earth does not belong to man, man belongs to the earth.” — unknown

“When we honor the earth, we honor ourselves.” — L.M. Wilde

“On earth there is no heaven, but there are pieces of it.” — Jules Renard

“The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is now.” — Chinese Proverb

“When we realize heart and earth are made with the same letters, it all starts to make sense.” — unknown

“Abusing the earth is the same as abusing our families. How can we still be so unaware of it?” — unknown

“The disease of the earth is humans. Unfortunately, it is the only cure as well.” — unknown

“A society is defined not only by what it creates, but by what it refuses to destroy.” — John Sawhill

