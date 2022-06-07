It’s been ages since our son was small enough to explore the world sitting atop your shoulders, and even longer when they were just a tiny blip on sonogram print-out. But now they’re not only a full-grown adult, but a dad at that — one with their own son or daughter to raise, with a new appreciation for cheesy dad jokes, and experiencing the joys of fatherhood, especially on Father’s Day. To celebrate the son who was kind enough to upgrade you to grandparent status, consider these Father’s Day gifts for sons.

The type of gift you give your son for Father’s Day depends a lot on your relationship with one another (and your budget, naturally), but even more so on what they enjoy, their personality, and what phase of parenthood they’re in. For instance, a Father’s Day gift for your son that travels a ton might be a set of brilliantly-designed travel containers. On the other hand, for your son who appreciates a gag gift, a pair of socks with his kid’s mug on them will crack him up. And let’s say he’s got three kids under three and loved being outdoors as a child — a hammock to hang in his backyard to create his own kid-free space to unwind might just be the perfect Father’s Day gift.

Whether you keep it practical with something simple like a grooming kit, splurge on a big ticket item, or go the sentimental route, there is no doubt that your son will love getting one of these fantastic Father’s Day gifts for sons from you, Mom or Dad.

1 A hilarious yet practical Father’s Day gift for sons Custom Socks With Baby Face Face Socks $15.95 see on Face Socks You know what your son’s going to love more than your grandkids? These personalized face socks. Pick your favorite mugshot of his kids and order a pair or a few of these hilarious personalized socks with his baby’s face on them.

2 A useful Father’s Day gift for sons who are always on the road 7-Capsule Flex System Cadence $98 see on candence So your son travels a lot, either for work or leisure. The magnetic traveling containers from Cadence are all kinds of brilliant and convenient. The capsules click together (by magnets), come labeled (if you want), and now can be ordered in different sizes for different products and needs. They will streamline the contents of your son’s dopp kit immensely, whether he’s going away for a week-long work trip or putting together his gym kit.

3 *The* Father’s Day gift for coffee lovers Moccamaster by Technivorm KBGV Select 10-Cup Coffee Maker Williams Sonoma $359.95 see on williams sonoma Let’s say your son is very enthusiastic about his coffee. If so, the Moccamaster coffee maker is for sure on his radar. It comes in 23 cool hues (from this sleek forest green to a reflective chrome to school bus yellow), from one to 10 cup capacities, and it makes really really great-tasting coffee using a pour-over-like method. It’s quite simple to use, but the mechanism is precise, from the type of heating element used (copper) to the temperature the water heats to (between 92 and 96 Degrees Celsius), and way the water “sparkles” over the beans.

4 A Father’s Day gift for men who like to cook, grill, and entertain The Angled Board Material $95 see on Material This sleek cutting board from Material is a great gift for the dad who likes to cook and entertain. It’s made from a hunk of FSC-certified wood, available in this dark woodgrain pattern or black, and can even be personalized for an extra $35 bucks. One side of the board is smooth, while the other has a groover around the perimeter to catch juices from fruit or meats, and has an unexpected angled edge.

5 A sentimental Father’s Day gift for sons Vemstore Engraved Compass Etsy $63.02 see on etsy This engraved compass from Vemstore on Etsy is a truly unique Father’s Day gift for sons. Made from antique flat brass, this working compass can be personalized with a sentimental engraving of up to 140 characters to show your love for your son. It’s a keepsake that he’ll be able to reach for time and time again to remind him of your bond. Engraving options include customization on various areas of the compass including the front, inside, back, or any combination of these areas, and you can even use your own handwriting for the engraving. Choose to add a leather carrying case for an additional cost to help keep this unique, personalized gift protected.

6 A gift for gamer sons on Father’s Day UrartDesign Custom Headphone Stand Etsy $47.45 $94 see on etsy Made from solid birch plywood with a plexiglass top holder, this handcrafted headphone and game controller stand from UrartDesign on Etsy is one of the best Father’s Day gifts for sons who love to play video games. Help him stay organized with this custom stand that includes space for gaming headphones to lay across the top and two gaming controllers to stack neatly next to one another. Most styles of over-the-ear headphones will fit over the stand without stretching and the controller slots will fit most standard controllers for various consoles. Multiple wood finishes are available at an additional cost (bronze is pictured), but you can choose from red, black (pictured), neon, or white plexiglass for the headphone holder at no extra cost. Personalized engraving with an initial, name, or monogram is also available free of charge.

7 A stylish Father’s Day gift for sons Neuralyzers Sunglasses in Matte Black/Smoke Tomahawk $35 see on tomahawk Keep your stylish son looking his best with a Father’s Day gift from Tomahawk Shades. This pair of Neuralyzers sunglasses have an injection molded frame design in a wayfarer shape and side spring hinge closure on each side.The matte black frame color is offset by smoke colored CR:39 lenses that offer protection from 100% of the sun’s UV rays. It’s a truly classic look that can be dressed up or worn with a swimsuit at the beach. Best of all, these small-batch shades come with a lifetime warranty that allows for two replacements of any lost, broken, or stolen pairs of sunglasses.

8 A Father’s Day gift for sons who have a beard Beard Collection 4-Piece Set Scotch Porter $73 see on Scotch Porter If your son is all about his beard, you know he’ll love receiving a gift set specifically designed to keep his facial hair in tip-top shape. From Scotch Porter, the four piece Beard Collection Set comes complete with a full-size wash, conditioner, balm, and serum. Each of these beard care essentials are designed to nourish growth while keeping skin and hair hydrated with natural ingredients like burdock root, nettle leaf, and aloe vera. This Black-owned brand hand crafts their products in the U.S. using premium ingredients without harmful chemicals and offers a 60-day money back guarantee on all of their men’s grooming products.

9 An environmentally conscious Father’s Day gift for sons Retro Crew Sock Arvin $9.60 $16 see on arvin These are not just any pair of retro-style crew socks. No, Arvin’s socks are made from discarded fabric scraps — a big deal for the environmentally conscious. Their products are also higher-quality than the convenient 10-pack your son might usually pick up (and have to regularly replace), and range from workout-friendly ankle cuts to taller, thicker hiking-friendly pairs. They’ll last longer and retain their shape longer than the average sock. As far as practical Father’s Day gifts go, this one should be at the top of your list.

10 A relaxing Father’s Day gift for sons SingleNest Hammock Eagles Nest Outfitters $54.95 see on eagles nest outfitters One of the best Father’s Day gifts for sons is the gift of tranquility. Just like moms, dads also need a spot all to themselves where they can slip away from the chaos of raising kids and just relax for a few serene moments. For outdoor enthusiasts, a SingleNest Hammock by Eagles Nest Outfitters can create a cozy nook to escape to when life gets hectic. Made from FreeWave fabric, this hammock is breathable and fast-drying, so it holds up against the elements. Simply hang it from a stand or between two trees by the specially designed carabiners for a safe and easy setup, and then store it in the integrated stuff sack when not in use. Measuring approximately nine and a half feet long, it’s a spacious and roomy retreat just for dad.

11 An unexpectedly cool Father’s Day gift for sons Personalized Celebrity Video Message Cameo Pricing varies based on celebrity selection. see on Cameo What could possibly be cooler than gifting your son a personalized video message from his favorite celebrity? Not much, actually. This Father’s Day, choose from a variety of movie and television stars, athletes, musicians, comedians, and other legendary celebs to send a custom video message straight to your son on Cameo. From noteworthy entrepreneurs like Shark Tank’s Daymond John to music legends like Lass Bass and hall-of-fame athletes like Emmitt Smith, there are plenty of options to choose from. Pricing starts around $25 (but can reach up to thousands for top-tier celebrities) and varies depending on the star you choose, the length of the video, and other personalization options, and some celebrities even offer live video calls. If you’re looking for a unique Father’s Day gift that your son will be raving about for years to come, this is it.

12 The most practical Father’s Day gift for sons The Better Men’s Long Line Boxer Brief Custom Bundle In Common Available in sizes XS-XXL $60 $75 see on in common You still remember that day long, long ago when you bought him his very first pair of adorable little superhero undies. Now that he’s all grown up, you still want to be the kind of mom who helps keep his underwear drawer stocked. If you’re looking to buy your son something that’s a little more sophisticated than a value-sized pack of tighty whities from Costco, this set of boxer briefs from In Common makes a practical and thoughtful Father’s Day gift. The Better Men’s Long Line Boxer Brief five-pack comes in seven different color choices that you can mix and match to make the perfect pack. Made from sustainable modal fibers and 7% recycled spandex, they’re eco-friendly and durable. These boxer briefs feature a longer cut for comfort as well as an antimicrobial finish, so they’re soft, absorbent, and will stay fresher for longer. Plus, they’re machine washable.

13 A Father’s Day gift for your son who just bought a house Stanley 65-Piece Home Tool Kit The Home Depot $57.97 see on the home depot For a new homeowner, there’s no better Father’s Day gift for sons than a toolkit. This Stanley Home Tool Kit from The Home Depot comes complete with 65 pieces in a sturdy carrying case for easy storage and access. It has everything he needs to complete a variety of household projects. From putting together a toddler bed to hanging art on the walls, he can have all of the tools needed to get the job done anywhere around the house. Included in the set are standard pieces like a hammer, tape measure, ratchet, multiple types of screwdrivers, a level, drill bits, pliers, and so much more.

14 A relaxing Father’s Day gift for sons Unscented CBD Relief Rub Mad Ritual $39 see on mad ritual Give your son the ultimate gift of relaxation this Father’s Day with CBD Relief Rub balm from Mad Ritual. This natural formula is the perfect gift to ease soreness after a workout (or a day spent chasing little ones), keep skin hydrated, and relieve minor skin irritations. He can massage it into joints and muscles to alleviate pain or tightness, slather it on a sunburn or bug bite, or rub a bit on his temples to get relief from a headache. Made with 200mg hemp-derived CBD, coconut oil, nut butters, olive oil, and plant wax, the balm is naturally unscented and USDA-certified organic.

15 The best grilling Father’s Day gift for sons My Personal Engravings Dad's Grill Set Etsy $49.49 $65.99 see on etsy One of the most iconic Father’s Day gifts for sons is a set of grill tools. Step up your gift-giving game when you give your son this personalized grill set from My Personal Engravings on Etsy. The utensils are made from high-quality stainless steel with wooden handles. Included in the set is a spatula with a built-in bottle opener, barbecue fork, basting brush, knife, tongs, heat glove, and four steel skewers, all with leather hanging loops. Everything your son needs to be the family grill master comes in a customized bamboo case with carrying handle. There are 24 engraving options to choose from, but the Dad’s Grill logo (pictured) is a classic. With more than 700 5-star reviews on Etsy, you can be sure you’re getting a quality product that your son will keep for years to come.

16 A Father’s Day gift to play together Quality Backyard Games Custom Cornhole Boards Etsy $157.35 $196.69 see on etsy If you’re looking to give your son a Father’s Day gift that will give the entire family plenty of opportunities for outdoor fun this summer, consider a custom cornhole set from Quality Backyard Games on Etsy. These regulation-size wooden boards are made from treated wood and can be customized with a name and monogrammed initial printed right onto the wood. Choose from 14 different colors for the two included bean bag sets in four of each color selected. When shipped, these handmade boards come with the tops unattached, but come complete with screws and instructions for how to assemble the top onto the base.

17 A father & son bathing suit set Marine Blue & Coral Boats Swimsuit Set Tom & Teddy Available in men's sizes S to XXL, and boys sizes 1-2 to 11-12. $154.90 see on tom & teddy How adorable is this father and son bathing suit set from Tom & Teddy? Each pair of navy blue swim trunks is covered in geometric sailboat shapes in coral and turquoise. Made from soft, quick-dry material that’s ultra-durable and resistant to chlorine and saltwater, these swim trunks have UPF50+ sun protection built right into the fabric. To keep both dad and son comfortable, the interior of the trunks feature a silky lining and the elasticated waistband can be adjusted by tying the braided drawstring. Made to last, they’re machine washable, but should be rinsed in cool water after each use and hung to dry after washing.

18 A Father’s Day gift for foodie sons Dad's Savory Snack Box With Wine Harry & David $69.99 see on harry & david When it comes to gifts for sons, it’s hard to go wrong with a basket of snacks — even when they’re grown adults with children of their own. This Father’s Day, give your son the Dad’s Savory Snack Box with Wine from Harry & David. A delightful array of savory snacks including hickory-smoked summer sausage, shark white cheddar cheese, three-seed crackers, honey hot mustard, sweet and spicy snack mix, mixed nuts, and cheddar cheese snack mix comes paired with a bottle of 2019 Royal Crest Red Blend wine for an indulgent snacking experience. This tasty gift is one that most dads will want to keep all to themselves!

It might seem unbelievable that your son is a dad, but there’s no question that you’ll find just the right gift to show him you care... and that you believe in his skills as a father.