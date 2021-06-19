Here's What Your Father's Day Horoscope Has In Store This Year

Father’s Day focuses on the two things you love the most, Aries: fun and family. “As the Sun enters your 4th house of home with a lovely trine from the Moon in the intensely emotional 8th house, it’s a day for bonding with your family, sharing memories and making new ones, from the comforts of home,” Maria Marmanides, an astrologer, tells Romper. “As an Aries, you are not one to usually shy away from a party, but today’s energy calls for more of an at-home adventure.”

Stephanie Gailing, an astrologer and author of The Complete Guide to Astrological Self-Care agrees, adding: “Your thoughts may turn to your family lineage, and how the fathers before you held their role, and how that informs how you parent. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself more emotional than usual.”