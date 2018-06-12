20 Sweet Ways To Announce Your Pregnancy On Father's Day

If you have big news to share around the middle of June, then consider combining it with one of the most heartwarming summer holidays. Pregnancy announcement ideas for Father’s Day can be sweet, silly, or totally sentimental. You’re probably going to get a few laughs (and/or tears) after sharing the happy news, no matter how you do it,
So whether you’re divulging the news to your partner, your dad, father-in-law, or any other special person in your life, Father’s Day is a beautiful occasion to let everyone in on the secret. The holiday is already about celebrating family, so it’s an ideal time to mention the fact that yours is growing. If you feel like it’s time to tell people you’re pregnant, then it’s a beautiful occasion. With that in mind, don’t feel any pressure to pull off a big, extra announcement if that isn’t your thing, because a heartfelt phone call or even social media post can definitely get the job done. On the other hand, if you want to make this announcement A Big Thing, then by all means bust out all the celebratory moves you want. Whether it’s low key, over-the-top, or even kind of joke-y, these Father’s Day pregnancy announcements are all lovely and sweet celebrations of your baby.
