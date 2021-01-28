These Super Cute Zoom Backgrounds Are Free For Valentine's Day

Whether you have a virtual date or your kid has a Zoom party with their class on Valentine’s Day (or the Friday before, as Valentine’s Day is a Sunday this year) you may be looking for a way to make the day (or at least your Zoom square) stand out. With these Valentine’s Day Zoom backgrounds, no one has to see the pile of unfolded laundry behind you, or if you’re like me, the half-packed moving boxes scattered through every room.

By now, you’re probably a pro at Zoom events, but if you’ve never set a free virtual background, it’s a really fun way to get a conversation started at hangs that start out a little stilted. From a beach picnic setting to a fancy bar (remember those?) there are tons of options that will make you feel like you’re on a romantic date. For the kids, there are virtual backgrounds that make them look like they’re at a party (with tons of treats and balloons, of course) or a mellow background that won’t spiral the whole class into a giddy frenzy. And if you’ve never done it before, you can check out the Zoom support page for easy instructions on how to set a virtual background.

Valentine's Sweet Treats

What is Valentine's Day without a sugar rush? Regardless of whether or not you like to eat the candy conversation hearts, they're emblematic of Cupid's favorite day and they make a colorful splash behind you. From hearts to cakes to chocolate, there's a Zoom background to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Romantic Scenes

Let's face it: a Zoom gathering never quite measures up to the real thing, except when your virtual background allows you to travel anywhere in the world (an Airbnb with a view in Norway, anyone?). Here you'll find romantic beach picnics and cozy places perfect for a Zoom date.

Perfect For Virtual School

A busy background can send an elementary school class into a tailspin (sorry, teachers) so these virtual backgrounds are designed to be fun and spirited without being too over-the-top. From party backdrops to illustrated hearts, kids will love showing off their cheerful square.

Pop Culture Inspired

If you and your valentine have the same taste in shows, or you're hosting a v-day celebration for your single friends, get in the spirit with a background inspired by your favorite love-oriented shows. You can choose Lara Jean Covey's cozy bedroom vibes, (from To All The Boys I've Loved Before), or Meredith Grey's dreamy house built by none other that McDreamy. For the reality fans, there's a background from Love Island and The Bachelor (I hope you get a rose).

Flowers & Hearts

Celebrities always seem to have walls made of flowers for every event, and now you can too, thanks to these festive Zoom backgrounds. Perfect for a Galentine's celebration or a low-key catch up with your friends or family, these backgrounds feature flowers and hearts.