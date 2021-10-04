Halloween
Get All The Likes With These Funny Halloween Captions
Because if it’s not on social media, it didn’t happen.
Aside from the costumes, scares, and candy (obviously), scrolling through social media on Halloween to see what your friends and family are up to is always a lot of fun. If you are hoping to make a few posts of your own this year, but are suffering from a little bit of writer’s block, this list of the best Halloween captions for 2021 will be a huge help. After all, it’s kind of unfair for anyone to expect you to be clever after you’ve had a few spiked apple ciders to drink, right?
Punny & Funny Halloween Captions
Do Halloween puns make for great dad-jokes? Well, yes, of course, but dads don’t have a monopoly on them. Puns also make for some very funny Halloween captions that will pair well with photos of your kids in costumes or shots from your fun Halloween gathering. Shoot, some of them will even work if you want to post a few pics of your extra creepy Halloween decor.
- Will do tricks for treats
- Ghouls night out
- Squad gourds
- Tonight is a scream
- I’m just here for the boos
- If you got it, haunt it
- Drink up witches
- Hey boo
- Creepin’ it real
- Resting witch face
- Fa-boo-lous
- Basic witch
- Ghouls just wanna have fun
- Happy Howl-oween
Classic Halloween Captions
Not a fan of puns? That’s okay, because there are plenty of other fun Halloween sayings and phrases that will make for fantastic social media captions, tweets, or status updates. Here are a few that have me totally bewitched this year.
- “Something wicked this way comes.” - Macbeth
- Bad to the bone
- Eat, drink, & be scary
- Having a spooktacular Halloween
- Trick or treat yo’self
- Witch, please
- Who says candy is only for the kids?
- “I put a spell on you”
- This is where the magic happens
- Feeling drop dead gorgeous
- Double, double, toil, and trouble
- Keep calm and carry a wand
- “Hell is empty, and the devils are here.” - The Tempest
- “When black cats prowl and pumpkins gleam, may luck be yours on Halloween.” - Unknown
Pumpkin Halloween Captions
Halloween is pretty much synonymous with pumpkins, right? Whether you're posting a picture of your baby in their little pumpkin costume or showing off your mad Jack-o-Lantern skills, you are going to need a good pumpkin Halloween caption to go along with it.
- Hey there, pumpkin
- The cutest pumpkin in the patch
- Pumpkin spice and everything nice
- Pick of the patch
- Let’s give them pumpkin to talk about
Halloween Captions For Couples
What’s a zombie bride without her boo? If you’re going all-in with a couple’s costume or just want to use Halloween as an opportunity to celebrate your creepy love, these captions will help you share it with the world.
- I only have (spooky) eyes for you
- “Can I keep you?” - Casper
- You have me under your spell
- I promise not to ghost you after tonight
- Halloween movies & chill?
- Totally falling for you
- Keeping things (pumpkin) spicy
- You’re just my (blood) type
- He’s/She’s/They’re my zom-bae
- Know what you should be for Halloween? Mine.
Halloween Movie Captions
When all else fails, draw some inspiration from your favorite Halloween movies to come up with a good Halloween caption for social media. You’ve probably been watching them on a loop for a solid month now, so why keep all of those solid-gold quotes to yourself?
- “I ain’t afraid of no ghosts.” - Ghostbusters
- “It’s all just a bunch of hocus pocus.” - Hocus Pocus
- “There are three things I have learned never to discuss with people: religion, politics, and The Great Pumpkin.” - It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown
- “I’m the ghost with the most, babe.” - Beetlejuice
- "Isn’t the view beautiful? It takes my breath away. Well, it would if I had any." - Corpse Bride
- “Nice work, bone daddy.” - The Nightmare Before Christmas
- “You know, it's Halloween. I guess everyone is entitled to one good scare, huh?” - Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
- “I would like, if I may, to take you on a strange journey.” - The Rocky Horror Picture Show
- “I’m a mouse. Duh.” - Mean Girls
- “Being normal is vastly overrated.” - Halloweentown
- “Halloween's my kind of holiday. It's not like those other stupid holidays. I don't get pine needles in my paws, there's no dumb bunnies, no fireworks, no relatives, just candy. Boom, you go out and get candy.” - Garfield’s Halloween Adventure
So, grab a drink, a bucket of candy, and maybe apply a little fake-blood makeup, and have a hauntingly fun Halloween.