Get All The Likes With These Funny Halloween Captions

Aside from the costumes, scares, and candy (obviously), scrolling through social media on Halloween to see what your friends and family are up to is always a lot of fun. If you are hoping to make a few posts of your own this year, but are suffering from a little bit of writer’s block, this list of the best Halloween captions for 2021 will be a huge help. After all, it’s kind of unfair for anyone to expect you to be clever after you’ve had a few spiked apple ciders to drink, right?

Punny & Funny Halloween Captions

Do Halloween puns make for great dad-jokes? Well, yes, of course, but dads don’t have a monopoly on them. Puns also make for some very funny Halloween captions that will pair well with photos of your kids in costumes or shots from your fun Halloween gathering. Shoot, some of them will even work if you want to post a few pics of your extra creepy Halloween decor.

Will do tricks for treats

Ghouls night out

Squad gourds

Tonight is a scream

I’m just here for the boos

If you got it, haunt it

Drink up witches

Hey boo

Creepin’ it real

Resting witch face

Fa-boo-lous

Basic witch

Ghouls just wanna have fun

Happy Howl-oween

Classic Halloween Captions

Not a fan of puns? That’s okay, because there are plenty of other fun Halloween sayings and phrases that will make for fantastic social media captions, tweets, or status updates. Here are a few that have me totally bewitched this year.

“Something wicked this way comes.” - Macbeth

Bad to the bone

Eat, drink, & be scary

Having a spooktacular Halloween

Trick or treat yo’self

Witch, please

Who says candy is only for the kids?

“I put a spell on you”

This is where the magic happens

Feeling drop dead gorgeous

Double, double, toil, and trouble

Keep calm and carry a wand

“Hell is empty, and the devils are here.” - The Tempest

“When black cats prowl and pumpkins gleam, may luck be yours on Halloween.” - Unknown

Tetra Images/Tetra images/Getty Images

Pumpkin Halloween Captions

Halloween is pretty much synonymous with pumpkins, right? Whether you're posting a picture of your baby in their little pumpkin costume or showing off your mad Jack-o-Lantern skills, you are going to need a good pumpkin Halloween caption to go along with it.

Hey there, pumpkin

The cutest pumpkin in the patch

Pumpkin spice and everything nice

Pick of the patch

Let’s give them pumpkin to talk about

Halloween Captions For Couples

What’s a zombie bride without her boo? If you’re going all-in with a couple’s costume or just want to use Halloween as an opportunity to celebrate your creepy love, these captions will help you share it with the world.

I only have (spooky) eyes for you

“Can I keep you?” - Casper

You have me under your spell

I promise not to ghost you after tonight

Halloween movies & chill?

Totally falling for you

Keeping things (pumpkin) spicy

You’re just my (blood) type

He’s/She’s/They’re my zom-bae

Know what you should be for Halloween? Mine.

Halloween Movie Captions

When all else fails, draw some inspiration from your favorite Halloween movies to come up with a good Halloween caption for social media. You’ve probably been watching them on a loop for a solid month now, so why keep all of those solid-gold quotes to yourself?

“I ain’t afraid of no ghosts.” - Ghostbusters

“It’s all just a bunch of hocus pocus.” - Hocus Pocus

“There are three things I have learned never to discuss with people: religion, politics, and The Great Pumpkin.” - It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown

“I’m the ghost with the most, babe.” - Beetlejuice

"Isn’t the view beautiful? It takes my breath away. Well, it would if I had any." - Corpse Bride

“Nice work, bone daddy.” - The Nightmare Before Christmas

“You know, it's Halloween. I guess everyone is entitled to one good scare, huh?” - Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

“I would like, if I may, to take you on a strange journey.” - The Rocky Horror Picture Show

“I’m a mouse. Duh.” - Mean Girls

“Being normal is vastly overrated.” - Halloweentown

“Halloween's my kind of holiday. It's not like those other stupid holidays. I don't get pine needles in my paws, there's no dumb bunnies, no fireworks, no relatives, just candy. Boom, you go out and get candy.” - Garfield’s Halloween Adventure

So, grab a drink, a bucket of candy, and maybe apply a little fake-blood makeup, and have a hauntingly fun Halloween.