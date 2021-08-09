Halloween isn’t for everyone. Plenty of people prefer to skip right over the ghoulish month of October in favor of Thanksgiving and Christmas festivities. But for the number of nostalgic devotees, these Halloween names for babies are a spooktacular way to honor the holiday they love the most. Alternatively, if your due date is on or around October 31, a Halloween-inspired baby name may be just what the doctor (Frankenstein) ordered.

As Romper previously reported, there are typically fewer births that happen on Halloween than on other holidays like Valentine’s Day. Whether that’s through sheer will or coincidence has yet to be determined — but having a Halloween baby name picked out if your due date is near the holiday just makes sense. While you probably aren’t actually going to call your child Casper (after the friendly ghost), names like Jack and Annabelle are certainly spooky choices straight from classic Halloween movies. Options like Autumn and Jack are also Halloween-adjacent without being too over-the-top.

Being born on a holiday like Halloween can be both a blessing and a curse, depending on how you look at it. One of my friends from college was born on October 31 and she absolutely loves to celebrate both her birthday and the holiday simultaneously, going all out with orange-and-black everything, creepy costumes, and the like year after year. If you also love witches and vampires, scary stories, skeletons, and things that go bump in the night, check out this list of Halloween-inspired baby names to fill your heart with ghoulish delight.

1 Salem There is perhaps no area with more of a Halloween connection than the town of Salem, Massachusetts where the infamous Salem witch trials took place. The baby name Salem gives a giant nod to the witch-centered holiday without outright naming your baby after a witch.

2 Jason Jason, the chainsaw-toting star of the Friday the 13th movie franchise, is a name that is just perfect for babies born on Halloween or babies whose parents just can’t get enough of the holiday. With the name Jason, your kid will never have to wonder what their Halloween costume will be — it will forever include a hockey mask.

3 Annabelle One more recent horror movie franchise character that sparks fear deep in the heart of even the most devoted Halloween fans is the possessed doll Annabelle from The Conjuring and subsequent sequels bearing the doll’s name. Ironically, the name itself means “loving.”

4 Autumn One baby name that just encompasses everything about the fall season — Halloween included — is Autumn. If Halloween makes you think of piles of red, yellow, and orange leaves scattered across sidewalks while costumed kids run door to door gathering candy, the name Autumn is a beautiful choice.

5 Jack olga_bezhskaya / 500px/500px/Getty Images A not-so-scary, but still Halloween-related baby name to consider is Jack. Whether the name makes you think of the glowing smile from a Jack-o-lantern or Jack Skellington himself, it’s a fantastic choice for parents who want something that signifies the holiday without being too obvious.

6 Sabrina Anyone who grew up in the ‘90s knows that Sabrina the Teenage Witch is the epitome of Halloween fandom. The Netflix show The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is yet another witchy twist on the tale of a half-witch teenager bearing the name. It’s a stellar name choice for Halloween-born babies.

7 Harvey Harvey is the last name of the doctor and his daughter in the classic Halloween film about a friendly ghost, Casper. Harvey is also the name of the love interest in the ‘90s version of Sabrina the Teenage Witch, so it has several Halloween-related connections.

8 Sally It does not matter one bit that some fans consider The Nightmare Before Christmas to be more of a Christmas movie than a Halloween film — the name of the main character, Sally, is still a Halloween baby name.

9 Addam The Addams Family is one of the most legendary Halloween families that exists in television and film, so why not name your baby Addam in honor of the iconic cast? Sure, the unique spelling may not make sense to some, but it will set your baby Addam apart from all of the other Adams out there.

10 Agatha Eva Blanco / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images When it comes to Halloween-inspired names, Agatha is most often associated with the family-friendly film, Halloweentown. But, when Agatha Harkness (aka the hilarious Kathryn Hahn) burst onto the small screen as WandaVision’s powerful dark witch who survived the Salem witch trials, she became an instant fan-favorite. I’m sure there will be plenty of costumed Agathas running around this Halloween.

11 Buffy Halloween lovers can take their fandom to a whole new level with the baby name Buffy, after Sarah Michelle Gellar’s character on Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The name Buffy is actually also one of the many nicknames for the name Elizabeth.

12 Hazel If you want a baby name that can stand alone or be strongly associated with the Halloween season, Hazel could be a great fit. Hazel is a color synonymous with fall — think browns, oranges, and even greens swirled together. The name itself also has a rather witchy vibe.

13 Raven There is just something eerie about the jet black feathers of a raven, a bird often associated with death and Halloween culture in Western society, according to The Audubon Society. Raven as a baby name could also serve as a subtle shout-out to the Ravenclaw house in Harry Potter.

14 Willow The baby name Willow has a definite creepy vibe that reminds me of the giant willow trees blowing ominously in the wind around a graveyard in just about every Halloween movie that exists. The name itself means “willow tree,” so if your child doesn’t turn out to be a Halloween fan, perhaps they will just be a lover of nature instead.

15 Draco The Halloween scenes in the Harry Potter books and movies are some of the most memorable and enchanting of the entire series. Slytherin's Draco Malfoy may not be the character that every Potterhead is scrambling to name their child after, but the name Draco itself is certainly chilling enough to make this list of Halloween baby names.

16 Wednesday Another Halloween baby name with ties to The Addams Family is Wednesday. The name is certainly unique and casts a vibe that is ghoulish, yet can still be fun. Plus, a name like Wednesday means that your baby girl can totally rock jet black, braided pig tails year-round without it being weird.

17 Candy Minchen Liang / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images This Halloween baby name is pretty self-explanatory. If your favorite part of Halloween is the chocolate-covered goodness your kids come home with after a night of trick-or-treating, Candy is a pretty sweet name choice.

18 Clarice Is there anything that sparks more fear than replaying Anthony Hopkins’ chilling performance in the thriller The Silence of the Lambs? Just the way he says the name “Clarice” makes me want to crawl right out of my skin. Which, of course, means it’s a perfectly creepy Halloween-inspired baby name. Bonus: the name Clarice means “bright, clear” like a crisp Halloween night.

19 Damien One of the creepiest names on this list is the name Damien, the son of Satan himself in the original 1976 horror flick, The Omen. Just thinking about the name makes me shiver. But if Halloween is your thing, this name might be exactly what you’re looking for.

20 Cat The name Cat has definite ties to Halloween with a black cat being such a significant symbol for bad luck and creepy magical creatures. Just browse any Halloween decor aisle and you’re sure to find a plethora of black cat decorations. Personally, I love the name Cat as a nickname for longer, beautiful names like Catherine, Caterina, or even Cassandra.

21 Sage If you aren’t burning some sage on the outskirts of a haunted graveyard on All Hallows’ Eve, do you really even love Halloween? This witchy name is perfect for a little ghoul born on October 31 who may or may not grow up to dabble in the art of crystal healing and reading tarot cards.

22 Norman Without the character of Norman Bates, there would be no Psycho and certainly no Bates Motel. The name Norman means “northerner,” but for those who truly love Halloween, the name also has a bit of fear behind it.

23 Michael Yes, Michael sounds like a common name, but for fans of the spookiest holiday, the name is automatically associated with the cult-favorite holiday movie franchise Halloween. There may not actually be a scarier character than Michael Myers himself.