40 Halloween Instagram Captions For Some Spooky Holiday Flair

The temperatures are dropping, pumpkin-spiced everything is back in stores, and the calendar says October 31. That can only mean one thing: It's time to add some spooky flair to your social media with Halloween Instagram captions. Let's be real. October 31 and IG were pretty much made for each other. How else could you show off yourMargot Robbie as Barbie costume, or that Stranger Things decoration you crocheted that actually kind of looks like a walking vagina, but your husband is too polite to say so?
Instagram has, in some ways, made Halloween a competitive sport — like a global costume contest, with everyone vying to win "Creepiest" or "Quirkiest" or "Most Likely to Be Featured on The Today Show in a Segment called 'Inappropriate Costumes for Small Children.'" Sure, it's maybe a little annoying to see try-hard parents dressing their entire family as the Kardashian-Jenners, and forcing their baby into some faux high fashion outfit and makeup. But overall, Halloween can be as fun as you want it to be.
Halloween has become such a massive holiday, with the ginormous yard blow-ups, everything from six-foot ghosts to animated monster boom boxes, and an overwhelming amount of choice when it comes to costumes. It's a lot to take in. And your brain is no doubt already over-taxed with worrying about where to find fake brains for the haunted house your kids are now insisting on making in the garage. So please... kick back with these Halloween captions and take a breath, knowing that come dawn of November 1, it will all be but a Tootsie Roll pop haze.
No matter the vibe of your photo, there is always a caption out there that fits the bill. Whether you use one of these or come up with your own, enjoy the Halloween season in all its spooky galore with a festive Instagram post.