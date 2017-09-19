40 Halloween Instagram Captions For Some Spooky Holiday Flair

The temperatures are dropping, pumpkin-spiced everything is back in stores, and the calendar says October 31. That can only mean one thing: It's time to add some spooky flair to your social media with Halloween Instagram captions. Let's be real. October 31 and IG were pretty much made for each other. How else could you show off your Margot Robbie as Barbie costume, or that Stranger Things decoration you crocheted that actually kind of looks like a walking vagina, but your husband is too polite to say so?

Instagram has, in some ways, made Halloween a competitive sport — like a global costume contest, with everyone vying to win "Creepiest" or "Quirkiest" or "Most Likely to Be Featured on The Today Show in a Segment called 'Inappropriate Costumes for Small Children.'" Sure, it's maybe a little annoying to see try-hard parents dressing their entire family as the Kardashian-Jenners, and forcing their baby into some faux high fashion outfit and makeup. But overall, Halloween can be as fun as you want it to be.

Halloween has become such a massive holiday, with the ginormous yard blow-ups, everything from six-foot ghosts to animated monster boom boxes, and an overwhelming amount of choice when it comes to costumes. It's a lot to take in. And your brain is no doubt already over-taxed with worrying about where to find fake brains for the haunted house your kids are now insisting on making in the garage. So please... kick back with these Halloween captions and take a breath, knowing that come dawn of November 1, it will all be but a Tootsie Roll pop haze.

1 Funny Halloween captions for Instagram RichLegg/E+/Getty Images "Witch, please."

“Where my ghouls at?”

“Halloween in your 20s: dress as sexy nurse, then head to loft party to dance all night and do Jell-O shots. Halloween in your 30s: dress as inflatable unicorn, then head to school gym to pass around Jell-O and tell children it's monster guts.”

"Eat, drink, and be scary."

“Just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100% that witch.”

"Trick or treat yo self."

"Here for the boos."

“On a scale of a month ahead of time to three hours ago, when do you think I put my costume together?”

“Resting witch face.”

2 Spooky captions for Instagram "You want to see something really scary?" — Twilight Zone: The Movie

"I'll put a spell on you."

"When witches go riding, and black cats are seen, the moon laughs and whispers 'tis near Halloween." — Unknown

“Let’s go, ghouls.”

"Something wicked this way comes." — Macbeth

“Don’t look behind you 👀.”

“Time to get spooky.”

"Whatever you do… don't fall asleep.” — A Nightmare on Elm Street

“#squadghouls”

"The next scream you hear could be your own!" — The Birds

“You never know what’s lurking around a corner.”

3 Halloween quotes for Instagram captions “And I’ve been meaning to tell you, I think your house is haunted.” — Taylor Swift, “Seven”

"I'm a mouse. Duh." — Mean Girls

“Baby, it’s Halloween and we can be anything.” — Phoebe Bridgers, “Halloween”

"It's close to midnight and something evil's lurking in the dark." — Michael Jackson, "Thriller"

"This is Halloween, this is Halloween." — The Nightmare Before Christmas

"For the first time time... I feel... wicked." — Wicked

"We are the weirdos, mister." — The Craft

"There's a light, light in the darkness of everybody's life." — The Rocky Horror Picture Show

"I'm so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers." — Anne of Green Gables

“I’m the bad guy (duh).” — Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”

4 Halloween Instagram captions for parents Dobrila Vignjevic/E+/Getty Images "Cutest pumpkin in the patch."

“T-minus four hours until my partner and I are on the couch eating all of our son's fun-size Twix while he sleeps.”

“Be honest: Who is having more fun with this costume, me or her?”

“Posting this just in case the IG algorithm has a shortage of pics of children dressed as Iron Man while holding orange buckets and being forced to smile!”

“Not looking forward to the inevitable sugar crash.”

“If I wear a sheet mask, splash of red liquid, and carry something sharp, can I tell people I’m Leatherface from the Texas Chainsaw Massacre? Or will they know I'm merely a mom with dry skin who's been desperately trying to open the wine with a butter knife?”

“The worst part about the day after Halloween? It isn't the spilled Nerds congealed to the inside of your coat pocket. Nor is it the jack-o-lantern in the window that has now liquified and looks like a biohazard. It's the knowledge that you now have to rise from your bed and attempt to return that extra Paw Patrol suit to Party City.”

Who would you rather have waiting for you at the end of a dark hallway? Pennywise, or a 6-year-old Buzz Lightyear who's just discovered he's consumed the last of his Skittles?

“While this photo may depict two grinning toddlers wearing adorable custom-made penguin costumes from Etsy, please know that the second after the shutter clicked, those penguins went for each other’s throats like feral beasts out of a nature documentary so bonkers it would have made David Attenborough gasp.”

“Last Minute Costume Idea: Freddy Crocker. Wear a red and green striped apron and old leather glove with a spoon, whisk, and garlic crusher for fingers. Tell children you're coming to haunt their dreams... and bake them a pie.”

No matter the vibe of your photo, there is always a caption out there that fits the bill. Whether you use one of these or come up with your own, enjoy the Halloween season in all its spooky galore with a festive Instagram post.