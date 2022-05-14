Mother’s Day may be top of your mind, but did you know that the Sunday following that mama celebration is actually Stepmother’s Day? This year, celebrate both holidays by spreading the love with these Happy Stepmother’s Day quotes and heartwarming messages.

If you need a little assistance telling a stepmom in your life how much you appreciate her, then keep reading. Each of these quotes offers something insightful, heartfelt, or candid about parenting, motherhood, or what it means to love a child that’s not one’s own. And some don’t shy away from the real complexities involved in stepparenting, like the ins and outs of blending multiple families into one.

Let’s be real, being a stepmom is no easy task. It asks so much more of a person than to simply run a household or join a family. It requires that someone open their heart to new people at a time that might be difficult for the rest of the relatives. For those who can pull off this tricky title and make a family better for it, they deserve all the praise. So tell them so with these Happy Stepmother’s Day quotes that will not only make stepmoms feel appreciated but also a real part of the family.

Happy Stepmother’s Day appreciation quotes

For those stepmoms who go above and beyond to make blended families work, consider sharing these Happy Stepmother’s Day quotes with them. They spell out just how much these women mean to their families.

You spend all of your time looking after our blended family, but today is your day!

I am lucky you are my stepmom.

You don't just complete my dad's life. You add a special touch to mine too!

Marriage brought us together, but being a family is just what's in our hearts!

A stepmom like you deserves all of the flowers that you can get.

“To the world you are just one person, but to one person you are the world.” —Unknown

“Not all superheroes wear capes. Some are called stepmoms.” —Unknown

Heartfelt Happy Stepmother’s Day quotes

Want to get even more sentimental? Say Happy Stepmother’s Day with these emotional quotes that explain just how special their role in your life is.

“Biological, step, foster, adoptive. It’s not the word before ‘mom’ that defines you, but rather the love and dedication in your heart.” – Anonymous

“Being a stepmom means they grew inside of my heart instead of my tummy.” – Anonymous

“Being a stepmom is one of the most selfless things you could do in your life.” – Ivana Davies

“Being a stepmom is a difficult job, but it is worth it because you go to sleep every night with an amazing feeling that you are loved by children who don’t biologically belong to you.” – Anonymous

“She never gets tired of making me feel what it’s like to have a family not solely based on blood or name, but by heart and soul.” – Anonymous

“Not every child in this world is fortunate enough to have two beautiful moms in a single lifetime.” – Anonymous

Happy Stepmother’s Day silly quotes

Some stepmom/child relationships are built on gentle ribbing. Poke fun at your stepmom while still telling her how much you care with these silly Happy Stepmother’s Day quotes.

“Happy Stepmother’s Day to my not-so-evil stepmom.” —Unknown

“Of all the evil stepmothers in the world, I’m glad I got you.” – Anonymous

“The children who have two moms are blessed twice over. They get twice the love, twice the happiness, and twice the pampering.” —Anonymous

“You can’t scare me. I have stepkids.” —Anonymous

“If you are a stepparent, rush right out and get yourself a dog. Because it’s very nice to have someone in the house that loves you.” —Delia Ephron

“Aw, you think being a mom is a thankless job? Try being a stepmom on Mother’s Day.”

Whatever you do, don’t forget to thank the bonus mom in your life with these Happy Stepmother’s Day thoughts and quotes.