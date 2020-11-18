The Perfect Gifts For Every Horse-Loving Kid You Know

Holiday shopping can be tricky when the sole thing on your child's wishlist is a live animal. Maybe you can't get your kid the actual pony they're dreaming of this holiday season, but you can still make their heart go giddy-up with these holiday gifts for kids who love horses.

At the top of my Christmas list nearly every year of my childhood: A horse. A white one with brown spots, to be exact. Despite growing up in Texas, we never had the space or the money for my parents to make my mustang-loving dreams come true. But, they absolutely did fill my gift requests for every horse-themed toy and t-shirt under the sun. For kids who just can't get enough of the galloping giants, having a room filled with all things horse-related is the next best thing. (If you can swing it, throwing in a riding lesson or two also won't hurt.)

From horse figurines and toys to hoof-themed clothing and memorabilia, there is something for horse-loving kids of all ages on this list. Whether they're a professional rider-in-the-making or simply have a sweet spot for stallions, these holiday gifts are perfect for the little equine aficionado in your life.

1 Galloping Horse Stud Earrings Little Galloping Horse Stud Earrings in Sterling Silver Silver Rain Silver $11 SEE ON ETSY Measuring approximately 12 by 8 millimeters, these galloping horse stud earrings are perfect for little horse lovers. The earrings include a butterfly back closure and are made from solid sterling silver and plated with rhodium, so they're hypoallergenic and anti-tarnish. Dress them up or down — these tiny stallions go with pretty much everything.

2 Horse Night Light Horse Night Light Mirror Magic Gifts $40 SEE ON ETSY This horse night light can be personalized to feature you child's name or a custom message engraved underneath the horse graphic. It also comes with a remote control that allows you to choose between 16 colors and four different light settings for the LED light display with the push of a button.

3 Horse Stable Stamp Set Horse Stable Stamp Set Melissa & Doug $12 SEE ON AMAZON For kids who are passionate about horses and love to create masterful works of art, this wooden stamp set from Melissa and Doug is a perfect holiday gift choice. Ideal for kids ages 4 and up, it features 10 stamps, two washable ink pads, and five colored pencils in a wooden storage box.

4 Horse Necklace Sterling Silver Horse Necklace Pretty Twisted Jewelry $19 SEE ON ETSY There is no better way for your little one to show their love of horses than by wearing a horse necklace like this one day in and day out. Made from sterling silver, this necklace features a horse charm that measures approximately 28 by 16 millimeters. The chain itself is available to order in various lengths so that you can pick the perfect one for your kiddo.

5 Veterinarian Horse Activity Set Veterinarian Horse Activity Set Little Medical School $30 SEE ON LITTLE MEDICAL SCHOOL If your little one dreams of becoming a vet so that they can work with horses one day, give them a head start with this activity set. Designed for ages 6 and up, the set includes a plush horse, brush, a working stethoscope, and horse assessment guides that walk kids through different types of equine check-ups.

6 Horse Dreams Backpack Horse Dreams 16 Inch Backpack Wildkin $40 SEE ON WILDKIN Your horse-loving kid can flaunt their affection for the animal by sporting a backpack covered in horses, like this one from Wildkin. Perfect for holding all their essential school supplies, it can also be used to haul clothes and accessories to and from riding lessons. Don't forget to add a matching horse-themed lunchbox to complete the set.

7 Horse Print Sheet Set Wild West Sheet Set - Horse Print (Twin) Sweet Jojo Designs $60 SEE ON TARGET Your kiddo can dream sweet dreams of the wild west when you gift them this horse print sheet set by Sweet Jojo Designs from Target. Complete with picturesque depictions of roping and riding on a cream-colored background, this bedding set is just too precious for horse-loving mini cowboys and cowgirls.

8 Horse Hoodie Personalized Horse Hoodie For Kids Candy Bowsuk Available in kids sizes S-XL $31 SEE ON ETSY You really can't go wrong when you gift your child a cool hoodie with a horse graphic on the back. Best of all, it's completely customizable. The hoodie comes in multiple colors, and you can choose from a variety of vinyl color options (both sparkly and plain) for the horse and name.

9 Wooden Horse Name Sign Personalized Wood Name Sign Wood Letters N Stuff 1/4" thickness, 18" sign width $29 SEE ON ETSY For kids who just can't get enough of all things horse-related, hanging a personalized wooden name sign shaped like a pony in their room is the epitome of cool. Pricing will vary based on the size of the sign ordered, but each sign is 1/4" thick maple wood that can be left blank or painted.

10 Horse Figurines Pasture Pals Melissa & Doug $15 SEE ON AMAZON Playing with miniature horse figurines like the ones in the Pasture Pals set from Melissa and Doug is just one way that little kids can get their horse fix. Their face is sure to light up opening this set of 12 different horses with varying colors, velvety textures, and realistic tails and manes.

11 Horse Socks Girls Novelty Crew Socks - Blue Ribbon Horse K. Bell Fits kids shoe sizes 7-13 $7 SEE ON AMAZON No horse lover's holiday is complete without a few small stallion-themed stocking stuffers. This cute pair of novelty crew socks for girls features a tan horse sporting an award-winning blue ribbon in its stable against a black background. It's the perfect addition to a wardrobe that's filled to the brim with equestrian accessories.

12 Horse Sewing Kit Horse Sewing Kit Wildflower Toys $18 SEE ON ETSY Crafty kiddos will love having the opportunity to create their very own plush horse with this horse sewing kit from Wildflower Toys on Etsy. Recommended for ages 7 and up, the kit contains the felt, stuffing, thread, and needles needed to make two horses (one grey and one chestnut) measuring approximately 6 by 7 inches.

13 Radio Flyer Ride-On Horse Blaze Interactive Spring Horse, Ride-on with Sounds Radio Flyer $130 $180 SEE ON WALMART Put this big-ticket horse toy under your tree and watch your little horse lover go absolutely crazy with excitement on Christmas morning. Intended for ages 2 to 6, this spring-action ride-on horse can walk, trop, or gallop based on your kid's motion, and it makes real horse sounds for a completely interactive experience.

14 Horse-Opoly Board Game Horse-Opoly Board Game Late For The Sky $20 $30 SEE ON AMAZON Kids ages 8 and up can enjoy playing the Horse-Opoly board game. Similar to classic Monopoly, two to six players compete to collect cash, buy, trade, and sell properties, all while engaging in plenty of "horse" play. This gift is sure to make your next family game night a galloping good time.