Get back to the basics with your partner and flirt to encourage connection. “Flirty texts, playful dialogue, verbal affection, or compliments are small but significant ways to start to build some excitement or connection between two tired parents,” relationship coach Babita Spinelli tells Romper.

Flirting can also include talking about and anticipating sex throughout your day — even when you’re parenting. (It’s called a whisper, you guys.) This doesn’t even have to necessarily be dirty talk, but as certified sex educator Dainis Graveris tells Romper, “You can use 'sexy codes' when you talk about it over breakfast or even text each other in the morning. Allow yourselves to get excited for your sexy time.”

This type of flirting also releases chemicals in your brain linked to intimacy. “These pleasure chemicals have a lot to do with motivation as well, which means once they are piqued, you will likely want to do the things that keep that happy feeling going,” says Dr. Judy Ho, a licensed clinical neuropsychologist and Forbes Health Advisory Board Member. “So flirting and foreplay are really important as they naturally stimulate dopamine, endorphins, and oxytocin, which may then lead you to get in the mood for sex even if you weren’t in the mood at first.”