Whether you’re the kind of social media user who posts about their kids multiple times a day or you choose to just highlight the big milestones in life, the urge to snap a pic and get it to the ‘gram ASAP when you have pregnancy or baby information to share can be pretty strong. (You’re excited, duh!) Of course, once you choose the perfect photo, you’ll need a great caption to go with it. These Instagram captions for baby boy announcements are a cute way to let the world know all about your little man.

Whether you’re expecting your very first baby, the first boy after multiple girls, or yet another boy in a long line of sons (my friend just gave birth to her fourth boy in a row — it happens), there’s an Instagram caption on this list to capture all the feels about your newest arrival. Let’s hear it for the boys!

Instagram Captions For Baby Boy Pregnancy Announcement

Boy, oh, boy! We’re expecting a bundle of joy August 2022.

It’s official! Baby boy arriving soon.

Adding a baby boy to our crew in September 2022

Dreams do come true and ours will be wrapped in blue!

Leveling up to #boymom status.

We made a wish, and this baby boy made it come true.

Little man, we can’t wait to meet you.

For this little boy, we have prayed.

A son is one of the best gifts that the world has to give.

Instagram Captions For Baby Boy Birth Announcement

Hello, world! Meet our precious baby boy.

Welcome to the world, baby boy!

The wait for our little boy is finally over.

It’s a boy!

Oh boy! Meet [name].

Hello, handsome.

Our baby boy’s first breath took ours away.

Introducing Mr. [name]!

Today, my superhero arrived.

You are loved for the boy you are, the man you will become, and the son you will always be.

So, there’s this boy. He kind of stole my heart. He calls me mom.

My little man.

Of all the things that I have held, my baby boy is the most precious.

I’ll love this little boy today, tomorrow, and always.

His little hands stole my heart. His little feet ran away with it.

Something tells me that I’m going to love him forever.

No words can express the joy of holding this baby boy.

Hello there, little buddy.

The sweetest boy I ever did see.

Funny Baby Boy Announcement Instagram Captions