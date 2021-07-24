Cousins
Instagram Captions For National Cousins Day To Give You All The Feels
Honor your built-in best friends for life on social media with these quotes.
Playing with my cousins when I was growing up is one of my most fond childhood memories. My mom has three sisters, and each of them had two kids, so we spent a lot of time together at each other’s houses, going to the playground, going to the movies, and vacationing together. Though we all have our own very different lives now, living far apart and our own families, I’d love to honor them and bring a smile to their faces by sharing a fun old photo of us and an Instagram caption honoring the bond of cousins for National Cousins Day on July 24.
One of my favorite cousin moments was when my two youngest cousins would come over to play at my house back in the ‘90s and we used our mini boombox with a cassette tape of The Lion King while pretending to be in Africa with our favorite stuffed jungle friends — a tiger, a lion, and an elephant, oh my.
When we weren’t doing that, every summer, my mom, two of my aunts, and all of us kids would go to Orlando and stay in a timeshare condo of my grandaddy’s for a week. We’d pile into an old Ford van and make the eight-hour trek down to Florida, with my younger cousins asking if we’re there yet a billion times. The photos and memories of going to Disney World and Universal Studios together are priceless. Perhaps I’ll have to dig one of those up with all of us in our Mickey ears standing in front of Space Mountain, where we finally got up to the front of the line and my cousin Ken (who was 3 at the time) informed us he had to pee for the 1,000th time that hour and we had to go back. Ah, memories. I still love you though, Ken.
Funny Instagram Captions For National Cousins Day
- God made us cousins because He knew our mothers couldn't handle us as siblings.
- Nobody will understand the craziness of your family better than your cousins.
- A cousin a day keeps the boredom away.
- Dear cousins, I wouldn’t have survived boring family functions without you.
- Every man sees in his relatives, and especially in his cousins, a series of grotesque caricatures of himself.
- Happiness is having crazy cousins.
- Grandma’s house — where cousins become best friends.
- Never underestimate the power of a cousin.
- No one will ever be as entertained by us as us.
- Cousin to cousin, we’ll always be a couple of nuts off the family tree.
Sentimental Instagram Captions For National Cousins Day
- Our roots say we’re cousins. Our hearts say we’re friends.
- Cousins are the friends who love you from birth.
- "In my cousin, I find a second self." — Isabel Norton
- Cousins are these childhood playmates that grew up to be forever friends.
- “A cousin is a little bit of childhood that can never be lost.” — Marion C. Garretty
- We didn’t realize we were making memories, we just knew we were having fun.
- Cousins are usually the first friends we have as children. They’re the best of both worlds because they’re family and friends at the same time.
- Time passes and we may be apart, but cousins always stay close at heart.
- "My cousins are shareholders of my soul." — Saswat Padh