Playing with my cousins when I was growing up is one of my most fond childhood memories. My mom has three sisters, and each of them had two kids, so we spent a lot of time together at each other’s houses, going to the playground, going to the movies, and vacationing together. Though we all have our own very different lives now, living far apart and our own families, I’d love to honor them and bring a smile to their faces by sharing a fun old photo of us and an Instagram caption honoring the bond of cousins for National Cousins Day on July 24.

One of my favorite cousin moments was when my two youngest cousins would come over to play at my house back in the ‘90s and we used our mini boombox with a cassette tape of The Lion King while pretending to be in Africa with our favorite stuffed jungle friends — a tiger, a lion, and an elephant, oh my.

When we weren’t doing that, every summer, my mom, two of my aunts, and all of us kids would go to Orlando and stay in a timeshare condo of my grandaddy’s for a week. We’d pile into an old Ford van and make the eight-hour trek down to Florida, with my younger cousins asking if we’re there yet a billion times. The photos and memories of going to Disney World and Universal Studios together are priceless. Perhaps I’ll have to dig one of those up with all of us in our Mickey ears standing in front of Space Mountain, where we finally got up to the front of the line and my cousin Ken (who was 3 at the time) informed us he had to pee for the 1,000th time that hour and we had to go back. Ah, memories. I still love you though, Ken.

Shutterstock

Funny Instagram Captions For National Cousins Day

God made us cousins because He knew our mothers couldn't handle us as siblings.

Nobody will understand the craziness of your family better than your cousins.

A cousin a day keeps the boredom away.

Dear cousins, I wouldn’t have survived boring family functions without you.

Every man sees in his relatives, and especially in his cousins, a series of grotesque caricatures of himself.

Happiness is having crazy cousins.

Grandma’s house — where cousins become best friends.

Never underestimate the power of a cousin.

No one will ever be as entertained by us as us.

Cousin to cousin, we’ll always be a couple of nuts off the family tree.

Sentimental Instagram Captions For National Cousins Day