As the official kickoff of summer — Memorial Day — is arriving fast, you’re probably planning all of your fun outdoor party activities. And in my opinion, the best outdoor activities always involve food. But obviously you can’t have a fun backyard picnic and barbecue without some awesome patio furniture right? Which store always has amazing deals on patio furniture, food, decor, and literally anything and everything you could ever want in bulk, holiday or not? Costco. But if you’re a bit late to the game and find yourself in need of 80 hot dogs and buns for grilling, or an entire carton of sunscreen and an entire patio dining set for cheap on the actual Memorial Day holiday, you’re probably wondering: Is Costco open on Memorial Day?

Hopefully, you’ve already secured your massive fruit and cheese platters, pounds of grilling meats, and all the patio furniture you need for the big Memorial Day shindig.

Will Costco be open on Memorial Day?

Unfortunately, Costco is not open on Memorial Day 2022. And if you’re a long-time member, you probably already know this, as this is one of the few days out of the year that Costco is actually closed. Other days Costco is closed for the holidays include New Year’s Day, Easter Sunday, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day, according to the website.

Is Costco still having a Memorial Day sale?

Even if we can’t get our Costco fix on the day of Memorial Day, we can absolutely still take advantage of those holiday sales, which are already in progress. Leading up to Monday you will find deals on furniture, jewelry, electronics, tires, home appliances, cookware, clothing, and more. Just be sure to check your own local Costco ad for specifics at your location, as they all vary. Also keep in mind that some of the deals are online only, and others can only be picked up at your local Costco. So be sure to read the fine print.

What stores are open on Memorial Day?

If you’re reading this on Memorial Day kicking yourself because Costco is indeed closed, there are a few other stores you can try — and even a couple of competitor stores.

Aldi

BJ’s Wholesale Club

CVS

Big Lots!

Dollar General

Dollar Tree

Giant Food

Kmart

Kroger

Petco

Publix

ShopRite

Safeway

Trader Joe’s

Walgreens

Walmart

Target

Sam’s Club

Whole Foods

So if you’re planning a Costco Memorial Day run, be sure to do it before Monday, May 30. You’ll arrive at your favorite store and be greeted with closed and locked doors.