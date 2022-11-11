Are you even cooking a holiday meal if you didn’t forget a crucial ingredient at the store? If you usually buy your groceries there, you’re probably wondering what Kroger’s Thanksgiving hours are looking like for 2022. Fear not: The grocery chain will be open on Turkey Day, though some stores may operate with reduced hours. That means you can still snag a bag of flour for your Thanksgiving baking the morning of.

When does Kroger open and close on Thanksgiving day 2022?

On a normal day, Kroger is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. While Kroger stores will be open on Thanksgiving, some will close early. Be sure to check their website for your local Kroger’s hours before heading out for that missing ingredient, ready-to-eat side, or bakery item.

And if you find you’re missing stuffing mix or pumpkin puree during your food prep the night before Thanksgiving, Kroger will be open as usual on Wednesday, November 23. Same goes for the day after Thanksgiving, in case you need a fresh loaf of bread for turkey and cranberry sandwiches.

A representative for Kroger told Romper Kroger’s delivery availability on Thanksgiving Day will vary based on your region, so keep a close eye on the app for any updates to their services in your area.

While you’re making your Turkey Day shopping list, don’t forget to throw a few extras in the cart to make some delicious dishes with your leftovers. Turns out, you can make a bomb Croque Madame for brunch using what’s left of your turkey, gravy, and mashed potatoes.