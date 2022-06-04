It’s a cheesy saying, but the whole, “when words fail, music speaks” thing is pretty accurate. Especially when it comes to love — whether it’s a new relationship or the love of your life — it can be hard to put what you’re feeling into words. If you need love song quotes that are perfect for Instagram captions of you and your partner, look no further than the lyrics of some of music’s best love ballads.

R&B love song quotes for Instagram

R&B is known for its sultry, soulful love longs, so you’ve got to consider a little rhythm and blues if you’re looking for the perfect love song quote to use as an Instagram caption. Whether you choose a new R&B superstar’s lyrics or opt for one of the classics, your boo will feel the love.

“I was sent here for you. We were made to love.” — John Legend, “Made To Love”

“You came and breathed new life into this lonely heart of mine. You threw out the lifeline just in the nick of time.” — Brian McKnight, “Back At One”

“I'm so in love with you. Whatever you want to do is all right with me. 'Cause you make me feel so brand new, and I want to spend my life with you.” Al Green, “Let’s Stay Together”

“This is not a coincidence and far more than a lucky chance. But what is that was always meant, is our ribbon in the sky for our love, love.” — Stevie Wonder, “Ribbon In The Sky”

“Where you go I follow, no matter how far. If life is a movie, oh you’re the best part.” — Daniel Caesar, “Best Part”

“Every time I close my eyes, I thank the Lord that I’ve got you. And you’ve got me too.” — Babyface, “Every time I Close My Eyes”

“My every wish and every dream somehow became reality, when you brought the sunlight, completed my whole life.” — Mariah Carey, “Thank God I Found You”

“I know some people search the world to find something like what we have.” — Alicia Keys, “No One”

“Nothing can stop love from loving on us. And I’m not asking for much, just a couple of forevers.” — Chrisette Michele, “Couple of Forevers”

“At last, the skies above are blue. My heart was wrapped up in clover, the night I looked at you.” — Etta James, “At Last”

“You're my sun, my moon, my guiding star. My kind of wonderful, that's what you are.” — Barry White, “You’re The First, The Last, My Everything”

Shutterstock

Pop love song quotes for Instagram

The world of pop music is especially rich with stories about new relationships and young love, so you’re sure to find a heart-stopping quote among these songs. Even if you need a love song quote for Instagram to celebrate your wedding anniversary, one of these captions may just be perfect.

“I'm so in love that I might stop breathing.” — Taylor Swift, “Paris”

“I can't hold back, I'm falling in love. It's been right on the tip of my tongue. So here I go speaking honestly: I think this is forever for me.” — Demi Lovato, “4 EVER 4 ME”

“And now it’s big as this promise that we’re making, two reflections into one.” — Justin Timberlake, “Mirrors”

“They said the end is coming. Everyone's up to something. I find myself running home to your sweet nothings.” Taylor Swift, “Sweet Nothings”

“How long will I love you? As long as stars are above you, and longer if I can.” — Ellie Goulding, “How Long Will I Love You”

“And I chose you, the one I was dancin' with in New York, no shoes.” — Taylor Swift, “Maroon”

“I know forever don't exist, but after this life, I'll find you in the next. So when I say ‘forever,’ it's the goddamn truth. I'll keep finding, finding you.” — Kesha, “Finding You”

“The way that you know what I thought I knew. It’s the beat my heart skips when I’m with you.” — Beyoncé, “Crazy in Love”

“Every inch of your skin is a Holy Grail I’ve got to find. Only you can set my heart on fire.” — Ellie Goulding, “Love Me Like You Do”

“Take me into your loving arms. Kiss me under the light of a thousand stars. Place your hand on my beating heart.” — Ed Sheeran, “Thinking Out Loud”

“I’m a sucker for you.” — Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”

“You got my heart. Don’t know how you did it.” — Ariana Grande, “The Way”

“There is no fear now. Let go and just be free. I will love you unconditionally.” — Katy Perry, “Unconditionally”

“And if you said this life ain't good enough, I would give my world to lift you up. I could change my life to better suit your mood because you're so smooth.” — Santana, “Smooth”

“Hold me, love me. Ain’t got nothin’ but love babe, eight days a week.” — The Beatles, “Eight Days a Week”

Country love song quotes for Instagram

Aja Koska/E+/Getty Images

Say what you want about country music, but some of the best love ballads of all time come from this genre. Whether you’re into contemporary country, the ‘90s classics, or none of the above, you may find the perfect love song Instagram caption courtesy of a country crooner.

“I cross my heart and promise to give all I've got to give to make all your dreams come true. In all the world you'll never find a love as true as mine.” — George Strait, “I Cross My Heart”

“I came to life when I first kissed you. The best me has his arms around you. You make me better than I was before. Thank God I'm yours.” — Russell Dickerson, “Yours”

“He's one of the good ones, a love me like he should one, like he wrote the book one, the kind you find when you don't even look one. Anybody can be good once but he's good all the time. He's one of the good ones, and he's all mine.” — Gabby Barrett, “The Good Ones”

“Ain't no moment like when I'm holding onto you.” Miranda Lambert, “Holding Onto You”

“It’s your love. It just does something to me. It sends a shock right through me. I can’t get enough.” — Tim McGraw, “It’s Your Love”

“There’s no one that comes close to you, could ever take your place, ’cause only you can love me this way.” — Keith Urban, “Only You Can Love Me This Way”

“I don’t need you to sell me on reasons to want you. I don’t need you to search for the proof that I should. You don’t have to convince me. You don't have to be scared you’re not enough, ‘cause what we’ve got going is good.” — Carrie Underwood, “Only Us”

“I swear this is perfect. Come kiss me one more time.” — Kane Brown, “Heaven”

“I’d walk through fire for you, walk through barbed wire for you. I’d walk for miles, it’s true, just to be with you.” — The Band Perry, “Walk Me Down The Middle”

“There's a freedom in your arms that carries me through. I need you.” LeAnn Rimes, “I Need You”

“Here you come again, lookin’ better than a body has a right to.” — Dolly Parton, “Here You Come Again”

“That's how you know: when it grabs a hold of you and won't let go, when you feel like she's always been in your soul, and as time goes by she's still surprising you. That's how you know it's true: when a new love feels old, and an old love feels new.” — Chris Young, “Old Love Feels New”

“You're still the one I run to, the one that I belong to, you're still the one I want for life.” — Shania Twain, “You’re Still The One”

Classic rock love song quotes for Instagram

pixelfit/E+/Getty Images

Want to scream your love from the internet rooftops? Borrow some of music’s most infamous lines about love straight from these classic rock tunes. And if you haven’t heard these jams for yourself before, make them into a playlist to listen to in the car with your partner.

“I feel wonderful because I see the love light in your eyes. And the wonder of it all is that you just don't realize how much I love you.” — Eric Clapton, “Wonderful Tonight”

“Now I've found you, there's no more emptiness inside. When we're hungry, love will keep us alive.” — The Eagles, “Love Will Keep Us Alive”

“She’s my cherry pie.” — Warrant, “Cherry Pie”

“No, and I ain't lookin' to fight with you, frighten you or tighten you, drag you down or drain you down, chain you down or bring you down. All I really want to do is, baby, be friends with you.” — Bob Dylan

“Without your love, I’m nothing but a beggar. Without your love, a dog without a bone.” — Aerosmith, “Angel”

“Feeling good was easy Lord, when he sang the blues. You know feeling good was good enough for me, good enough for me and my Bobby McGee.” — Janis Joplin

“I'm forever yours, faithfully.” — Journey, “Faithfully”

“I got to have a shot 'cause what you got is, oh, so sweet. You got to make it hot, like a boomerang I need a repeat.” — ZZ Top, “Gimme All Your Lovin’”

“I don't want to close my eyes, I don't want to fall asleep 'cause I'd miss you baby, and I don't want to miss a thing. 'Cause even when I dream of you, the sweetest dream will never do. I'd still miss you baby, and I don't want to miss a thing.” — Aerosmith, “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing”

“Come on baby, light my fire.” — The Doors, “Light My Fire”

“And then you sense a change, nothing feels the same, all your dreams are strange. Love comes walkin’ in.” — Van Halen, “Love Walks In”

So, get to posting, and watch as your lover’s heart starts to flutter and they get a cute little blush going.