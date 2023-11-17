"Queen Of Christmas" Mariah Carey Now Has Her Own Barbie

Mariah Carey, or as we all should be addressing her now that it’s her official season, “Queen of Christmas,” is getting a special gift of her own. Mattel has created a Barbie created in her likeness and honestly, it’s all we want for Christmas.

On Friday, Mattel announced the release of the Mariah Carey Barbie doll, and it is a truly perfect replica of the icon herself. The glorious mane of hair, the full length red sequined gown with a thigh-high split, and of course... the microphone. So the Mariah Carey Barbie is ever at the ready to sing a song. Hopefully a Christmas song, although really we would take just about anything from her.

The dress Mariah Carey’s Barbie is wearing might look familiar to anyone who watched her Christmas special on CBS last year, as it’s almost an identical replica, and quite similar to many of her holiday looks. Frequently red, frequently sparkling, always stunning. And let’s never forget those red heels, which of course her Barbie is wearing.

Carey herself said in a statement that having her own Barbie is a “once-in-a-lifetime” experience for her that would have made her so happy as a little girl. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime dream to have my own Barbie! If I could go back and tell my little girl self that one day, I would have a Barbie made in my likeness, I think she would flip out! I hope all collectors and fans everywhere enjoy the holiday season and hopefully the Mariah Barbie will be a wonderful addition to it!”

The “Queen of Christmas” gets her own Barbie. Mattel

Now that Mariah Carey has defrosted herself for Christmas, the time has come for her Barbie to hit the shelves. Just head over to the Mattel shop to order your own Mariah Carey Barbie for $75. For a gift or for yourself, of course it’s totally up to you.

Mattel

The iconic songstress isn’t the only singer to get her own Barbie this year. Stevie Nicks was also gifted with a Barbie in her likeness that sold out almost as quickly as it hit the shelves. Which makes sense. If we can’t hang out with our icons, at least we can have Barbies in their likeness for ourselves.