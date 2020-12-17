You'll Feel Like A Princess In These 14 New Year's Eve Maternity Dresses

Ahh, being pregnant on New Year’s Eve. As if the holiday didn’t have enough built up hub bub around it, now you’ve got to go and find a dress that doesn’t make you feel like a walking Times Square Ball. And sure, even in this pandemic season of lockdown, when NYE festivities will likely be more lowkey than usual, there’s still something to be said for getting dressed up and sparkling apple cider in your apartment. We pulled together 11 fabulous New Year’s Eve maternity dresses so you can stress about the appetizer plans and not what to wear.
Based on my own experience wearing formal wear while pregnant, I’ve learned some pro tips: 1) This is neither the time nor the place to experiment with jumpsuits. When finding a potty is a priority, you don’t want to be the naked pregnant lady in the bathroom trying to shimmy back into a jumpsuit, no ma’am. 2) Don’t bother with tights (again, potty problems). 3) Don’t try to hide your bump, it will only make you crazy.
Listen, you’re pregnant and hopefully the necessary people know about it. If you want to keep your embryo a secret, don’t show up in sequins somewhere. It’s going to become obvious and quick. Instead, I say make your bump the star of the show. Hell, it’s one of the rare formal events when no one will side eye you for asking for a second dessert. Live it up in these sweet gowns.
