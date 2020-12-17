Holidays

Dorothy Perkins

You'll Feel Like A Princess In These 14 New Year's Eve Maternity Dresses

Sequins & lace? Yes, please.

by Kinsey Gidick

Ahh, being pregnant on New Year’s Eve. As if the holiday didn’t have enough built up hub bub around it, now you’ve got to go and find a dress that doesn’t make you feel like a walking Times Square Ball. And sure, even in this pandemic season of lockdown, when NYE festivities will likely be more lowkey than usual, there’s still something to be said for getting dressed up and sparkling apple cider in your apartment. We pulled together 11 fabulous New Year’s Eve maternity dresses so you can stress about the appetizer plans and not what to wear.

Based on my own experience wearing formal wear while pregnant, I’ve learned some pro tips: 1) This is neither the time nor the place to experiment with jumpsuits. When finding a potty is a priority, you don’t want to be the naked pregnant lady in the bathroom trying to shimmy back into a jumpsuit, no ma’am. 2) Don’t bother with tights (again, potty problems). 3) Don’t try to hide your bump, it will only make you crazy.

Listen, you’re pregnant and hopefully the necessary people know about it. If you want to keep your embryo a secret, don’t show up in sequins somewhere. It’s going to become obvious and quick. Instead, I say make your bump the star of the show. Hell, it’s one of the rare formal events when no one will side eye you for asking for a second dessert. Live it up in these sweet gowns.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1
Feeling Blue?
Sky Blue Maternity & Nursing Dress with Neckline Tie
Seraphine

For many of us, being pregnant comes with a major boob growth spurt, something we might not want to accentuate in a formal gown. That’s why this lovely sky blue number is so appealing. The high neckline is feminine without being fussy and modest at the same time.

2
Fit for a Queen
Aria Maternity Gown
Tiffany Rose

When you begin to feel as big of a house (and trust me, we’ve all been there) deploying patterns can help soften the largess. This gorgeous gown has a lovely boatneck top with a floor length seam so you can be fully covered for comfort.

3
Goddess Level
Saslax Maternity Off Shoulders Half Circle Gown
Amazon

Want to go all goddess mama on NYE? This is the dress. A sweetheart neckline with off the shoulder long sleeves in flowing floor length cut will make you feel like a queen.

4
Ready to Sparkle
Pietro Brunelli Maternity Sequin Maxi Dress
Macy's

Who says just because you’re pregnant you can’t sparkle? Not us. In the words of Lizzo, “If I’m shiny everybody gonna shine."

5
Hot Mama
Eshel Plunge Neck Dress
lemlem

Celebrating NYE in more tropical climes? Try wearing a gorgeous, flowy lemlem dress that can double as a beach cover up once you’ve had your wee bebe.

6
Pattern Perfection
Jade Geo Dress
Sammy B Designs

A dress doesn’t have to be a maternity design to work on a pregnant woman for NYE. Just find something fun and stretchy that you love, size up and voila. You’re ready to rock. That’s the case with this Jade Geo Dress from Sammy B Designs. Thanks to its stretchy material, it can accommodate a small bump.

7
Think Pink
Club L London Maternity Sequin Wrap Front Dress
ASOS

Feeling the glow? Magnify that look with a sparkly pink number that's short and sassy.

8
Show a Little Shoulder
Queen Bee Maternity Off Shoulder Dress
ASOS

Celebrate your voluptuousness with this tulip shaped blue number from ASOS. A poly/spandex blend, this dress is as flattering as it is forgiving.

9
Sleek and Sophisticated
Ingrid & Isabel Women's Boatneck Lace Maternity Dress
Amazon

If you prefer your maternity look to be simple, sleek, and sophisticated, this Ingrid & Isobel dress is ideal. The scoop neck dresses it up, but the stretch material makes it comfortable for a night of festivities.

10
Amp It Up
Maternity Shimmer Plunge Wrap Dress
boohoo

Just because you're pregnant doesn't mean you can't look sexy. This boohoo dress plays to a pregnant woman's strengths by accentuating the décolletage while keeping the look classy.

11
Fun & Flirty
Waverleigh Red Thin Strap Textured Polka Dot Ruffle Hem Maternity Dress
Pink Blush

Feeling a little playful? Channel your whimsical energy is this light and breezy red number.

12
Chiffon, anyone?
Convertible Neck Maternity Maxi Dress
Nordstrom

Who doesn't feel a little glamourous in chiffon? This flowing skirt is flattering and fun, while the top provides a snug hug that can be dressed up with a sparkly necklace.

13
Swish, There It Is
Maisie Scalloped Maternity Mermaid Gown
Nordstrom

Get a gorgeous hour-glass figure with this Kimi and Kai dress that features scallop detailing on the neck and a gorgeous mermaid cut.

14
Skater Girl
DP Maternity Blue Lace Skater Dress
Dorothy Perkins

Skater dresses, the term for gowns that hearken back to classic figure skater designs, are a great option for pregnant ladies because the A-line cut can accommodate a growing bump. This one in blue lace takes the idea and dresses it up.