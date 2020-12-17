You'll Feel Like A Princess In These 14 New Year's Eve Maternity Dresses

Ahh, being pregnant on New Year’s Eve. As if the holiday didn’t have enough built up hub bub around it, now you’ve got to go and find a dress that doesn’t make you feel like a walking Times Square Ball. And sure, even in this pandemic season of lockdown, when NYE festivities will likely be more lowkey than usual, there’s still something to be said for getting dressed up and sparkling apple cider in your apartment. We pulled together 11 fabulous New Year’s Eve maternity dresses so you can stress about the appetizer plans and not what to wear.

Based on my own experience wearing formal wear while pregnant, I’ve learned some pro tips: 1) This is neither the time nor the place to experiment with jumpsuits. When finding a potty is a priority, you don’t want to be the naked pregnant lady in the bathroom trying to shimmy back into a jumpsuit, no ma’am. 2) Don’t bother with tights (again, potty problems). 3) Don’t try to hide your bump, it will only make you crazy.

Listen, you’re pregnant and hopefully the necessary people know about it. If you want to keep your embryo a secret, don’t show up in sequins somewhere. It’s going to become obvious and quick. Instead, I say make your bump the star of the show. Hell, it’s one of the rare formal events when no one will side eye you for asking for a second dessert. Live it up in these sweet gowns.

1 Feeling Blue? Sky Blue Maternity & Nursing Dress with Neckline Tie Seraphine $229 see on seraphine For many of us, being pregnant comes with a major boob growth spurt, something we might not want to accentuate in a formal gown. That’s why this lovely sky blue number is so appealing. The high neckline is feminine without being fussy and modest at the same time.

2 Fit for a Queen Aria Maternity Gown Tiffany Rose $595 see on tiffany rose When you begin to feel as big of a house (and trust me, we’ve all been there) deploying patterns can help soften the largess. This gorgeous gown has a lovely boatneck top with a floor length seam so you can be fully covered for comfort.

3 Goddess Level Saslax Maternity Off Shoulders Half Circle Gown Amazon $59.99 see on amazon Want to go all goddess mama on NYE? This is the dress. A sweetheart neckline with off the shoulder long sleeves in flowing floor length cut will make you feel like a queen.

4 Ready to Sparkle Pietro Brunelli Maternity Sequin Maxi Dress Macy's $194.99 $398 see on macy's Who says just because you’re pregnant you can’t sparkle? Not us. In the words of Lizzo, “If I’m shiny everybody gonna shine."

5 Hot Mama Eshel Plunge Neck Dress lemlem $395 see on lemlem Celebrating NYE in more tropical climes? Try wearing a gorgeous, flowy lemlem dress that can double as a beach cover up once you’ve had your wee bebe.

6 Pattern Perfection Jade Geo Dress Sammy B Designs $220 see on sammy b designs A dress doesn’t have to be a maternity design to work on a pregnant woman for NYE. Just find something fun and stretchy that you love, size up and voila. You’re ready to rock. That’s the case with this Jade Geo Dress from Sammy B Designs. Thanks to its stretchy material, it can accommodate a small bump.

7 Think Pink Club L London Maternity Sequin Wrap Front Dress ASOS $64 see on asos Feeling the glow? Magnify that look with a sparkly pink number that's short and sassy.

8 Show a Little Shoulder Queen Bee Maternity Off Shoulder Dress ASOS $63.20 $79 see on asos Celebrate your voluptuousness with this tulip shaped blue number from ASOS. A poly/spandex blend, this dress is as flattering as it is forgiving.

9 Sleek and Sophisticated Ingrid & Isabel Women's Boatneck Lace Maternity Dress Amazon $69.99 see on amazon If you prefer your maternity look to be simple, sleek, and sophisticated, this Ingrid & Isobel dress is ideal. The scoop neck dresses it up, but the stretch material makes it comfortable for a night of festivities.

10 Amp It Up Maternity Shimmer Plunge Wrap Dress boohoo $16.80 $42 see on boohoo Just because you're pregnant doesn't mean you can't look sexy. This boohoo dress plays to a pregnant woman's strengths by accentuating the décolletage while keeping the look classy.

11 Fun & Flirty Waverleigh Red Thin Strap Textured Polka Dot Ruffle Hem Maternity Dress Pink Blush $72 see on pink blush Feeling a little playful? Channel your whimsical energy is this light and breezy red number.

12 Chiffon, anyone? Convertible Neck Maternity Maxi Dress Nordstrom $98 see on nordstrom Who doesn't feel a little glamourous in chiffon? This flowing skirt is flattering and fun, while the top provides a snug hug that can be dressed up with a sparkly necklace.

13 Swish, There It Is Maisie Scalloped Maternity Mermaid Gown Nordstrom $98 see on nordstrom Get a gorgeous hour-glass figure with this Kimi and Kai dress that features scallop detailing on the neck and a gorgeous mermaid cut.