These 18 Outdoor Easter Egg Hunt Ideas Are Super Creative & Really Easy

When you were a kid, did you love all of the fun Easter outdoor activities? Now that you’re an adult, it’s time to pass that joy to the little ones in your life, so you’ll need some good outdoor Easter egg hunt ideas to keep it fresh, challenging, and fun. The only thing more fun than participating in an egg hunt is planning one, and smirking as you watch the kids scour the yard trying to find your brilliant hiding spots.

It can be surprisingly tough to come up with backyard Easter egg hunt ideas, because you have to take the ages of the kids into consideration and find new spots to hide the eggs every year so things don’t get stale. You can stick to the classic hunt and gather system, or you can do something totally new like an Easter egg obstacle course or a nighttime hunt with glow in the dark eggs. Honestly, kids will be happy with any egg hunt method as long as there are jelly beans and marshmallow Peeps to be found.

If it’s your year to host the family Easter egg hunt and you’re not sure what to do, here are some really fun ideas to help you plan an epic adventure for the kids.

1 Hang Colorful Egg Poppers picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images If you want to try something super fun, try hanging your eggs instead of hiding them. This great DIY Egg Popper tutorial from Studio DIY suggested that you fill your plastic eggs with candy, wrap them in crepe paper, and then tie them to tree branches in your yard with twine. You can use colorful paper to create an inviting and exciting Easter hunt activity for kids of all ages.

2 Easter Obstacle Course Ideas Kids love obstacle courses, so why not incorporate one into your outdoor Easter egg hunt? You can create one big course with eggs to be found along the way, or you can take Purple Trail’s suggestion and place little challenge stations throughout the yard. Make it a little extra fun by keeping things Easter-inspired, like a “bunny ladder hop” balancing an Easter egg on a spoon, or have the kids partner up for a relay race where they have to pass off a set of bunny ears instead of a baton. Kids can pick up eggs throughout the challenges and there can be a grand prize egg at the end for the winner.

3 Fun Activity Eggs This Easter egg hunt idea from Play Party Plan suggested writing activities like “A trip to the dollar store” or “stay up 15 minutes later” on little slips you stuff inside the Easter eggs. Subbing fun activities for candy is great if you’re trying to avoid all the extra sugar and it’s perfect for warmer weather, where candy can melt outside within minutes.

4 Musical Egg Hunt Make your egg hunt a little more fun by adding music to the mix. Think musical chairs, but instead of sitting, they get to hunt for eggs until the music stops. Imagiplay suggested that to make it more competitive, you can choose a winner based on who has the most eggs at the end of the game.

5 Helium Balloon Eggs Younger kids can have a hard time finding eggs. They tend to get easily side-tracked or frustrated, no matter how easy you make it. With this genius idea from Celebrations at Home, you can tie helium balloons to each egg, so that your child can see it from far away. Not only does a sea of balloons and eggs look inviting, it also amps up the festive feel of the holiday

6 Glow In The Dark Easter Egg Hunt If you are planning on having an evening Easter celebration, you can easily try this DIY Glow in the Dark Easter Egg Hunt tutorial from Smart School House. All you need to do is place small, battery-operated LED tea lights into large plastic Easter eggs. You can add candy, money, or any other rewards you can fit inside with the tea lights. Not only will it make your yard look magical, it will be extra fun and exciting for the kids to hunt for these glowing eggs at night.

7 Make A Treasure Map To add a little challenge to your egg hunt, you can strategically place the eggs around your yard and create a corresponding treasure map with clues. You can have one special egg as the treasure, or if you have multiple kids partaking, you can hide a variety of special eggs around the yard. This idea from Kidspot is perfect for little ones. You just draw things like a tree, shrub, or house with a box next to each. You hide eggs in those areas, and when your kids find them, they can check off each box.

8 Make It Interactive SolStock/E+/Getty Images Sure, hunting for eggs is fun, but what if your egg told you to hop like a bunny? This brilliant idea from Alice and Lois suggested adding little fun activity slips to your eggs, like “Sing your favorite song” or “Oink like a piggy.” If you have been working with your kids on a nursery rhymes, the alphabet, numbers, or colors, you can add those into your activity slips, too.

9 Reverse Easter Egg Hunt Reverse the roles for your egg hunt this year, and and let your kids have some extra fun. While you get to sit back and relax, let your kids fill and hide the eggs around the yard. Once they're done, the parents can go hunting for eggs. Your kids will definitely get a kick out of it, and you can always share your loot in the end.

10 Keep It Fair Kids develop at crazy speeds when they’re younger, so while skill level between eight and nine-year-old kids may be similar, the same cannot be said for a two and three-year-old. To help make the egg hunt fair for your kids, no matter their development, assign each of them a color egg to hunt, suggested Deeper Kidmin. This way, you can basically just “hide” eggs in plain sight for your 18-month-old but get a little more creative for your four-year-old without having to worry the older sibling will snatch all of their brother or sister’s eggs.

11 Put A Puzzle Together Instead of candy and toys, hide puzzle pieces in your kid’s eggs so you can all work on putting the puzzle together after the hunt, as recommended by It's Always Autumn. To make it a little more fun, try to put most of the puzzle together before the hunt, and then as your child finds their eggs with different pieces, have them figure out where the piece goes before they can move on to find their next egg/piece. If you have more than one kid, you can have them work on one puzzle together.

12 Hide Some Extra Special Eggs Matt Carey/Moment/Getty Images There’s a reason Veruca Salt wanted a golden egg so badly in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and that was because they’re extra special. Channel your inner Willy Wonka as detailed on Say Yes and hide a few golden eggs among the rest (with the most coveted gifts or candy in them). If you have more than one kid with different hunting abilities, assign different metallic colored eggs to each if you want everyone to get a special egg (or just want to avoid tantrums).

13 Hide By Number Switch things up for your kids by numbering each of their eggs and making them hunt them in order. It will be like a little game of memory for them and force them to practice restraint. Plus, if you hide just a few in really tough-to-find spots, it will be entertaining to watch your child try to resist picking up the other eggs out of order.

14 LEGO Challenge Hunt Try this activity from Lakeside View: Hide different LEGO pieces in your kid’s eggs and, once they’ve found all of them, challenge them to build a certain figure before they can get their prize (whether it’s their Easter basket or some other separate prize you have for them).

15 Small Backyard Easter Egg Hunt Ideas Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images If you’re hosting the hunt in your backyard and you’re low on space, use a kiddie pool for help. The Road Less Traveled suggests filling the pool up with Easter grass and eggs and putting babies who can’t quite walk yet into the pool so they can still get to experience the thrill of the hunt. You can also use a kiddie pool for big kids by filling it up as a ball pit and tossing some eggs in there so they have to sift through everything to find the eggs.

16 Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt Instead of the traditional egg hunt, Play Party Plan came up with a really fun scavenger hunt idea for kids. To do it, buy some plastic eggs and decorate them with stickers or markers and create a master list of eggs for the kids to search for and check off their list like a striped egg, polka dot, or covered in gold stars. Once the kids have found them all, they’ll have a prize waiting for them. This is a great game if you have a mix of ages, because you can create two hunts; one that’s easy and one that’s hard.

17 Picture Clues Hunt Inspirational Laboratories came up with an idea that’s especially great for toddlers and preschoolers who are doing the hunting. Hide the eggs in easy-ish spots that are near something distinguishable, like a bird bath or hammock and create a key with pictures of those things. So, kids will see a picture of a swing set and go racing towards it in search of their egg before they move on to the next object.