Plane Crashed During Gender Reveal Party In Mexico, Killing 32-Year-Old Pilot

A gender reveal party in San Pedro, Mexico ended in a horrific plane crash earlier this month. In viral video footage from the party, a pilot can be seen flying over a couple standing in front of an “Oh Baby” sign surrounded by pink and blue balloons. As the plane passed, pink smoke was released from the aircraft revealing that they were expecting a baby girl. And mere moments later, the left wing appeared to separate from the rest of the aircraft. The plane went into a dangerous spin and crashed, fatally injuring the 32-year-old pilot.

The unidentified pilot was treated at the site of the crash in Navolato, Sinaloa state, according to CNN en Español, and later taken to hospital where he sadly died from his injuries. The cause of the crash has not been released, nor has the identity of the couple who hosted the gender reveal party.

Video footage of the party shows guests screaming once it was clear that the plane was in trouble, with the person taking the video panning away from the crash seemingly in shock.

This is not the first gender reveal party to end in tragedy in recent years. In 2021, an expectant dad died after the homemade device he was working on to reveal his baby’s gender exploded, while a couple’s gender reveal in New Hampshire that same year caused an explosion that could be felt from 20 miles away. And in 2020, a couple’s gender reveal explosion kickstarted a wildfire in California that eventually led to the death of a firefighter trying to get it under control.

These parties have gotten increasingly more outsized and more dangerous, so much so that the mom blogger who first started the trend in 2008, Jenna Karvunidis, called for an end to the parties in 2020. “The fire that evacuated parts of California is from a GENDER REVEAL PARTY,” Karvunidis wrote at the time. “Stop it. Stop having these stupid parties. For the love of God, stop burning things down to tell everyone about your kid's penis. No one cares but you.”

Hopefully the tragic death of this 32-year-old pilot will put an end to these wildly dangerous and over-the-top gender reveal parties. Let’s just eat pink or blue cake with our friends and call it a day instead.