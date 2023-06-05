20 Pride Nail Designs To Represent All Month Long

It’s Pride Month, baby — time for parades, parties, and all-out celebrations of the many wonderful kinds of people and love in the world. However you spend the month of June each year (hitting up events, making crafts as a family, or decorating your house), if you’re a fan of getting your nails done, you’re probably already searching for the perfect Pride nails. Whether you choose colors that represent your identity or opt for bright, bold rainbow nails, there are plenty of inspo pics here to show your nail tech.
Pride Month began after the Stonewall Uprising in June 1969, and it honors the countless contributions of LGBTQ+ people throughout history. In the United States, it’s just as important to uplift these communities today as it ever was. States around the country are blocking teachers from educating kids about gender identity or sexual orientation, and preventing trans youth from accessing gender-affirming care.
It’s always the right time to support LGBTQ+ people by donating to organizations that benefit them, and calling your state lawmakers to advocate for their rights. And sometimes, something as simple as seeing someone with rainbow nails out in public can help them feel celebrated instead of isolated. And if you’re part of the alphabet mafia, well, you deserve to stand out and be seen every day, but especially during your special month.
What look will you wear on your fingertips to the Pride parade this year? Whatever you choose, you’re going to get so many compliments.