Turn Heads This Halloween With These Sexy Halloween Costumes

If you want to play up the whole sexy side of Halloween, then these costumes are well worth your consideration. Sexy Halloween costumes for women and men that will turn heads are sure to take your night to the next level. Whether you like vintage, vampy, or downright scary styles, there’s a sexy Halloween costume sure to fit your taste and budget.

And because there’s no one way to define what makes something sexy, it’s all about wearing what makes you feel cool and confident this October 31. Maybe you’re into costumes that make you feel like royalty, or maybe dressing like a rock star for Halloween is more your vibe. Or maybe that means you mix up a little spookiness into the ensemble and dress as a sexy version of your favorite horror movie villain. (Somehow, it works.) Whatever the case, don’t be afraid to think outside the box and define what sexy means to you. Although there’s plenty of cute couples’ Halloween costumes and groan-worthy funny Halloween costumes based on puns, there’s nothing quite like embracing the more “adult” side of Halloween with a costume that makes you feel cool, powerful, and hot. Here’s some of the best sexy Halloween costumes available now.

1 Dames Like Us Costume Dames Like Us Costume Yandy S - L $52.95 See On Yandy If formalwear makes you feel sexy, then this costume is well worth a look. The black coat jacket features satin lapel detailing and a super-long, exaggerated hem. The white satin shirt keeps the look crisp, while a carnation pin adds the perfect finishing touch. Add a top hat to finish off the look, or whatever style of hat you prefer. (Fascinators are also a smart choice for this costume.) Long gloves, a feather boa, or any other classic accessory would all work well with the ensemble, too. Now you’re all set to be one of the most well-dressed attendees at your Halloween celebration.

2 Plus Size Sultry Sea Witch Costume Plus Size Sultry Sea Witch Costume Halloween Costumes 1X - 4X $39.99 See On Halloween Costumes Here’s your chance to dress up like the most bad*ss witch in all the seven seas. Just look at this divine dress/costume. The fitted black top is soft to the touch, and the faux leather trim gives it a little pop. The edgy, pointed black and purple skirt is designed to look a little like tentacles, because you’re channeling undersea vibes from head to toe. To take it over the top, add in your favorite wig and (why not?) a gigantic crown as well. Some rad tights and heels or boots are all you need to complete this sexy siren ensemble. Ursula who?

3 Adult Plus Size Blackheart Pirate Costume Adult Plus Size Blackheart Pirate Costume Costumeish Plus 48-52 $34.99 See On Costumeish Steal some hearts in this sexy pirate costume. The long-sleeved top is made from crushed velvet, and there’s a lace-up detailing along the front for that crucial swashbuckler look. The cuffs lace up, too, and the vinyl boot tops go with whatever footwear you prefer. The black bandanna, made with a fitting skull-and-crossbones design, will look great tied over your head or used as a neckerchief. Throw on some bold jewelry and add in whatever accessories you choose. (A stuffed toy parrot pinned to your shoulder would be especially hilarious.) Now you’re ready to search for buried treasure, or at least some Halloween candy.

4 Plus Size Drop Dead Beautiful Costume Plus Size Drop Dead Beautiful Costume Yandy 1X - 3X $47.10 $58.95 See On Yandy For a classic Halloween costume with plenty of va-va-voom, the Drop Dead Beautiful costume from Yandy has it all. The dress features a sweetheart neckline and glittery red heart right in the center. A high-low hemline skirt is made with scalloped detailing for that perfect Halloween vibe. Lastly, the detachable red cape gives the whole costume a little pop of color and devilish detailing. Finish off the costume with some elbow-length gloves, a wig of any color, and some sweet shoes. Some devil horns or a cool headpiece will take this costume to the next level. Your costume party just became way more memorable.

5 Sexy Bad Wolf costume Sexy Bad Wolf Costume Yandy M - XXL $45.95 See On Yandy If throw-on-and-go looks are more your style, then may be the easiest Halloween costume for adults ever. The red-and-black tunic makes up the main part of the costume, because the faux fur details, as well as the fuzzy hood, are all attached. Next, just throw on the fingerless faux fur gloves, and you’re all set to run amok as a creature of the night. Pair it with pants, leggings, or even shorts and your favorite shoes. (Anything with fake fur detailing would be a perfect choice.) Whether there’s a full moon or not, you’re ready to transform into your Halloween costume in an instant.

6 Miss Kreuger Costume Miss Kreuger Costume Halloween Costumes XS - L $49.99 See On Halloween Costumes Take one of the most feared villains in movie history and make Freddy Krueger look confusingly hot with this costume, because no one has ever seen the Dream Demon look quite like this. Taking a cue from Krueger’s famous striped sweater, the red-and-brown acrylic dress features some ferocious slash marks. And Freddy’s signature topper, the brown felt fedora, is also included. But the coolest part of the costume is undoubtedly the glove with some plastic but serious-looking 7” blades attached. Throw on some boots and you’re good to go. While dressed as sexy Freddy Krueger, you’ll look like something out of a daydream on Elm Street.

7 Punk Rock Singer Costume Adult Punk Rock Singer Costume Costumeish L - XL $29.99 See On Costumeish Live out your rock star dreams on Halloween. With a black top, red tie, tartan pants, and belt with plenty of chains, you can be any kind of rocker by accessorizing this Halloween costume. Add a mohawk and a blazer rimmed with safety pins for that ‘80s aesthetic, or throw on some thick eyeliner and a wig with heavy bangs for a more emo style. Fingerless gloves are always a good idea. Bring a toy microphone along and sing all your favorite songs throughout the night. Whatever you get up to for Halloween, bring that rock star energy with you in this cool costume.

8 Shadow Stalker Costume Shadow Stalker Costume Oriental Trading L $14.99 See On Oriental Trading Including a cape, vest, and cool utility belt, this affordable Halloween costume has everything you need to become a steampunk vampire. All the components of this costume have cool oversized rings attached to give it a retro feel, and there’s some gold foil detailing on the cape as well. Pair it with a black top and pants for a streamlined look, or try it with some dressier clothes for a more formal feel. However you choose to rock this creepy Halloween costume for adults, enjoy bopping around in a cape for the night. October 31 is the most appropriate day of the year for capes.

9 70’s Glitz N Glamor Halloween Costume 70's Glitz N Glamour Adult Costume Target XS - XL $33.47 $38.99 See On Target Wear a gold jumpsuit Halloween costume to live your best disco life. Have fun with all the options for accessorizing this bold gold polyester jumpsuit, because playing around with vintage fashion styles is always a great costume idea. Search through the Halloween collection at Five Below to find loads of affordable bold jewelry, fun wigs, and even glittery makeup to complete your fabulous ensemble. Take a cue from all those skating videos on TikTok and finish off your costume with a sweet pair of roller skates, because it’s time to bring back roller disco. Here’s your chance to be a disco dancing queen for a night.

Enjoy this mischievous holiday with a sexy Halloween costume that makes you feel like your best self this October.