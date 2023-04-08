Sometimes, setting the mood means starting up a conversation — but not the kind you want anyone else to overhear. Whether you’re talking to the person you’re interested in or simply trying to keep things spicy with your long term partner, having an arsenal of sexy questions at your disposal can come in handy. Asking dirty questions can get your partner to open up in a way that they haven’t before, can get both of you in the mood, and may even improve your sex life in the long run as you learn more about each other.

The key to asking sexy questions like the below? Be prepared for a no-judgement zone. Some of these go deep, and you don’t want to ask these only to leave your partner feeling embarrassed about their answer. If something feels a little too risky for you, don’t ask it! You don’t want these questions to turn into an argument.

You can use the below questions as a way to send a flirty sext or you can bring them up the next time you two are alone. Be prepared to answer some of their questions as well — that’s part of the fun.

Flirty/sexy questions to ask someone you’re interested in

What’s the weirdest place you’ve ever done it?

What are you best at in bed?

What is the first thing you noticed about me?

Have I ever been in your dreams?

Are you more into making out or cuddling?

What do you wear to bed?

Have you ever pictured me naked?

Have you ever played dirty truth or dare?

What’s the weirdest thing someone has said to you during sex?

What’s your love language?

If we were on a first date right now, what would we do?

What’s one thing you’ve always wanted to say to me?

How do you think I feel about you?

Do you want to know what my favorite part of your body is?

What’s something you’ve always wanted us to do together?

Next time we hang out, what do you want to do?

What was your first kiss like?

Have you ever been caught having sex?

Do you like to make the first move?

Do you have a bucket list of places you want to have sex in?

Shutterstock

Sexy questions to ask someone you’re dating/in a relationship with

What’s one thing you want me to do to you that I haven’t done?

What’s your favorite sex position with me?

Is there a sexy scene from a movie that you want to recreate with me?

If you could only touch me in one place, where would it be?

What is your favorite type of lingerie?

How does it feel when we make out?

Have you ever wanted to tear my clothes off?

What is the dirtiest thing you ever thought about me?

Where do you think my favorite place on my body to be kissed is?

What does your ‘perfect’ sex life look like?

hat makes you feel attractive?

What sort of role play would turn you on most?

Would it turn you on to watch porn together?

What are your thoughts on our sex life? What should we work on?

What does sex mean to you?

If you could have sex in any location in the world, where would it be?

What's something non-sexual that turns you on?

What do you think about when you masturbate?

Want to try making as much noise during sex as possible?

Which would you like more — to be in control, or to be dominated?

Sexy questions for long-term couples to keep things spicy

What's something you've always wanted to ask me to try, but assumed I wouldn't like?

Want to try sex as quietly as possible, as if we’re trying not to get caught?

What’s the best thing about our sex life?

What would you think if you caught me watching porn? Would you be turned on?

Reveal a sex confession you haven’t told me yet.

The average duration of sex for most couples is around ten minutes. How long do you think we last?

Tell me a sexual fantasy you like – one you haven’t told me yet.

Have you ever wanted to buy a sex toy, but hesitated?

What do you like doing during foreplay?

Is there anything you regret not trying in bed?

How has your sex life changed throughout the years?

Tell me the dirty talk you want to try with me that you haven’t.

Should we take pictures the next time we have sex?

Do you want to try sexting while you’re at work?

What do you think I think about when I masturbate?

Tell me one place you want to have sex we haven’t tried yet.

What’s the craziest sex position you’ve thought about trying?

Is there anything you want that you’re too embarrassed to be honest about?

When do you think I look most attractive?

What could I do to make you feel more attractive each day?

Use these sexy questions to make things a little more exciting in the bedroom or as a way to get to know someone you recently started dating. Either way, they’ll have some fun consequences and you’ll hopefully walk away from the conversation feeling enlightened and empowered.