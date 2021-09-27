These SpongeBob Squarepants Halloween Costumes Will Go Over Big In Bikini Bottom

Although you may not live in a pineapple under the sea, your family probably loves the little yellow sponge who does. That’s right, everyone’s favorite fry cook, SpongeBob SquarePants, has been a beloved cartoon character for over 20 years. Maybe it’s his infectious giggle, or his always-happy nature that keeps kids (and their parents) watching the show. But if you or your child wants to dress up as the sea sponge (or some of the other characters on the show), these SpongeBob Halloween costumes will be a big hit in Bikini Bottom... or just in your neighborhood.

SpongeBob SquarePants is one of the longest-running cartoons of all time. That’s right: the first episode aired way back on May 1, 1999, and it was the world’s introduction to a whole new underwater world of SpongeBob SquarePants, a sweet sponge who also works as a fry cook, Mr. Krabs, a miserly, money-obsessed crab, Patrick Star, a squishy pink starfish who just loves being SpongeBob’s BFF, Squidward Tentacles, a self-absorbed octopus (that’s right, Squidward is not a squid), and Plankton, a microbe with a master plan to take over the world by stealing the Krabby Patty secret formula. Apart from giving us an in-depth look at all these aquatically-acclimated characters, and funny jokes dispersed throughout each episode, a big part of SpongeBob SquarePants’ appeal is that, at its core, it’s about friendship and the overall likeability of its characters, despite their flaws.

So if you’re looking to dress up as the show’s leading character, Squidward, Sandy, or even Mr. Krabs, these Spongebob Halloween costumes that are cuter than a Krabby Patty.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Best Patrick Costume For Baby Baby Patrick Star Costume - SpongeBob SquarePants Spirit Halloween Available in sizes 6-12 months, and 18-24 months $29.99 see on spirit halloween Your baby will always be a star in your eyes… a Patrick Star, that is. The Patrick Star costume has everything that Baby will need to look just like SpongeBob’s BFF, including his signature shorts and even a detailed belly button. It has a zipper and snap closure so you can change your star in case of a diaper blowout. It’s interesting to note that Patrick has been SpongeBob’s BFF since the first episode appeared on TV back in 1999.

2 Best Sandy Cheeks Adult Halloween Costume Adult Sandy Cheeks Costume - SpongeBob SquarePants Spirit Halloween Available in sizes S - XL $59.99 see on spirit halloween Among the colorful cast of characters on SpongeBob SquarePants is Sandra Jennifer Olivia “Sandy” Cheeks, a squirrel who wears a diving suit and lives underwater down in Bikini Bottom. (And is it just us, but who knew Sandy’s name was so long?) She’s a bit of a badass among all the bottom dwellers in Bikini Bottom, having built her own housing in the form of a climate-controlled Treedome, and problem solves on the regular, just like you do, momma. And that just might make you want to wear this Sandy Cheeks costume. It has everything that you’ll need to look just like the scientist squirrel, including a tunic, pants, helmet, boot covers, gloves, tail, and headband.

3 Best Plus Sized SpongeBob Costume For Adults Spongebob Squarepants Halloween Costume for Women, Plus Size Amazon Available in sizes 18-20 $47.99 see on amazon Sure, you could craft up a yellow cube and call it a day, but where’s the style in that? This plus-sized SpongeBob SquarePants costume has everything you need to whip up an amazing meal -- or just some fries. The romper comes with a white shirt and brown shorts. You’ll also get SpongeBob’s signature spatula and white fry cook hat. All you need is Mr. Krabs counting his money and Squidward sleeping on the job to complete the look. But you might need a mop, too, since SpongeBob sometimes sweeps and mops the floors and takes out the trash before heading home.

4 Best SpongeBob SquarePants Costume For Kids Child SpongeBob SquarePants Costume - Nickelodeon Party City Available in sizes 3-4, and Small $24.99 see on party city Looking for a costume that’s pretty easy to put on? Look no further than this SpongeBob SquarePants kids’ costume. It comes with a tunic that features the sponge’s sweet and happy face, and boot covers. This is the kind of costume that you can load up on layers underneath so that your kiddo doesn’t get too cold on Halloween (because you definitely won’t be able to put a jacket on over this square one). Which begs the question: is SpongeBob actually a sponge? Well, according to reports, SpongeBob SquarePants is a sea sponge, even though technically they’re not square-shaped, according to Smithsonianmag.com.

6 Best Squidward Tentacles Costume For Kids Squidward Muscle Chest Deluxe Child Costume Walmart Available in sizes S - L $59.98 see on Walmart Your child will look abs-olutely amazing in this Squidward Tentacles deluxe child’s costume. Of course, the outfit comes from The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water movie, and is definitely an upgrade from Squidward’s normal brown short-sleeve shirt ensemble. This lewk suits Squidward well, along with his superhero name, Sour Note. Because if you’ve ever heard Squidward play his beloved clarinet, well, you know he needs some more lessons. But your child won’t hit a bad note wearing this costume, which comes with a padded muscle chest jumpsuit, boot tops, gloves, and mask. And even though he’s frowning per the usual, Squidward (er, your child) will feel all happy inside as they rack up a ton of Halloween candy.

7 Best Mermaid Man Costume, Adult Mermaid Man Costume SpongeBob SquarePants Costume Etsy Available in sizes XXS - 2X $34.99 see on etsy If SpongeBob isn’t serving up a Krabby Patty with extra pickles, then he’s probably watching The Adventures of Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy, his favorite TV show. Well, now’s your chance to look just like the semi-retired superhero in this Mermaid Man costume. From Etsy seller AcePlaceStudios, the gender neutral costume is an exact replica of the fictional character (nope, there isn’t a real Mermaid Man), right down to the M on the belt and the conch shells to cover your breasts. There’s a lot of online murmuring that Mermaid Man (who was voiced by legendary actor Ernest Borgnine) is supposed to be an aquatic version of Batman — except a whole lot dottier and slightly senile.

8 Best Barnacle Boy Costume, Adult Barnacle Boy Costume SpongeBob SquarePants Costume Etsy Available in sizes XXS- 2X $34.99 see on etsy Superheroes are nothing without their trusty sidekicks. So if someone in your fam is going to be Mermaid Man, well, then this Barnacle Boy costume is begging to be worn, too. It comes with absolutely everything you need to play the part of Barnacle Boy, including mask, gloves, and hat. Barnacle Boy, (who was voiced by iconic actor Tim Conway) is a watered-down version of Robin, Batman’s always eager helper. You can find this clever costume on Etsy, where one reviewer wrote that “it was comfy like pajamas.” After all, just because you’re a superhero (or a sidekick) doesn’t mean you should sacrifice style for comfort.

9 Best Gary the Snail Dog Costume SpongeBob SquarePants Gary Dog Costume Hot Topic Available in sizes S - XL $24.90 see on hot topic This Halloween you’re going to make it a family affair and have everyone dress as a character from SpongeBob SquarePants. It seems kind of unfair, then, that your prized pooch doesn’t get to partake in all the festivities, too. But now, they can, thanks to this Gary the Snail dog costume. It looks just like the real thing, with vibrant colors that will make Gary come to life. The dog costume has a hook and loop tape closure so that Gary will totally ride in style — on top of your schnauzer’s back. Just make sure that your dog doesn’t get Gary confused with their other plush toys, or that snail just wind up being a snack.

10 Best Inflatable Patrick Costume Kids Patrick Star Inflatable Costume - SpongeBob Spirit Halloween One size fits most $49.99 see on spirit halloween Inflatable costumes are cool for so many reasons. First, who can resist being powered by a battery pack? (It’ll take 4 AA’s to do it.) Plus, with an inflatable costume, you can load your kid up with layers and they won’t be cold or complain that their costume is all covered up. And in this Patrick Star inflatable costume, they’ll look just like the pink starfish. One reviewer wrote: “This was a fun costume for my son… It was fun and durable.” Adding to the fun factor is the way your kiddo will walk/waddle in this costume to make him look like you’d imagine a starfish would walk if they could. But before the big night (aka Halloween), make sure that your kiddo gets acclimated to the costume so that they don’t take a tumble while trying to get their treats.

There’s no denying the enduring staying power of SpongeBob SquarePants. So if you’re looking to celebrate the sponge, starfish, or other colorful characters from the show, there are plenty of SpongeBob SquarePants costumes to make you want to drop on the deck and flop like a fish.