March 17 falls on a Sunday this year, so while your kids may have a party at school the Friday before, the actual holiday will happen while they’re home with you. If you’re looking for ways to celebrate and make the day feel special, you could start it off with one of these St. Patrick’s Day breakfast ideas. From traditional corned beef hash to vibrant green pancakes or rainbow waffles, there’s a meal here to suit every family member’s palate.
St. Patrick’s Day isn’t one most kids go crazy over — there are no baskets of candy and trinkets from the Easter bunny, and leprechauns are nothing like Santa Claus and the bounty of presents he leaves behind. So, on a Sunday St. Patrick’s Day, it’s kind of up to you to make the holiday feel festive. You could always go to a St. Patty’s parade, curl up and watch some festive movies together, or try your hand at making some crafts. But even if you do nothing else, making a green frittata and smoothie breakfast or baking a big batch of green muffins together is a fun way to celebrate. It doesn’t take much to make even a minor holiday feel magical for kids.
Since St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Sunday this year, whatever you serve, it’ll be a nice way to spend the morning together as a family.