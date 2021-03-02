18 St. Patrick’s Day Decorations You Can Buy Or DIY

The luck of the Irish will hopefully abound for all of us this March 17, but if you want to ensure your family has a luck-filled day, help out those plucky leprechauns by putting up some fabulous holiday decor. It all starts with a green palette, though we highly endorse playing with the vast range of verdant hues out there. And you need some gold, natch. Perhaps something a little like one of these 18 St. Patrick’s Day decoration ideas.

These creative decor ideas come from some of the savviest crafters and vendors on the internet and celebrate St. Pat’s in both playful and posh ways. Whether you want to make a sophisticated St. Paddy’s day dinner party (don’t forget the soda bread and Irish stew) or are just looking to find some decorative craft activities you can do with your kids, we’ve got an entire pot of golden ideas you can choose from. There's even a craft that uses empty beer cans to fashion metal shamrocks. How’s that for some earthy-friendly holiday recycling?

Start by pillaging your craft drawer for the necessary tools — scissors, glue guns, gold glitter, if you’ve got it — then settle in for a festive afternoon of festive fun that will make your home a celebration of the patron saint of Ireland.

1 Saint Pat's Banner A Little Craft in Your Day Few things herald a holiday like a banner and this one you can make on your own. A Little Craft in Your Day provides the steps to paint a series of burlap triangles in green and gold for a festive St. Patrick’s Day motif.

2 An Alternative St. Paddy's Banner A Pretty Life Want to up the shamrock vibe a bit more? Use A Pretty Life’s guide to making a mantle banner complete with glitter shamrocks on each flag. Unlike the burlap option above, this banner is made from paper so you can break out the glue gun to complete it.

3 Potted Clover Plants Julie Blanner Did you know you can pot clover? You can, and sometimes you can even find the pretty plant blooming. Put it in a nice pot and set it on your dining room table, as Julie Blanner suggests, for a lovely St. Patrick’s Day party.

4 Lucky Tinsel from Target St. Patrick's Day Garland Target $13.99 $16.49 see on target Who says tinsel is just for Christmas? Not Target. There you can buy a St. Patrick's Day garland perfect for a banister or mantle.

5 Irish Blessing Place Cards Julie Blanner Here’s another lovely decor idea from Julie Blanner. If you’re hosting a little St. Patrick’s Day gathering, decorate each plate with an Irish blessing card.

6 Pot of Gold Beer Cooler Crafter Hours Here’s a good one, make your cooler a pot of gold a la Crafter Hours by wrapping a circular garbage can in a black trash bag and placing a ribbon around it with a shamrock cut from a metal Heineken can (find more on the shamrock below).

7 Succulent Pots of Gold Delia Creates Even if you’re just a tiny bit Irish you can get in on the fun by dolling up succulent pots with metallic paint. Like mini pots of gold, these Delia Creates cute items make great tablescape items.

8 Amazon Leprechaun Hat Lights Leprechaun Hat Lights Amazon $17.99 see on amazon Light up the night with a string of hilarious leprechaun hat lights that will give your house a glorious glow.

9 Lucky Charm Wreath DIY Candy Your kiddo will love this one. DIY Candy has the 411 on how to turn a box of Lucky Charms cereal into a holiday wreath. All you need is one 12″ chipboard wreath form, a glue gun, a box of the cereal, and some ribbon to make it happen.

10 Shamrock Balloons from Party City Happy St. Patrick's Day Balloon Party City $1.99 see on party city Punch up the playful party vibes with some green foil shamrock balloons. If you're near a Party City, they'll even inflate them in the store for you.

11 St. Patrick's Yarn Vase Modge Podge Rocks! This is another decor idea that your kids can lend a hand with. Modge Podge Rocks! easy yarn vase just requires a glass jar, some green yard, and modge podge, naturally. Paint the glass, then wrap the yarn around it for a fun St. Paddy’s day look.

12 Clover Sun Catcher Pink Stripey Socks March still may be grey where you live, but that doesn’t mean you can’t brighten it up. This Clover Sun Catcher craft from Pink Stripey Socks adds a little St. Pat’s charm to your windows while providing a family-friendly craft activity you can do with your children.

13 Felt Shamrock Bouquet Princess Pinky Girl Take some dowels and top them with felt shamrocks, then place them in a DIY upside down top hat for a centerpiece that’s ideal for St. Patrick’s Day. This clever idea comes courtesy of Princess Pinky Girl, who also has a handful of other St. Pat’s activities on her site.

14 Shamrock Confetti from Walmart Large Shamrock St. Patrick's Day Confetti Walmart $2.15 $2.99 see on walmart Whether you're looking to dress up your table or add some flair to your windows, these sparkly large shamrocks can do it all.

15 A Festive Shamrock Welcome Wreath Welcome Shamrock Wreath by Ashland® Michaels $10.99 $14.99 see on michaels

16 Painted Mason Jars This Grandma is Fun The ladies behind the blog This Grandma is Fun have another mason jar-based decor idea for you. Using painter’s tape, you can create a lovely green, gold, and white striped mason jar you can then use as a centerpiece for flowers on the big day.

17 A Real Pot of Gold Pot of Gold Fringe Wall Decoration Oriental Trading Company $4.97 $6.19 see on oriental trading company Ok, so real is a relative term. But this is a sparkly pot of gold you can hang on your wall to herald the big day.

18 Jo-Ann's St. Patrick's Day Garland St. Patrick's Day 50-inch Lucky Garland Jo-Ann $6 $14.99 see on jo-ann If you're not interested in making your own garland, Jo-Ann's has a great one and a steal at that. Plus, it's 50 inches long so you can choose to put in a variety of spots around your house.

With these great decor ideas, you'll be ready to embrace your inner Irish side no matter where you're from.