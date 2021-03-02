18 St. Patrick’s Day Decorations You Can Buy Or DIY

The luck of the Irish will hopefully abound for all of us this March 17, but if you want to ensure your family has a luck-filled day, help out those plucky leprechauns by putting up some fabulous holiday decor. It all starts with a green palette, though we highly endorse playing with the vast range of verdant hues out there. And you need some gold, natch. Perhaps something a little like one of these 18 St. Patrick’s Day decoration ideas.
These creative decor ideas come from some of the savviest crafters and vendors on the internet and celebrate St. Pat’s in both playful and posh ways. Whether you want to make a sophisticated St. Paddy’s day dinner party (don’t forget the soda bread and Irish stew) or are just looking to find some decorative craft activities you can do with your kids, we’ve got an entire pot of golden ideas you can choose from. There's even a craft that uses empty beer cans to fashion metal shamrocks. How’s that for some earthy-friendly holiday recycling?
Start by pillaging your craft drawer for the necessary tools — scissors, glue guns, gold glitter, if you’ve got it — then settle in for a festive afternoon of festive fun that will make your home a celebration of the patron saint of Ireland.
With these great decor ideas, you'll be ready to embrace your inner Irish side no matter where you're from.