St. Patrick’s Day is generally a holiday enjoyed by all Americans, regardless of whether or not their great-great Grandmother emigrated from Cork. Maybe it’s because the Irish are often just thought to be such friendly folks, or maybe it’s because we just really enjoy dumping food coloring in our beer. Whatever the reason, it’s a fun day to pull on your favorite leprechaun hat and dance around to The Pogues. To help get everyone in the mood for St. Paddy’s revelry, I’ve rounded up 24 super silly Irish-themed St. Patrick’s Day puns. And if you can do them in an Irish accent, well, I doff my tweed cap to you!

Let The St. Patrick’s Day Pun Begin!

I fear we’ve made a jig mistake.

Irish you luck!

Shamrock and roll!

Keep calm and leprechaun.

It ain't over till it's clover.

If it ain't brogue, don't fix it.

Irish I may, Irish I might.

Zero lucks given on St. Patrick’s Day.

Shutterstock

St. Patrick’s Day Puns For The Over 21 Crowd

We’ve reached the pint of no return.

Jameson on St. Patrick’s Day? It’s worth a shot.

St. Paddy’s Day is always brew-tiful!

Don’t worry, beer happy.

Irish I had another Guinness!

Now now, don’t give in to beer pressure.

St. Patrick’s is all about the pursuit of hoppiness!

This pub is giving me deja brew.

Pure St. Patrick’s Day Punny Gold