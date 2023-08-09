You Can Soon Add Starbucks To Your Target Drive-Up Order, Just In Time For PSL Season

A Starbucks latte on a Target run. Even reading that sentence is very calming. It’s one of the ways so many of us unwind, take a bit of time for ourselves, recalibrate. And now Target is making it even more effortless to get your Starbucks fix by adding it to your drive-up order. Just in time for PSL season.

Stores across the country will soon be adding Starbucks to their drive-up services, Target announced on Wednesday. Starting in October, customers at more than 1,700 Target locations across the United States can order beverages and/or food items and have them delivered right to their car. And of course, as parents you know what this means. You can get your Starbucks order without even having to get your kids out of the car.

“Our guests have long told us Drive Up is a game-changer, adding convenience to their daily life, especially when they’re short on time,” Mark Schindele, chief stores officer, said in a press release. “We’ve continued listening to our guests, who’ve told us overwhelmingly that Drive Up with Starbucks would bring even more ease and joy to every Target run. This one-of-a-kind service — available only at Target — is the latest example of how we’re innovating every day to meet the needs of our guests.”

Starbucks is going to be available with your Target drive-up order starting this October. Target

It bears repeating that for much of the country, October is a rainy month when we all need a little extra comfort in the form of a Grande Pumpkin Spiced Latte or any one of the special fall drinks meant to warm us up. Pair a Salted Caramel Macchiato and a little retail therapy at Target and you’ve got yourself a perfect fall afternoon. Think blankets and candles and turtlenecks and not getting out of your car.

Sure, many of us prefer to peruse the aisles of Target with our Starbucks in hand, but life gets in the way sometimes. Life called jobs and children and commitments and exhaustion from all of these things. Within the next few months, you’ll be able to get that same little jolt of happiness mixed with caffeine without having to leave the comfort of your car.