Educators Will Totally Appreciate These Teacher Appreciation Gifts

Teacher Appreciation Week is a great opportunity to not only tell a teacher how much they mean to you and your child, but to give them a little token to show how much you care. But please, skip the apple. Instead, take a look at these teacher appreciation gifts for 2022 that speak to their service, support, and well-earned need for a little R&R.

Rather than giving a teacher something they need, give them a treat, like a bespoke lunch bag or a some stunning glassware for an after-hours bottle of wine. Another great idea is to think “treat yourself” when shopping for educators. What’s something that would really feel special that they might not splurge on? For instance, why not give a mini projector? Not only could they use it in class, it could be a great item for them to enjoy at home over the summer.

And when all else fails, let teachers decide what they’d like with a thoughtful gift card. Target cards are never a bad idea nor is shopping local for a card to a favorite area boutique. And don’t forget a card. As any teacher would tell their students, words have power and nothing makes someone feel more appreciated than the simple statement: thank you.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Something to make afternoon tea more fun Manatee Tea Infuser Amazon $12.95 SEE ON AMAZON If your favorite teacher is a tea drinker, then they need this novelty manatee tea infuser for Teacher Appreciation Week 2022. Made of blue silicon, loose leaf tea sits in the mammal’s belly while his fins rest on the lip of a mug. The material is soft, non-toxic, and tasteless so it won’t impact the flavor of the tea. And while it looks charming, it also discourages the use of disposable tea bags, making it a great gift for a ecologically-minded educators. In addition, it’s easy to hand wash but can also be put in the dishwasher.

2 An accessory to make movie night even better Mini Projector Walmart $62.99 SEE ON WALMART An extra thoughtful gift for a film instructor, this mini projector can make movie magic both in the classroom and at home. Designed with 2021 upgraded LCD technology and a noise reduction system, this projector brings a ​​180'' big-screen feel to any space with fantastic audio to match. As a bonus, the easy-to-use device also comes with a carrying bag for travel, remote control, power cord, HDMI cable, RCA AV cable, and a user manual to help your favorite teacher install it.

3 A customized travel tote for time off Monogrammed Travel Bag Land's End $62 SEE ON LAND'S END For many teachers, dreaming about summer travels is a way to get through the toughest days of the week. So help them make the most of their time off with a stylish monogrammed canvas travel bag from Land’s End. This durable tote features a zipped exterior pocket and three interior pockets so there’s plenty of storage. Plus, a trolley sleeve makes sure it stays secure on top of rolling luggage. When just going for an overnight, the generous shoulder strap makes it easy to carry as well.

4 A great gift card they can use on anything Gift Card Target $50 SEE ON TARGET It’s ok if you can’t figure out what to give a teacher. Instead of just guessing and spending a lot of money on something they night care for, give a gift card. It’s a great way to say “I value what you do, treat yourself.” Nearly every store these days offers some kind of gift card option, but the universally beloved Teacher Appreciation Week gift is a Target gift card. From home goods to tech devices, groceries to toys, Target has it all. And even if a teacher doesn’t use it as a special gift, they’ll surely enjoy the discount the card provides on their regular Target run shopping.

5 A personalized bookmark for a lifelong reader AzzoHandmade Personalized Leather Bookmark Etsy $12.99 SEE ON ETSY Teachers, as a general rule, are great readers. Weather they’re teaching first graders to read or spelling out the joy of Jane Austen to high school juniors, reading comes with the teaching territory. So give them a gift they’ll actually use on a daily basis: a personalized leather bookmark. Available in 8 colors, this bookmark can be embossed in a variety of colors as well, including gold, silver, bronze, or blind, which means just an imprint. Customize it as you see fit with a teacher’s initials, name, ​​or nickname horizontally or vertically on the bottom.

6 A perk ‘em up coffee BLK & Bold - Coffee Blend, Dark Roast - 12 oz Whole Bean Blk & Bold Available in whole bean or drip $14 SEE ON BLK & BOLD It’s pretty standard for teachers’ lounges to have a shared coffee pot, but the quality of the coffee, that’s another story. Make sure your favorite teacher is only drinking the best by giving them a bag of beans from Blck & Bold Coffee. This Fair Trade Certified signature roast is blend that’s designed for “the hustle.” Any teacher can appreciate that and with every cup they drink they’ll think back on the student who helped them get through another day.

7 A set of gorgeous glassware for fun nights at home 6-piece Stemware Set Estelle $185 SEE ON ESTELLE If you know a teacher loves to kick back on the weekend with a glass of wine or loves to host book club at her house, then give her some stunning new Estelle glassware. Made in 6 different colors, these generous globes hold 16.5 ounces. As the designer explains, the Estelle collection was named after her grandmother, "a jewel of a person that instilled in me an appreciation of the pastime of treasure hunting for beautiful finds — especially for the kitchen which was the heart of her home."

8 A caffeine-fueled notebook effiespaper First I Drink Coffee notebook Etsy $16 SEE ON ETSY Back to coffee, it’s hard to overstate how important the caffeine bean is to educators. For people who have to be in front of students as early as 7 a.m., they need a boost each and every day and this notebook spells that out perfectly. As it says, “First I Drink The Coffee. Then I do the things I need to do.” Teachers can make their to-do lists or subtly remind kids not to talk to them until they’ve finished their second cup. Their choice.

9 A hydrating lip gloss for a beauty lover Vegan Lip Gloss The Lip Bar $13.99 SEE ON THE LIP BAR Have a great teacher who is always turned out? This glam educator might appreciate a hydrating, vegan, cruelty-, and paraben-free lip gloss to keep their lips looking great even after a full day of lecturing. This vegan lip gloss is sheer, so a teacher can choose their favorite shade to go under it. But even with another color underneath they’ll get the benefits of shea butter and green tea extract to make their lips look and feel great.

10 A debonair set of cufflinks for fancy types KingsleyLeather Personalized Cufflinks Etsy $65.62 SEE ON ETSY Some educators stand by the idea that to be a role model, you have to dress for success, and those dapper teachers deserve an accessory that speaks to their style. Personalized cufflinks are a great Teacher Appreciation Week 2022 gift. Handmade to order, you can choose the appropriate letter to match your teacher’s last name. Then the letter is embossed on leather and placed in a stainless steel frame. Choose from black or brown leather.

11 A foot pampering kit for tired tootsies Footnanny Foot Care Amazon $38.48 SEE ON AMAZON Teachers are on their feet all day long, from the minute students enter the classroom until the last one boards the final bus. Help them relax their aching feet with Footnanny Foot Care. This kit includes everything they need to pamper their tootsies: one 8-oz. eucalyptus cream, one Footnanny Green Rescue buffer and one pair of white cotton socks. Teachers can follow the treatment instructions to give their feet a rest.

12 A lovely room diffuser for smelly classrooms Room Diffuser Brooklyn Candle Studio $42 SEE ON BROOKLYN CANDLE STUDIO School janitors do an exceptional job keeping schools clean, but there’s something even their powerful cleaning supplies can’t combat and that’s the fragrance of a packed room of bodies fresh from the playground. That’s why a teacher might appreciate a lovely room diffuser to bring a nice fragrance to a classroom, or even their home. With notes of jasmine blossoms, calming lavender, and bright mandarin, this diffuser has a clean fresh smell teachers will love.

13 A teacher’s candle with meaning Teaching is a Work of Heart candle Coffee and Motivation $24.95 SEE ON COFFEE AND MOTIVATION Available in 5 different fragrances, this lovely candle says it all: Teaching is a Work of Heart. Perfect for some off duty me-time, teachers will appreciate the non-toxic soy wax made from a vegetable blend of essential oils with a cotton wick. The candle comes with a screw top lid and weighs 7 oz. It will burn for 35 hours for a truly lasting token of thanks for Teacher Appreciation Week 2022.

14 A tasteful stationary set to make work more enjoyable Tackle Stationary Box Rifle Paper Company $34 SEE ON RIFLE PAPER COMPANY Perk up any teacher’s desk with a bright and cheerful Rifle Paper Company tackle stationary kit. Packed with accessories to make work a little easier, this clever box includes one tear-off pad of paper, three magnets, two enamel paper clips, 20 gold push pins, one white eraser, three gold binder clips, and two pencils. Now when a teacher needs to make a note, they’ll have an array of beautiful organizational tools to use making “doing the work” just a little bit better.

15 A personalized stamp for papers & more PinkPueblo2 Personalized Stamp Etsy $26.99 SEE ON ETSY Teachers, especially elementary teachers, spend a lot of time drawing happy faces, stars, and hearts on kids’ papers to indicate a job well done. So imagine how much time it would save and how special it would be if they had their own personalized stamp to do the job? They can with this darling stamp you can customize to look like your favorite teacher. Choose the hair to match your favorite educator and watch as they give your Teacher Appreciation Week 2022 gift the ultimate seal of approval.

16 A superhero teacher pin that tells it like it is StudioInktvis Teacher Pin Etsy $11.04 SEE ON ETSY Let’s be honest, teaching is a superpower. But humble teachers often don’t toot their own horn re: their extraordinary powers. So give them a way to show it without saying it with this teacher pin that says “I am a teacher. What’s your superpower?” Is it subtle? No. Is that the point? Yes. The ultimate way to tell a teacher how awesome they are, this pin makes a great Teacher Appreciation Week 2022 gift, and it comes in 4 different colors: red, pink, brown, and white.

17 A librarian-worthy tote bag Library Card Tote Bag Uncommon Goods $20 SEE ON UNCOMMON GOODS This library card tote bag could not be more on theme for Teacher Appreciation Week 2022 and it’s a great reminder that school librarians are teachers too. So show them some love with a little bag they can use for everything from books to groceries to lunch. The 100% cotton tote measures 14 x 18 inches with an 11 inch long strap to comfortably hold over the shoulder. And while it’s not designed to go in the wash, it can be spot cleaned with a damp towel.

18 An retro reusable lunch bag Waxed Canvas Lunch Bag Amazon $16.99 SEE ON AMAZON Brown bagging it is so 2021. Instead, give a teacher a reusable brown bag lunch they can enjoy for years to come. This waxed canvas lunch bag looks just like the classic paper version, but can be used again and again. Measuring 5.9 x 8.26 x 12.59 inches, it can comfortably fit all the usual lunch suspects, from an apple to sandwich and even a dessert treat. A paraffin all-natural bees wax coating helps it keep its shape and means it can be hand washed.

19 A touching book about teachers "Because I Had A Teacher Book" by Kobi Yamada, illustrations by Natalie Russell Amazon $7.19 SEE ON AMAZON Want to really tug at a teacher’s heart strings? Give them this touching picture book, Because I Had A Teacher, that spells out just how much they mean in charming illustrations. The story is all about people who inspire us. For instance, one page reads “Because I had a teacher, I have whole new worlds to explore.” Might want to wrap a pack of kleenex to go with this as there likely won’t be a dry eye when it’s unwrapped.

20 A silly hand sanitizer dispenser everyone will want to use Penguin Sanitizer Dispenser Amazon $26.99 SEE ON AMAZON If there’s anything that’s become required in classrooms, it’s hand sanitizer. But rather than a big industrial bottle, why not let a teacher display hand sanitizer in something more fun like this darling penguin sanitizer dispenser? Just press the penguins head and the liquid dispenses from the penguin’s bill in a rich foam formulation. Chargeable, this gift doesn’t require any batteries, but it might just get more kids to be conscious of cleanliness with its darling design, a plus for any educator.

21 A fashionable lanyard for her school ID Decorative Lanyard 5-pack Amazon $9.99 SEE ON AMAZON Wearing a school ID is a common dress code measure in most schools these days. But it need not be boring. Help a teacher have a little fun with their look by giving them this decorative lanyard 5-pack. Each day of the week they can mix up their lanyard style to go with their clothes or just to be a little more playful. There’s nothing exciting about wearing a photo ID everyday, but how one wears it shouldn’t have to be boring when you give this for Teacher Appreciation Week 2022 gift.

Ready to shop for your favorite teachers? Use this list to give them something that really says we appreciate all that you do.