These 'My Little Pony' Costumes Will Take You Straight To Equestria

When you asked your My Little Pony-loving child what they wanted to be for Halloween, the answer was obviously equestrian in nature. And who could blame them, since My Little Pony costumes are super colorful, cutie mark-covered, glittery goodness all wrapped in tons of tulle, gemstones, and magic dust. (Well, not really, but they should be.)

Originally from the 80s, My Little Pony started as My Pretty Pony, a pony figure created by the Hasbro toy company in 1981. When the line didn’t do so well, Hasbro reinvented the collection, with six smaller (and let’s face it, cuter) toys, and gave it a new name: My Little Pony. The original squad — Twilight Sparkle, Posey, Applejack, Firefly, Glory, and Surprise — have continued to be popular since the 90s. Today, My Little Pony has gone through a few iterations, and fans of the Mane 6 squad can now see Pinkie Pie, Rarity, Rainbow Dash, Twilight Sparkle, Applejack, and Fluttershy in My Little Pony: A New Generation. But one thing has stayed the same throughout the years, (besides their colorful flowing manes, that is), and that’s the friendship that these ponies share.

So even if they can’t visit Equestria in person, they can dress the part of their favorite pony with these My Little Pony costumes that earn extra marks for cuteness — and for letting your child sparkle and shine.

1 Best Rainbow Dash My Little Pony Costume Girls Rainbow Dash Costume Deluxe - My Little Pony Party City Available in S $56.24 $74.99 see on party city When it comes to My Little Pony, you either go big, or you go home, honey. So your kiddo can get ready to rock the rainbow in this cute Rainbow Dash deluxe costume. It comes with a LOT (like a tutu dress, headband, arm and leg warmers, footless tights, wings, slipper shoes, and a tail, too!), so your child will look just like the pretty Pegasus pony. And since her cutie mark is the rainbow-colored lightning bolt, that might mean that your kiddo will be the fastest at collecting candy — and that you’ll get to go home sooner and into your sweats.

2 Best Pinkie Pie My Little Pony Costume Child Pinkie Pie Dress Costume - My Little Pony Party City Available in sizes 3T-4T - children's Medium $26.24 $34.99 see on party city This Pinkie Pie Dress costume from Party City is absolutely delish — as it should be, since this pony is a pretty good baker. We love a costume that comes with everything, and this one definitely delivers, from the attached crop tee (with sequins, yay!), to the tulle tail, tights, and (woot), wig with ponytails. But be sure to give your kiddo a quip or two to tell when they knock on the doors, since Pinkie Pie is also known for being pretty punny. Try this Halloween joke out: “Why didn’t the skeleton dance at the party? Answer: He had no body to dance with!” Hey, it just might get your kid some extra sweets.

3 Best Twilight Sparkle My Little Pony Costume My Little Pony: Twilight Sparkle Deluxe Child Costume Walmart Available in sizes 3T-4T - 4/6 $23.15 $59.99 see on Walmart Your child will be absolutely magical in their Twilight Sparkle costume. There are a few other variations of this costume, but this one works if you want your kid’s legs covered. It comes with a tunic, pants, glovettes, and a mask. You should probably do a trial run pre-Halloween to make sure that your Twilight Sparkle-masked child can actually see when they’re walking around during real twilight. The cool thing about Twilight Sparkle is that she can transform into an alicorn, a combo of an unicorn and a Pegasus. It’s that magic that explains her cutie mark, a 6-pointed star that symbolizes, you guessed it, magic.

4 Best Rarity My Little Pony Costume My Little Pony Rarity Tutu Dress Etsy Available in sizes 0-6 months - kids' 14 $40 see on etsy It makes sense that you’d seek out a real seamstress to make your child’s Rarity costume. After all, the purple unicorn pony is one as well, working as a fashion designer in her Ponyville-based shop. So we’re sure she’d approve of the My Little Pony Rarity tutu dress from Etsy seller Fancythatcreation. In addition to tons of tulle, it also has the three diamonds that are Rarity’s cutie mark, which symbolize her love of art and her knack for getting gemstones. And it just makes the dress prettier. Best part: your child can definitely wear this dress well after Halloween, for a party or just fancy dress play.

5 Best Applejack My Little Pony Costume Applejack - My Little Pony Outfit Etsy Available in sizes 0-3 months - kids' 10 $81 see on etsy If you’re looking for a Halloween costume that could double as a party dress, this My Little Pony Applejack outfit can work for both. A working gal, Applejack is a female Earth pony who works and lives at Sweet Apple Acres. And Etsy seller TangledesignsbyJen has brought the sweetness of this pony to life with a dress that depicts Applejack on the shirt (complete with puffy sleeves!). But it’s the tutu part with all of those fab frilly tulle layers with thick ribbon edging that does it for us. It’s a totally autumnal outfit that your little diva could even don for apple picking pics.

6 Best Fluttershy My Little Pony Costume My Little Pony Tutu Dress - Fluttershy Etsy Available in newborn size - kids' 12 $25 see on etsy Sometimes, your kid’s costume doesn’t have to look like a costume. That’s what makes this Fluttershy-inspired My Little Pony costume so cute — because it doesn’t look like a cartoon. The yellow tutu dress has all the elements that make up Fluttershy, right down to her pink and cyan butterflies. The bodice of the dress is crocheted, and pink ribbon shoulder straps make it even more beautiful. But because of the coloring of the dress, your child might get mistaken for Belle from Beauty and the Beast. And that’s okay, too, since one year, your child might be Fluttershy, and the next the Disney princess — if the costume still fits the following Halloween, that is.

When it comes to Halloween costumes, you can’t get more colorful or adorable than My Little Pony. While there aren’t too many options to choose from, it makes the costume even more unique, just like the ponies (and your child), too. You can wear them well past the holiday anytime your child wants some frilly fun — or just to horse around.