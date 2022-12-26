If your weekly grocery run happens like clockwork every Sunday, the holiday season may throw a wrench in your regular routine. Both Christmas Day 2022 and New Year’s Day 2023 are on a Sunday, so if you’re usually a weekend shopper, now is the time to plan ahead. Especially if you shop at Trader Joe’s. So, is Trader Joe’s open on New Year’s Day 2023? The grocer will close early on New Year’s Eve 2022, and their doors will stay closed as the ball drops and a new year begins.

What are Trader Joe’s New Year’s Eve 2022 hours?

Trader Joe’s will open at 8 a.m. as usual on New Year’s Eve 2022, but stores will close early — at 5 p.m. on Dec. 31. This is likely great news for employees who want to ring in the New Year with friends and family, but it does mean that shoppers will need to plan to shop earlier in the day. If you do stop in to grab a last-minute bottle of ‘Two Buck Chuck’ to toast with, just be sure to keep an eye on the clock.

What are Trader Joe’s New Year’s Day 2023 hours?

All Trader Joe’s stores will be closed on New Year’s Day 2023. This probably comes as no shock to store regulars, as it aligns with the grocer’s holiday hours for both Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day, as well as New Year’s Day in previous years.

So, whether you want to stock up on Jingle Jangle Twists before the season is through or just get your normal grocery shopping done ahead of the first work week of the year, you’ll have to do it before 5 p.m. on Dec. 31. Otherwise, you’ll have to wait until Jan. 2 when Trader Joe’s resumes regular business hours.