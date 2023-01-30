Do you just love love? Or maybe you just love decorations (there’s no shame in that game). If you want to spruce up your space in time for February 14, then it’s time to start planning your Valentine’s Day decor. Whether you fill your kids’ rooms with banners and balloons to delight them, or just throw a cute new wreath on the door for yourself, there’s something here for you.

Valentine’s Day isn’t as big of a deal to decorate for compared to Halloween and Christmas, but if you love holidays, why save all the fun for the very end of the year? Especially if you have young kids, it can be so fun to change up your decorations at home and make a little magic for them in an otherwise normal week. Imagine how excited they’ll be waking up to heart-shaped garlands all over their bedroom doors, and a few balloons to kick around in the floor.

You can also use Valentine’s Day decor to stage a little at-home photoshoot of your baby’s first Valentine’s Day, or a super sweet pregnancy announcement. Some of these items are so cute, you may not want to put them away at the end of the month (and no one will blame you if you don’t).

1 Hot pink heart pink balloons 17-inch Heart Foil Balloon Party City $2.30 see on party city If you do absolutely zero decorating otherwise, a little group of balloons near the breakfast table is enough Valentine’s Day decor to make the morning special for your kids. These 17-inch Heart Foil Balloons from Party City come in three colors, are self-sealing, and they’re reusable. And if your kids like to bop balloons around and keep them off the floor, well, these double as pretty inexpensive toys.

2 Hanging hearts with tassels Valentine's Day Red Heart Honeycomb Hanging Decoration Party City $3.75 $5 see on party city Want to hang some hearts from your ceiling or in your home’s front windows? The Red Heart Honeycomb Hanging Decoration is 22 inches long and comes with the string needed to hang it. There’s a little assembly required, but no major crafting necessary. Even if there was, those tassels are so cute, they’re worth the effort.

3 A doorway decorating kit Way To Celebrate! Valentine 10-ct. Paper and Plastic Decorating Kits Walmart $3.98 see on walmart OK, now picture your kid waking up, opening their door, and discovering that Cupid put these banners and streamers on it overnight? The Way To Celebrate! Valentine 10-ct. Paper and Plastic Decorating Kit from Walmart comes with the two, five-foot “Happy Valentine’s Day” banners and eight, six-foot-long streamers with hearts.

4 A classic foil garland Ashland® Assorted 9ft. Jumbo Tinsel Garland Michael's $4.19 $6.99 see on michael's It’s red. It’s shiny. It has hearts on it. There are plenty of garlands in the world that are aesthetic, minimal, or whatever you like in your home decor, but a good old tinsel garland will always get the job done. This Ashland® Assorted 9ft. Jumbo Tinsel Garland is long enough to cover a mantel, stairway banister, or whatever your heart desires.

5 The cutest little candy jar Way To Celebrate! Glass Jar With Pink Heart Ceramic Top Walmart $4.98 see on walmart The Way To Celebrate! Glass Jar With Pink Heart Ceramic Top is a wee little jar — about 5.5 inches tall — and would look so cute filled with conversation heart candies or cinnamon hearts. You could also use it in a bathroom to store some cotton balls on the counter, or as a festive salt keeper in the kitchen.

6 A little love “bug” figurine Spritz™ 5.25" Ceramic Valentine's Day Car Target $5 see on target Sit the Spritz™ 5.25" Ceramic Valentine's Day Car anywhere you need a little extra Valentine’s Day cheer: a kitchen counter, your home office desk, or on the dining table. It’s a cute addition to a kid’s room too, especially one who happens to love cars. Just be warned, they may not want to give it back when it’s time to decorate for St. Patrick’s Day.

7 A table runner you can keep or toss Celebrate It™ 72" Red Die-Cut Heart Table Runner Michael's $7.19 $11.99 see on michael's Having a festive dining table is fun, but if you have young kids, buying linens like tablecloths and runners can feel risky when spills are a common occurrence. The Celebrate It™ 72" Red Die-Cut Heart Table Runner from Michael’s adds a vintage Valentine shape and bright pop of red without breaking the bank. So, if it winds up covered in chocolate milk, you won’t be too upset about it.

8 Cardstock hearts to stick where you please Glitter Heart Cutouts (20-ct.) Party City $8 see on party city These Glitter Heart Cutouts from Party City come in a pack of 20 in assorted sizes, so you can pop some double-sided tape on the back and stick them wherever you’d like. If you’re looking for Valentine’s Day games to play with your kids, use these to create a find-the-hearts scavenger hunt around the house.

9 Heart decals perfect for kids’ rooms Heart Scratch Art Sheets (24-ct.) Party City $9 see on party city Do you have any budding artists in the family (or just some very passionate doodlers)? These Heart Scratch Art Sheets from Party City fit the Valentine’s Day theme, obviously, but allow little ones to customize their decorations with their own designs. A decoration that doubles as an activity? Yes, please.

11 A felt garland for your mantel Threshold™ 72" XO Valentine Garland Target $12 see on target If you’re looking for a more low-key garland for your Valentine’s Day decor, Target has you covered with their Threshold™ 72" XO Valentine Garland Red (honestly, doesn’t Target always have the perfect holiday stuff?). These Xs, Os, and hearts are all made with felt, and the string comes with loops at the end for easy hanging over doorways, on mantels, and along railings.

12 Festive bowl fillers Threshold™ Corn Husk Raffia Heart Filler Target $12 see on target Are you a decorative bowl person? In that case, all you have to do is swap out your wicker spheres or faux fruit for these Threshold™ Corn Husk Raffia Heart Fillers. If you like the look of these, they also come in a natural straw color sans pink and red, and they have matching wreaths and garlands, too.

13 Conversation hearts for your yard Way To Celebrate! Valentine's Day Holographic Heart Stakes Walmart $12.98 see on walmart Want to spread Valentine’s cheer to the whole neighborhood? Then you need some Way To Celebrate! Valentine's Day Holographic Heart Stakes, which have plenty of sparkle and sass. These would also look cute in large potted plants inside or on a porch or balcony, so don’t count them out just because you don’t have a lawn.

14 Hot pink string lights 50-ct. Pink Mini Valentine's Day Light Set (10 feet) Michael's $12.99 $25.99 see on michael's Who, as a teenager, wouldn’t have died to have these string lights all over their room? You can give them to yourself now, or add them to your child’s headboard for a fun, Valentine’s Day version of a night light. The 50-ct. Pink Mini Valentine's Day Light Set measures 10 feet long, so there’s plenty of lights to work with here, and it’s also available in longer strings, too.

15 An on-theme door mat Calloway Mills Trio Hearts Doormat, 12" x 24" Home Depot $14.33 see on home depot Not into all the red and pink? That’s OK. This Calloway Mills Trio Hearts Doormat, with three simple, black hearts, might be more your style. In comes in a wide variety of sizes to fit your entryway, and is backed with vinyl to prevent moving and slipping. To clean, just sweep, vaccuum, or spray it down.

16 A reversible rug to brighten any room Way To Celebrate! Reversible Love Rug, 36in x 24in Walmart $14.98 see on walmart Want a cute little rug for your bathroom, kid’s room, or in front of the kitchen sink? The Way To Celebrate! Reversible Love Rug has a red and white heart backing so you can flip it over for a different look. Just lay it on top of your usual rugs and roll it up to store when Valentine’s Day ends.

17 Cupid’s pitstop reminder Spritz™ Lit LED 'Cupid Stop Here' Valentine's Day Tabletop Sign Target $15 see on target The Spritz™ Lit LED 'Cupid Stop Here' Valentine's Day Tabletop Sign is about 18 inches tall, a perfect size for your child’s nightstand, your desk, or any other surface in your house that needs some love. It requires two AA batteries that are not included, so just be sure you have some on hand.

18 A wall hanging or wreath alternative Threshold™ Wrapped Yarn Wall Hanging Decor Target $15 see on target Whether you take down an everyday piece of décor and pop this on its nail, or use it like a wreath on an interior door, the Threshold™ Wrapped Yarn Wall Hanging Décor is going to look adorable. It’s about 12 inches long and 10 inches wide, and adds the perfect pop of color to any space.

19 A light-up Cupid for the window Northlight 17-in H Lighted Valentine's Day Window Cling Lowe's $24.23 see on lowe's If you’re in the market for some Valentine’s Day décor to stick in your windows, why not opt for something you can see during the day and at nighttime? The Northlight 17-in H Lighted Valentine's Day Window Cling from Lowe’s is designed for indoor or outdoor use, and comes with a suction cup for hanging. It’s not battery operated, so plan to place it near an outlet.

20 A floral front door wreath National Tree Company 20-in. Pink Rose Floral Valentine's Heart Wreath Home Depot $26 $37.67 https://www.homedepot.com/p/National-Tree-Company-20-in-Height-Pink-Rose-Floral-Valentine-s-Heart-Wreath-EG79-75333-1/319891372#overlay Wreath people, the National Tree Company 20-in. Pink Rose Floral Valentine's Heart Wreath from Home Depot is probably the cutest option available this year for an outdoor Valentine’s wreath. It’s made of real wood curled, cut, and painted to look like flowers. It also comes in a red ombre color, if pink’s not your thing.

21 Keepsake candles Yui Brooklyn Heart Skewer Shaped Candle Urban Outfitters $29 see on urban outfitters Whether you actually burn them or keep them to use year after year is up to you. Either way, the Yui Brooklyn Heart Skewer Shaped Candle is an upscale, minimal way to add Valentine’s Day decor to your space. They’re available in pink and white, and made with non-GMO soy wax and cotton wicks for a cleaner burn.

22 Tea towels with watercolor hearts Watercolor Heart Cotton Tea Towels - Set of 2 Pottery Barn $29.50 see on pottery barn Pottery Barn’s Watercolor Heart Cotton Tea Towels set will add a little pink and red to your kitchen without being over the top. They’re made in a fair trade environment with 100% cotton that is sustainably sourced, and they’re a piece of decor you can reuse for years. Three cheers for zero-waste decorations.

23 An adorable plush gnome Glitzhome® 25.5" Valentine's Standing Fabric Gnome Décor Michael's $41.99 $63.99 see on michael's Does it seem like gnomes are a part of every holiday’s decor selection lately? In any case, the Glitzhome® 25.5" Valentine's Standing Fabric Gnome Décor looks cute as can be propped on the couch, near an entryway, next to the fireplace. Just make sure its beard doesn’t get too close.

24 The softest heart-shaped pillow Cozy Teddy Faux Fur Heart Shaped Pillow Pottery Barn $49.50 see on pottery barn Valentine’s Day decor but make it aesthetic? As always, you can count on Pottery Barn. Their Cozy Teddy Faux Fur Heart Shaped Pillow looks like a sherpa pullover turned into a pillow and basically beckons you in for a snuggle. Measuring 16 by 15 inches, it’s the perfect thing to hug while watching movies this month.

So, how will your house look on Valentine’s Day this year? And, more importantly, will you actually be packing away that super soft heart pillow, or are you planning to keep it on the couch all year long?