Toys "R" Is Officially Coming Back As Early As This Summer

Fans of Geoffrey the Giraffe rejoice! The famed kids’ toy store (that fun-fact started out selling furniture) is coming back and will be open again for in-store shopping soon. Toys “R” Us is making a very welcome return to one of your favorite department stores, which will make the gift-buying experience even more convenient. The kids’ paradise is opening back up with brick and mortar stores just in time for the holiday season and that last-minute toy shopping for procrastinating Santas. Here’s everything we know so far about the return of Toys “R” Us:

When is Toys “R” Us coming back?

Just in time for holiday shopping! Toys “R” Us will begin opening its stores inside Macy’s by late July and continue rolling out through mid-October.

Toys “R” Us posted a cute video of the brand’s long-necked mascot, Geoffrey, getting his checklist ready for the grand re-opening. Geoffrey understandably couldn’t contain his excitement as he danced his way through the Barbie-filled aisles and stacked some Lincoln Logs. “Your favorite toy store is returning nationwide! The Toys “R” Us experience is coming to a @macys location near you and Geoffrey wants to give you a sneak peek,” the iconic store wrote on Instagram.

Families can also get psyched for nine days of events in all Macy’s stores, beginning Oct. 15 through Oct. 23. There will be family friendly activities and daily giveaways from brands like Barbie, LEGO, and Play-Doh.

Where will new Toys “R” Us stores open?

You’ll have to live somewhere near a larger city or be willing to pack your kids in the car for a little road trip to check out the new Toys “R” Us experience. Stores will open in Macy’s flagship stores in Atlanta, Chicago, Honolulu, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Jose, and San Francisco. Those who live farther away can still shop the exclusive the Macy’s Toys “R” Us shop online or check out ToysRUs.com.

What will the new Toys “R” Us stores be like?

Not only will the new stores feature hands on-demonstration tables and other interactive activities, Toys “R” Us is pulling out all the stops with a cool photo op. Your little ones will have the chance to cozy up next to a life-size Geoffrey Giraffe sitting on a blue bench, and flash their toothless smiles to capture family memories forever.

The new Toys “R” Us store will feature a life-size Geoffrey on a bench for a cute photo op. Macys

Stores will also be bigger, so grab your pedometers and prepare to get your steps in. The in-store shops will range from 1,000 square feet to 10,000 square feet, with the ability to expand up to an additional 3,000 square feet to offer an even wider assortment of products.

So get your holiday toy list ready and check out a new Toys “R” Us store near you. The only downside? That catchy “I don’t want to grow up” jingle might ring through your head on an endless loop for the rest of eternity.