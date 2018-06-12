Finding out you're pregnant is certainly an exciting moment, but finally revealing the big news to your friends and family is especially joyful. For some lucky parents-to-be, these moments happen to line up with a holiday. If this is your case, then consider the many ways a Father's Day pregnancy announcement can surprise your nearest and dearest.

The timing of this holiday is especially perfect if you still need to reveal the news to your own parents. If you usually spend Father's Day with your dad, then he won't even expect anything extra from your gifts or cards. You could just take him out for a lovely lunch and casually reveal the fact that he's about to become a grandfather. It will become the most memorable Father's Day ever.

If the pregnancy is still very early, then you may not have revealed the news to your own partner yet. If you feel comfortable doing so, then making this first Father's Day especially memorable with the revelation of your pregnancy can create a special moment for you both.

And even if you're just sharing the news with more distant friends and relatives over social media, it's still a fun reveal. There will be tons of Happy Father's Day posts from everyone, but yours will have the added element of surprise. Whether you're making the announcement to your partner, your own father, or the whole world, Father's Day is an ideal time to share the joyful news of your pregnancy.

3 Post A New Family Photo You can make the picture as sweet or as silly as you like. Just include a mention of the newest family member on the way, and your Facebook or Insta is sure to blow up. This is especially fun if you already have children who can participate in the pic, too.

4 Creatively Reveal The Ultrasound Pic Kaspars Grinvalds/Fotolia This could work for anyone, whether you're revealing the news to your parents or extended family. Maybe you show off some vacation pics on your phone and "accidentally" swipe to the ultrasound. Or you could wrap up a printed copy of the pic and give it to your dad as a bonus Father's Day gift. Whatever the case, it will make a great impression.

5 Post The Pets In A Social Media Announcement carrieunderwood on Instagram If your pets have been your babies up until this point, then it's only fair to include them in the announcement. Give them some cute shirts announcing the big event, or post a caption like "I'm no longer the baby of the family" or "I'm going to be a big brother/sister" à la musician Carrie Underwood. It just might be the most adorable way ever to announce a pregnancy to your wider circle of friends and acquaintances.

6 Use Food As A Clue triocean /Fotolia Taking your dad out for Father's Day? Drop some hints about your pregnancy through your order. Maybe you comment that some pickles and ice cream would taste great, or mention the fact that you're giving up booze for the next nine months or so. It's a fun way to clue him in to your secret and to see how long it takes him to figure it out.

7 Give Your Partner A Surprise Gift esthermm/Fotolia If your partner doesn't know about the pregnancy yet and he doesn't have any kids of his own, then this can be a sweet and meaningful way to share the news. Particularly for your first child together, a surprise Father's Day gift or card can break the news like nothing else.

8 Stage A Photoshoot Thinnk Aloud on YouTube User Think Aloud posted this super sweet videon on YouTube and it's too adorable. Even if you just get a friend to shoot some pics, photographing the reveal to your partner or family can capture a heartwarming moment you'll remember forever.

9 Put A Bun In The Oven America's Funniest Home Videos on YouTube Ask your dad to put something in the oven, where a bun will be waiting for him. Is it kind of a cheesy move? Sure. But it's one surprise your nearest and dearest will never forget, and this hilarious and sweet video from America's Funniest Home Videos proves it. Oh, and be sure to have someone film the whole reveal, because you'll probably get some amazing reactions from your family.