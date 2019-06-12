This Sunday is Father’s Day, and if you’re like many people, you’re probably going to be cruising the card aisle at some point this week looking for the perfect card for your kid's dad. It’s also a good time to get that other man in your life (i.e. your dad or father-in-law) a card to express your thanks for a job well done. Thing is, sometimes greeting cards can be too generic, and not convey everything that your heart holds. While the goal shouldn’t be to have him blubbering, you still want to write something in his Father’s Day card to make grandpa cry.

So what should you write? A short little stanza of thanks, or a long-winded Shakespearean soliloquy? It’s really up to you. The point is to go beyond what’s already printed on the card that every other granddad is going to get and write something that will make him want to save your card for years to come. Whether you’re a natural scribe or struggling to put pen to paper and write something meaningful, take any of the ideas below as a jumping off point to showing your heartfelt thanks. So cue the cameras, have the hankies ready, and get ready to give Grandpa a Father’s Day card that will make him melt.

1. "Thank you for all that you do, Grandpa." BONNINSTUDIO/Stocksy Maybe Grandpa does chauffeuring duties during the week so you can work that 9-5. Or maybe he’s taken the kids so that you can have date night with your sweetie (and a much-needed break from your kiddos). Hey, everyone likes feeling appreciated, and acknowledging his efforts in helping you out with your kids will definitely tug at his heartstrings.

2. "I love spending time with you." Between soccer practices and ballet recitals, grandkids can have super packed schedules. It’s busy busy busy all the time. So taking the time to spend precious moments with grandparents can be few and fleeting. That’s why knowing that their grandchildren actually enjoy being with them — as opposed to, say, hanging out with their friends or, you know, sleeping — can be very meaningful.

3. "Thank you for your love and guidance." One of the biggest benefits of aging is the wisdom one acquires. And giving all those life lessons and “Back in my day” stories to a grandchild is just what grandpas do. But it’s one thing to give guidance, and another thing entirely to know that it’s helped a grandchild is some way. Be sure to cite an example of how your grandfather helped shape your path and led you to make better decisions. He’ll thank you for it.

4. "Grandpa, you have built a great family full of love and respect." Bo Bo/Stocksy Bigger than a bank account or cool career, a person’s true legacy is their family. As the patriarch, a grandfather is often looked to as the reason for how close those family ties are. To know that he’s done a good job in building a solid family that loves and respects each other is a huge accomplishment for him, and he’ll appreciate the fact that all the hard work and dedication to keeping the family together hasn’t been overlooked.

5. "Happy Father’s Day to the best Grandpa ever." Everyone wants to be the best at something, and grandpas are no exception. If you have a baby or a young child who simply adores his grandfather, this short but sweet sentence can pack a lot of emotion. For an even more emotional moment, have your child try to draw a picture of the two of them together. Waterworks, guaranteed.

6. "I’m so happy to have you in my life." Grandparents can be taken for granted, but having them is a luxury that not everyone has. Beyond a simple “I love you”, saying that your life is made better by having a grandfather in it is poignant. It conveys happiness, appreciation, respect — all the things that grandpas love.

7. "Happy 1st Father’s Day as my Grandpa!" Sure, you made him a dad, but your child made him a grandfather. And that first Father’s Day as a grandpa can be utterly unforgettable—and highly emotional. It reminds your father of when you were little, and it’s that whole “my baby had a baby” thing that can tug at the heartstrings of even the most stalwart of men.

8. "Thank you for being my role model and friend." Although some people might have a grandpa, not many can claim to call them their friend. You’re letting him know that you look up to him, and not just because he’s got the grandfather title. He’s an inspiration to you in the way that he conducts himself, and that he is an example to be followed. What greater compliment could you possibly give anyone, especially your grandpa, than that? And knowing that despite time, age, and distance, your grandchild considers you a friend is meaningful and a true tearjerker.

9. "Grandpa, you’re my hero." This is a perfect sentiment for young grandchildren to write. But it takes on a whole new meaning when a teen or even an adult grandchild writes this. Hero isn’t a word that gets thrown around all that easily, so to know that you’re so highly regarded by a grandkid is truly touching.

10. "I hope my children grow up to be just like you someday." If your kids are still too little to write something of their own, you can always be their ghostwriter. If your dad has been there for you and your children through thick and thin and embodies what you hope they will be like in the future, tell him so. Mention that you hope that his grandson grows up to be strong and pragmatic, or that your daughter has his tenacity — just like their grandpa.