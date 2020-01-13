Baby showers typically fall right before or after lunch, so rather than a full meal or a chocolate bar melted into a diaper (please, no) it can be nice to have appetizers and finger foods for guests to graze on. With this in mind (and because you'll probably be there anyway), the 12 best baby shower snacks from Target belong on your pre-party shopping list. They're guaranteed crowd-pleasers, and require minimal preparation (so they're hostess-pleasers, too).

Affordable candles and cute workout clothes might be the first things that come to mind when you think of Target, many locations also have great grocery sections that are stocked with everything from fresh produce to frozen appetizers. It can be easy to overlook the food aisles (especially if you're strategically trying to circumvent the toy section with your kiddo) but if you do wander into the grocery zone, you'll find some great baby shower snacks, including bite-sized quiches (seriously who doesn't love mini food?), lots of pink or blue candy options, and a literal pail filled with desserts.

And while you're at the home of the red polos, you can easily pick up a gift for the new baby and some fun decorations, like this tassel garland, a rose gold baby shower sign, or the cutest gender-neutral cake toppers. Now all you need is some baby shower games that don't suck.

1. Mini Quiches Archer Farms Petite Quiche Collection Target | $5 see on target Everything mini is well-loved (hello dollhouse furniture and Baby Yoda) and these bite-sized quiches are no exception. One box includes 12 quiches and there are three flavors from which guests can choose: cheese and onion, spinach and swiss, or mushroom pepper.

2. A Mini Appetizer Set Chung's Asian Appetizer Assortment Target | $10 see on target You'll get 32 appetizers in this box including samosas, pot stickers, and mini spring rolls. And hungry guests (and the mom-to-be) will appreciate that these are ready in just 12 minutes.

3. Shrimp Cocktail Market Pantry Cooked Shrimp With Cocktail Sauce Target | $10 see on target I could eat endless shrimp cocktail and never get tired of it, and hopefully your baby shower guests will feel the same. Shrimp is a festive option too if you're doing a pink food theme to celebrate a baby girl, per Taste Of Home.

4. Cheese Bites Brazi Bites Cheese Bread Target | $5 see on target Warm bread is the perfect food, and these Brazi Bites are gluten-free, nut-free, and vegetarian so most can enjoy them. They also come in a cheddar and parmesan flavor or cinnamon churro for a sweeter option.

5. Pigs In A Blanket Hebrew National Beef Franks In A Blanket Target | $15 see on target You're never too old for pigs in a blanket. This classic Hebrew National snack will go fast, so you may want to buy more than you think.

6. Guacamole Mix Good & Gather Homestyle Guacamole Target | $4 see on target Sure it's nice to make your own guac, but sometimes you run out of time or none of the avocados in the grocery store are ripe. In those sticky situations, look no further than homestyle guacamole from Good & Gather which tastes homemade (and no has to know it's not... ).

7. Cheese & Crackers Good & Gather Extra Sharp White Cheddar Cracker Cut Cheese Target | $4 see on target I can't think of a more classic snack than cheese and crackers, and this cheese comes pre-sliced in the approximate size of a cracker. So easy and tasty.

8. A Pail Of Dessert Mrs. Fields Assorted Brownie Bites & Cookies Pail Target | $48 see on target You know how people are always saying they just want "a few bites" of dessert? Well, this 3-pound pail of bite-sized brownies and cookies is the answer, plus the bucket can be used as a beach toy when the baby gets a bit older.

9. A Greek-Inspired App Greek-Inspired Spanakopita Phyllo Frozen Pastries Target | $5 see on target Spanakopita is great vegetarian snack. There are 12 phyllo dough pastries in each box, each filled with savory spinach and feta cheese.

10. Pink M&Ms M&M's Light Pink Chocolate Candies Target | $35 see on target While these pink M&Ms are not available in Target stores, they're worth the online order. Served in a clear bowl, these add a cute pop to any snack spread or as decoration on top of a cake.

11. Pomegranate Pistachios Sahale Snacks Pomegranate Flavored Pistachios Target | $5 see on target These pomegranate flavored pistachios are amazing on their own or mixed in as part of a trail mix. This snack is gluten-free and kosher, and guests won't be able to get enough (so stock up accordingly).