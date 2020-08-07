12 Easy Recipes For Breastfeeding Moms That Are Simple & Healthy

Proper nutrition is important all of the time, but it is even more crucial for breastfeeding moms to get the essential nutrients needed to keep themselves healthy as they feed their babies. These easy recipes for breastfeeding moms are perfect for keeping you satisfied, but their simplicity makes them ideal for when you're juggling all of the demands that come with nursing a child.

Moms who breastfeed exclusively may need to consume between 330 to 400 extra calories per day to help support the nutritional demands of breastfeeding, according to The Mayo Clinic. Of course, when it comes to milk production, the more a nursing mom pumps or feeds, the more milk they will produce, Kelly Mom reported, but focusing on consuming foods that will help fuel your body with natural energy and keep you hydrated is important.

When you're waking up at all hours of the night and are basically a 24-hour buffet for your little one, the last thing you probably want to do is spend hours crafting a home-cooked meal. You're exhausted, and you know you need to eat something, but the thought of chopping, sautéing, and stirring up a storm just sounds like a disaster waiting to happen. Take a look at these recipes for some quick and easy inspiration that can help keep your nutritional needs met while nursing.

1. Cold Greek Quinoa Salad Wholefully This recipe for Greek Quinoa Salad from Wholefully is jam-packed with nutrients from bell peppers, tomatoes, and quinoa grains. Plus, it features hydrating cucumbers. Everything is tossed in a deliciously savory vinaigrette and the dish is easy to make ahead and grab a bowlful straight out of the fridge when you need it.

2. Spicy Roasted Carrots & Fennel Tori Avey This dish from Tori Avery looks super fancy, but it literally has only five ingredients, and two of them are seasonings. To create this flavorful dish, chop up some carrots and fennel, toss them with olive oil and spices, and then roast in the oven. Simple, easy, tasty, and full of nutrition.

3. Acai Bowl A Cozy Kitchen When I was breastfeeding my sons, I was always so tempted to skip breakfast after being up all night nursing. I wish I had known about acai bowls like these from A Cozy Kitchen back then. This recipe uses frozen acai, so it's super simple to throw together in a sleepy haze.

4. Skewerlicious Antipasto Skewers A Pretty Life In The Suburbs The beauty of these antipasto skewers from A Pretty Life In The Suburbs is that they're so easy to put together and have in the fridge ready to go whenever you need to grab a quick snack while you nurse or pump. And you can eat all of the nutritious ingredients with one hand. Genius.

5. One-Pot Spinach Ricatta Pasta A Spicy Perspective If you do happen to feel up to making something on the stovetop, this recipe for One-Pot Spinach Ricatta Pasta from A Spicy Perspective takes about 20 minutes to come together and you only have to dirty up one dish. Filled with nutritious ingredients like spinach and walnuts, this recipe is perfect for breastfeeding moms.

6. Honey Mint Melon Salad Wholefully One of the easiest ways to stay hydrated is to consume fruits and vegetables with a high water content. Watermelon and cantaloupe are both comprised of more than 90% water, according to Healthline, so snacking on this Honey Mint Melon Salad from Wholefully can be a delicious way for breastfeeding moms to reap the hydrating rewards of eating melon.

7. Slow Cooker Winter Vegetable Soup With Red Lentils A Beautiful Plate If there is one thing a busy breastfeeding mom knows, it's that anything cooked in a crockpot can make meal time 100% easier. This recipe for Slow Cooker Winter Vegetable Soup by A Beautiful Plate is packed with nutrient-rich veggies like carrots, zucchini, celery, and tomatoes, as well as red lentils for a protein kick.

8. Cucumber & Black Bean Salad Budget Bytes Between hydrating cucumbers, protein-packed black beans, and healthy fats from a drizzle of olive oil, you really can't go wrong with this recipe for Cucumber and Black Bean Salad from Budget Bytes. Using canned black beans, this refrigerated salad comes together in a snap, and it's easy to grab when you need a filling meal quickly.

9. Sheet Pan Chicken With Rainbow Vegetables Well Plated This recipe for Sheet Pan Chicken with Rainbow Vegetables from Well Plated checks all of the boxes for breastfeeding moms. Protein? Check. Veggies? Check. One pan to clean up? Also, check. Plus, you can adjust the seasonings and vegetables if you need to in case your baby is sensitive to specific ingredients.

10. One-Pot Zucchini Pasta Making Thyme For Health If you're a breastfeeding mom looking for a simple and delicious way to get more whole vegetables into your diet, look no further than this recipe for One-Pot Zucchini Pasta from Making Thyme For Health. You can buy pre-made spiraled zucchini and put this nutritious dish together in less than 20 minutes.

11. Blueberry Overnight Oats Wholefully Don't even think about having to cook after a long night of nursing your newborn, and grab a cup of these Blueberry Overnight Oats from Wholefully instead. With rolled oats, Greek yogurt, frozen blueberries, and a splash of lemon juice, it's full of the type of protein and nutrients breastfeeding moms need to thrive.