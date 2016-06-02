If Breastfeeding Makes You Tired, Here’s How To Keep Your Energy Up

Being a new parent is tiring, and if you're a breastfeeding parent, you might find that you are even sleepier than usual. Obviously, being your child's main source of nourishment is especially exhausting when you're up every two hours, but why does breastfeeding make you tired, anyway? You might be surprised to learn that there’s actually a hormone involved in breastfeeding that may play a role in some of that sleepiness.

Does breastfeeding make you tired?

If you’ve ever darn near dozed off while breastfeeding, you’re not alone. Turns out, breastfeeding does make you sleepy, for reasons other than being up all night or being extra comfy with your babe. After you deliver your baby and placenta, your body triggers the release of a hormone called prolactin. “Prolactin plays a role in your milk letdown,” which is an automatic natural reaction signaling your body to start making breast milk, Sterling Grey-Simmons, a certified breastfeeding specialist, explains to Romper. “[It] helps you make and maintain your milk supply.” But the hormone can cause something else, too: drowsiness.

While prolactin doesn’t directly affect the parts of the brain that control sleep, he can see why it might contribute to feeling drowsy. “Most of the fatigue is related to altered sleep patterns in breastfeeding moms and the metabolic demands of producing breast milk,” Jason VanBennekom, M.D., board-certified OB-GYN at Baptist Health, tells Romper. “But prolactin does have a direct role in reducing stress and anxiety. Oftentimes, the decrease in stress allows greater relaxation, and therefore could make someone feel sleepier, especially if already fatigued by lack of sleep during nighttime hours.”

“Prolactin seems to make a mother feel relaxed and sleepy, so she usually rests well even if she breastfeeds at night,” Jessica Shepherd, M.D., OB-GYN and partner with Happy V, tells Romper. “More prolactin is produced at night, so breastfeeding at night is especially helpful for keeping up the milk supply.”

How to keep your energy up while breastfeeding

Although falling asleep while nursing might sound like a sweet, tender moment, it's not always feasible or safe. Fortunately, there are plenty of ways you can keep your energy up while breastfeeding. Some of these you can even do while your baby eats, helping you to stay even more alert during those cozy sessions.

1 Stay hydrated Fluid out for baby means the nursing parent needs to take in lots of fluid, too. Many people swear by taking a big glass of water along whenever they feed their baby. If “sleep when baby sleeps” is a thing, “drink when baby drinks” is a great way to remember that you need to get your fluids, too. “Dehydration is a concern and can contribute to fatigue,” VanBennekom says. “The general recommendation during breastfeeding is to drink about half to three-quarters of an ounce of water per pound of non-pregnant weight — which works out to roughly three to four liters of water a day. It’s more than most people realize.”

2 Have some caffeine Sometime you simply need the extra help — and that’s OK. “If you are a coffee drinker, you can still have your coffee for that extra boost,” Grey-Simmons says. “It is recommended to limit your caffeine intake to 300 milligrams (two to three cups) of caffeine per day while nursing. The amount passed to the baby varies from mother to mother.” And remember, caffeine isn’t just something in coffee; you can also turn to options like green tea and black tea. While it’s super (like, super) tempting and often helpful to reach for a coffee, just remember that caffeine can mess with your hydration, which is what’s actually going to help you feel energized in the long run. “Caffeine is most people’s go-to to battle fatigue, and though moderate amounts of caffeine will have little effect on breastfed babies, that will make it even harder to get adequate rest,” says VanBennekom. “Caution should be used even with more moderate caffeine use, though, since caffeine acts as a diuretic and can contribute to dehydration. Water intake should be further increased to compensate for this.” It is important to note, though, that although caffeine wont impact most breastfeeding infants, there is a chance your little one is extra sensitive to it, so keep an eye out. “Caffeine does affect some babies, so watch your baby for signs of irritability or discomfort,” says Grey-Simmons. “I usually recommend keeping a food journal so you can easily spot out what could be bothering your baby.”

3 Eat well Morten Falch Sortland/Moment/Getty Images Your diet doesn’t have to be all fruits and veggies all the time, but eating a nutritious diet can really help you fight breastfeeding fatigue. “Producing breast milk requires a great deal of metabolic energy, and breastfeeding moms should consume roughly 400 to 500 more calories a day than they would when not breastfeeding,” says VanBennekom. “This translates to about 2,300 to 2,500 total calories per day. In general, a good, balanced diet is recommended, with emphasis on plenty of protein. Simple sugars can often cause spikes in blood sugar levels, followed by a rebound drop in blood sugar, which can cause fatigue. For this reason, we recommend keeping simple sugars to a minimum.” Shepherd echoes this sentiment, saying breastfeeding parents should “include some high-protein snacks, as well as fluids to stay hydrated, such as coconut water.” If you can prep some one-handed, high-protein snacks (think hummus wraps full of veggies and protein or hard-boiled eggs), you can get some of your daily calories in while you breastfeed to ensure you don’t forget. It can be as simple as keeping a basket of granola bars or mixed nuts near your chair. “One of my favorite #MomHacks is to keep snacks and water in a place that you commonly breastfeed your baby. [This] will keep your energy high,” Grey-Simmons says. “I love a good trail mix, granola bar, or any of your other one-handed snacks.”

4 Take your supplements In addition to adding more calories, protein, and generally nutritious foods to your diet, VanBennekom is a big fan of continuing your prenatal while you’re breastfeeding. “We recommend that patients continue to take their prenatal vitamin for as long as they breastfeed. One additional recommendation for vegan moms is to really concentrate on adequate protein and to consider a B12 supplement, as this is less abundant in a vegan diet,” he says.

5 Stay active Battling tiredness with exercise can seem like the absolute worst idea, but these experts promise a little bit of activity will make you feel so much better. One study even found that people who are typically sedentary can decrease their fatigue by 65% with a low-intensity exercise like walking or aerobics. “Exercise helps boost energy levels as well as mood,” says Shepherd. “Even just a short walk outside in the fresh air can feel good.” “In addition to improving overall health, exercise stimulates endorphin production, which improves feelings of well-being and energy level,” VanBennekom explains.

6 Skip the chores and take some naps Sleep when baby sleeps? Yeah, you've heard it before, but it can seriously help. The dirty dishes will still be there later, but this opportunity to snooze may not. “Naps can do wonders, though we don’t recommend napping while breastfeeding or when holding the baby at any time,” says VanBennekom. “A 10 to 20-minute nap can actually be more invigorating than an hour-long nap, so it’s worth grabbing one when you can.” Overall, prolactin can definitely make you feel relaxed and give you the urge to nap while you’re breastfeeding, “but postpartum recovery and lack of sleep also play a role in your sleepiness and definitely help take you the rest of the way to snoozetown,” Grey-Simmons says. “It’s your body’s way, especially in the beginning, of reminding yourself to slow down. Combat the tiredness and fatigue by taking good care of yourself. Eat and drink well, rest or take naps, [and] get comfortable while breastfeeding. Also remember to be gentle with yourself. Your body didn’t grow a baby overnight, and it definitely isn't going to heal overnight.”

As long as you prioritize your health, give yourself some time to relax, and maybe even use the help of a little coffee, sleepiness associated with breastfeeding should be no problem.

Studies referenced:

Fahmy, S. (2008, February 28). Low-intensity exercise reduces fatigue symptoms by 65 percent, study finds. UGA Today. Retrieved September 19, 2022, from https://news.uga.edu/low-intensity-exercise-reduces-fatigue-symptoms-by-65-percent-study-finds/

