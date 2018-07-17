Once upon a time, the biggest shopping thrill a parent (or parent-to-be) could experience was getting the Sears catalog or the Toys 'R' Us "Big Book" right before Christmas. It was a shopaholic's dream: page after page of baby supplies, toys, trikes, and everything else you could imagine, all priced right and just waiting to be dog-eared. Now, we don't have to wait till Nov., and we definitely don't have to wait for the mail carrier. Now we have Amazon Prime Day, and the best 2018 Amazon Prime Day buys for moms-to-be are waiting for expecting moms to swoop them up.

If you're expecting, or know someone who is (and these days, who doesn't?), you'll want to spend some time at the computer as often as possible before the sale ends later today (July 17), to check out what's in stock and how much you can save on the items you need to get through your pregnancy comfortably and sanely. Baby showers are fantastic, but moms-to-be have needs too, and sometimes you just have to treat yourself. Not to mention that once you begin surfing around Amazon, you might find some nursery bargains that you'd forgotten you even needed.

So check out our list of Prime Day deals for expectant moms. (Not sure how to begin? Here are some helpful hacks.) Good luck, and happy e-shopping!

Mocktail Recipe Book Was $18; now $10 Amazon One of the toughest things for expectant moms to give up (in a long list that includes sleep, sushi, and hope of ever seeing their feet again) is that delectable glass of Pinot Grigio at the end of the day or a pitcher of margaritas with the BFFs on Friday nights. This much-needed book, by a professional mixologist, shows you how to make 75 baby-safe drinks that are so good, you won't miss the alcohol. Buy Now

Stability/Birthing Ball $11-29, depending on size Amazon Exercise balls aren't just for gym addicts; they're also great for supporting your abs during pregnancy and for relieving back pain during labor. This model is designed for extra sturdiness, inflates and deflates easily, and comes in lots of colors and sizes. And in a few years, your child will have fun balancing on it, too! Buy Now

Comfy Nursing Bra $30-48 Amazon Even at Prime Day prices, this bra may seem a little pricey at first, but this Mom's Choice Award winner sounds like it's well worth the investment. It's designed to be used both for day and nighttime wear, meaning that you can keep it on for those 2:00 a.m. feedings. The soft bra is wire-free for extra comfort, with panels that move aside easily for nursing. Plus, it adjusts as your breasts fill and empty, meaning that you'll enjoy a secure fit any time of day. Buy Now

Body Scrub Was $25; now $18 Amazon Pregnancy is a wonderful time, but not so much for the skin. Between red splotches, brown patches, and stretch marks, it can seem as though the "glowing expectant mom" is a myth. Enter this natural body scrub, which promises to reduce acne, cellulite, and stretch marks. We can't offer any guarantees, but with organic coconut, coffee beans, and shea butter as ingredients, this scrub sure must smell heavenly. Buy Now

A Body Pillow Was $112; now $50 Amazon As the third trimester goes on, a good night's sleep becomes harder and harder to come by, thanks to the weight of the growing baby pressing against mom's back. Expectant mothers swear by body pillows like this to provide the lumbar support they need for their much-needed rest. Buy Now

Nursing Scarf $21; additional 30% off for new Prime users Amazon Talk about versatile: This pretty, stretchy accessory can be worn either as a chic scarf, a cool draped top, or a securely-fitting nursing cover, complete with a "peek panel" to keep an eye on your baby. Also available in gray, the scarf is even cheaper if you're a first-time user willing to sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime. Buy Now

Photo/Handprint Frame Little Hippo Handprint-Footprint Keepsakes Photo Frame Was $22; now $13 Amazon It sounds so clichéd, but it really is true: kids grow up faster than you ever imagined. This "keepsake kit," which comes with a lifetime warranty, preserves that cherubic face and those tiny prints. You'll find yourself getting misty over it when your baby grows into an independent preschooler... or a taller-than-you teen. Buy Now

Mama Bear Mug $17; $13 for new Amazon Prime subscribers Amazon An adorable shower gift or a treat for yourself, this mug is a proud reminder of your new role as protector of your little cub. Buy Now

Grandma Gift $18; $15 for new Prime users Amazon You're not the only one whose job title will be changing: your mom and/or mother-in-law will, too. While you're placing your Amazon orders, pick up one of these sweet glasses for that first toast to the new grandbaby. Buy Now

Pregnancy-Friendly Long Dress $17-23, depending on size Amazon Summer wedding season is in full swing, and it can be hard to find a nice dress that doesn't scream "maternity." Enter this comfortable polyester/spandex blend gown, available in 10 colors (and for this price, why not order two?). Its loose cut suits your figure, no matter which trimester you're in, and it even includes pockets for toting a pack of tissues. Buy Now

Baby Announcement Set $15; $11 with new Prime trial Amazon This Hallmark set will charm family and friends alike, and the Prime Day price is right. It includes a prop-up photo card that you can use either at a gender-reveal party, a shower, or as an announcement when your little one arrives. Buy Now

Set of Swaddlers $27; additional 30% discount available for new Prime users Amazon Save the Instagrammable outfits for later, because the first few weeks are made for swaddling. Exclusively made for Amazon by an artist mom, these super-soft blankets keep baby securely snuggled for restful sleeping. They also double as nursing covers and sunshields for the stroller. Buy Now