14 Holiday Home Decor Ideas At Target That Will Deck The Halls For Under $25
The second Halloween comes along, the holiday season has officially begun. And once the jack-o'-lanterns are gone, it's officially time to begin the next phase of holiday decorating. If you're the type to put pressure on yourself to make everything perfect, the task can be overwhelming. But luckily, Target is there to help you through every stage of the season. Just like always, the store has a huge assortment of affordable adornments; in fact, you can find some amazing holiday home decor at Target for under $25.
Target is known for its extensive lineup of fabulous products at even more fabulous prices, but their newest holiday decor offerings are some of their best ever. Plus, some of the items on this list are literally cheaper than an Eggnog Latté — and they'll last so much longer, too! With everything from accent pillows and candles to garlands and glassware — all in keeping with the holiday theme — you can make your home as festive as your merry little heart desires.
The items below will be available for purchase beginning on November 4. So, if you're like me and the time for decking the halls literally cannot come soon enough, start planning now!
1Metallic Snowflake Pillow
Project 62 White Metallic Snowflake Lumbar Pillow
$20
Gold metallic embroidery snowflake lumbar pillow, perfect for a bright seating accent.
Add this cute little metallic snowflake pillow to a couch or other type of seating area for for a little holiday magic.
2Holiday Stemless Wine Glasses
Threshold Character Stemless Wine Glass, Set of 4
$10
Stemless wine glass set adorned with adorable Santa, Mrs. Claus and reindeer illustrations.
How cute are these little wine glasses? Not that you're limited to drinking wine out of them (eggnog would work just as well).
3Deer & Santa Plate Set
Threshold Deer & Santa Claus Appetizer Plates, Set of 4
$15
These appetizer plates featuring Santa, the Mrs., and their favorite reindeer (a fun complement to those holiday "wine" glasses).
Whatever you serve on these plates will automatically look festive. (I mean, they're so cheap, might as well get both sets right?)
4Holiday Snow Scene Decor
Wondershop Light Up Winter Scene Cloche
$10
This classic holiday snow scene decoration guarantees a white Christmas, no matter what the weather.
There's just something so enchanting about these little globes, which add a touch of cheer to any mantle or table top.
5Animal Ornaments
Wondershop Toymaker Animal Ornaments
$3
This assortment of soft holiday animal ornaments will make your tree extra friendly (and furry).
These little guys look so sweet all bundled up. I can totally see a few of these on my tree this year. And for just a few dollars, you can afford to get them all.
6Holiday Vase
$15
White vase with metallic gold polka dots, ideal for holding a sprig of holly or nothing at all.
This metallic gold polka dot vase is a glam way to showcase your holiday floral decor, or just as it is to jazz up a tabletop.
7Pom Pom Garland
$17
Colorful pom pom accent garland for decking the halls.
Bring your mantles and door frames to life this holiday season with this sweet, simple garland.
8Tin Candles
$8
Wrapped tin holiday candles in plaid and white with a whimsically snowy scene.
These holiday decorative candles are a glow-y way to add some ambient lighting to your living area.
9Holiday Candle Holders
Opalhouse Assorted Candle Holders
$3
These assorted glass holiday candle holders come in a variety of colors and shapes.
Need something to do with all those pine and sugar cookie-scented holiday candles? Voila!
10Sparkly Reindeer Ornaments
Wondershop Glitter Reindeer Ornaments, Set of 4
$12
These sparkling reindeer would look like a shooting star pulling Santa's sleigh through the sky.
These super sparkly reindeer ornaments will shine up your tree, but don't worry moms, they're the unbreakable kind — yup, plastic.
11Animal Throw Pillow
Threshold Woodland Animals Throw Pillow
$20
Blue and white accent pillow with woodland animals.
This throw pillow is what you want if you love the holiday season but prefer to turn it down when it comes to Christmas decor.
12Mermaid Ornaments
Wondershop Birchwood Bay Mermaid & Merman Ornaments
$3
Handmade-looking mermaid ornaments in a variety of styles.
Who wouldn't want little mermaids and mermen on their tree this year?
13Ho Ho Ho Garland
$15
This red and green garland spells out a merry message for all.
Candy cane stripes and snowballs make this garland even more jolly.
14Cheers Pillow
Project 62 Cheers Lumbar Pillow
$20
Decorative throw pillow in black and gold.
This pillow will easily take you from Christmas to New Years with its chic black velvet and gold detail.