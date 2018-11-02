The second Halloween comes along, the holiday season has officially begun. And once the jack-o'-lanterns are gone, it's officially time to begin the next phase of holiday decorating. If you're the type to put pressure on yourself to make everything perfect, the task can be overwhelming. But luckily, Target is there to help you through every stage of the season. Just like always, the store has a huge assortment of affordable adornments; in fact, you can find some amazing holiday home decor at Target for under $25.

Target is known for its extensive lineup of fabulous products at even more fabulous prices, but their newest holiday decor offerings are some of their best ever. Plus, some of the items on this list are literally cheaper than an Eggnog Latté — and they'll last so much longer, too! With everything from accent pillows and candles to garlands and glassware — all in keeping with the holiday theme — you can make your home as festive as your merry little heart desires.

The items below will be available for purchase beginning on November 4. So, if you're like me and the time for decking the halls literally cannot come soon enough, start planning now!

1 Metallic Snowflake Pillow Project 62 White Metallic Snowflake Lumbar Pillow $20 Target Gold metallic embroidery snowflake lumbar pillow, perfect for a bright seating accent. Add this cute little metallic snowflake pillow to a couch or other type of seating area for for a little holiday magic.

2 Holiday Stemless Wine Glasses Threshold Character Stemless Wine Glass, Set of 4 $10 Target Stemless wine glass set adorned with adorable Santa, Mrs. Claus and reindeer illustrations. How cute are these little wine glasses? Not that you're limited to drinking wine out of them (eggnog would work just as well).

4 Holiday Snow Scene Decor Wondershop Light Up Winter Scene Cloche $10 Target This classic holiday snow scene decoration guarantees a white Christmas, no matter what the weather. There's just something so enchanting about these little globes, which add a touch of cheer to any mantle or table top.

5 Animal Ornaments Wondershop Toymaker Animal Ornaments $3 Target This assortment of soft holiday animal ornaments will make your tree extra friendly (and furry). These little guys look so sweet all bundled up. I can totally see a few of these on my tree this year. And for just a few dollars, you can afford to get them all.

6 Holiday Vase ﻿﻿﻿Opalhouse Gold Dot Vase $15 Target White vase with metallic gold polka dots, ideal for holding a sprig of holly or nothing at all. This metallic gold polka dot vase is a glam way to showcase your holiday floral decor, or just as it is to jazz up a tabletop.

7 Pom Pom Garland ﻿Opalhouse Pom Pom Garland $17 Target Colorful pom pom accent garland for decking the halls. Bring your mantles and door frames to life this holiday season with this sweet, simple garland.

8 Tin Candles Opalhouse Wrapped Tin Candle $8 Target Wrapped tin holiday candles in plaid and white with a whimsically snowy scene. These holiday decorative candles are a glow-y way to add some ambient lighting to your living area.

9 Holiday Candle Holders Opalhouse Assorted Candle Holders $3 Target These assorted glass holiday candle holders come in a variety of colors and shapes. Need something to do with all those pine and sugar cookie-scented holiday candles? Voila!

10 Sparkly Reindeer Ornaments Wondershop Glitter Reindeer Ornaments, Set of 4 $12 Target These sparkling reindeer would look like a shooting star pulling Santa's sleigh through the sky. These super sparkly reindeer ornaments will shine up your tree, but don't worry moms, they're the unbreakable kind — yup, plastic.

11 Animal Throw Pillow Threshold Woodland Animals Throw Pillow $20 Target Blue and white accent pillow with woodland animals. This throw pillow is what you want if you love the holiday season but prefer to turn it down when it comes to Christmas decor.

13 Ho Ho Ho Garland Opalhouse Ho Ho Ho Garland $15 Target This red and green garland spells out a merry message for all. Candy cane stripes and snowballs make this garland even more jolly.