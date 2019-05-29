Romper
14 Pool Floats With Canopies For Babies, Kids, & Adults, Because You Never Want To Leave The Pool

By Samantha Grindell
Finding a pool float isn't a challenge, as it seems a new stylish inflatable hits the market every day. But finding a pool float with a shaded visor can be a bit more challenging, especially if you don't want to lose any of the inflatable cuteness as you keep your skin safe. Luckily, there are some options that will give you the best of both worlds.

Seriously, there is no shortage of fun pool accessories available to you this summer. Whether you want a float that looks like a corgi or a unicorn sprinkler to make your lawn the best on the block, you can live it up in Instagram-worthy style all summer long. But it's important to keep your family protected as you enjoy the outdoors. While sunscreen can do a lot of good, an extra barrier never hurt anyone, and these floats with canopies are especially great great for people with extra sensitive skin and babies who aren't yet old enough to wear sunscreen. Of course, even with a UPF layer via a pool canopy or clothing, be mindful of how much time you spend in the sun with babies. It's best to check with your pediatrician if you're unsure of how safe a canopy, hat, or tent really is in protecting your baby from the sun.

In the meantime, here are some float options for adults, kids, and babies that'll make your time in the pool that much more enjoyable.

1. Lean Back

Intex Canopy Island Inflatable Lounge

$77

Intex

This inflatable provides luxury and flexibility, as it offers a large surface area for floating and a detachable canopy. It's even got two built-in cup holders to help keep you hydrated.

2. Boo!

Silly Monster Lil' Canopy Float

$19

Sun Squad

Your kiddo will love floating in this monster-inspired float, and you'll love that they'll be protected from UV rays as they play. Your little one's legs will go through holders in the bottom, keeping them steady, and it holds up to 40 lbs.

3. Lounge O'Clock

Spring Float Recliner With Canopy

$46

SwimWays

Treat yourself to this adult pool lounger. This is a great option if you want to be in the water more than out of it, thanks to the mesh material. And the sturdy inner springs along the edges make it comforting and durable.

4. Unicorn Power

Unicorn Inflatable Swimming Pool Floaties Boat with Sun Shade

$15

Medland

With this option, your baby or toddler will enjoy all the fun of a unicorn float, plus some sun protection from the removable canopy. The seat has leg holes to keep your kiddo secure, as well as handles for them to grip onto. It's suitable for little ones from 9 months to age 4.

5. The Cherry On Top

Kids' Ice Cream Cone Lil Float with Canopy

$20

BigMouth

This ~sweet~ float has 50+ UPF protection in the removable canopy, so your little swimmer will definitely be safe as they play. Even better, everything about the design is intended to make it durable and stable from the thick vinyl material to the dual chambers — it even comes with extra material to patch up any holes. This adorable option supports up to 45 pounds.

6. Toot Toot

Baby Tug Boat

$90

SwimWays

Think of this float as an investment in your baby's first two years of pool fun, as it's designed to grow with your little one when they're between 9 to 24 months. The adjustable seat expands as your child gets better, and the plastic frame comes with a turnable steering wheel and bells that make noise to keep kiddos even happier in the pool.

7. Get A Toad Of This

Froggy Friend Shaded Canopy Baby Kiddie Pool Floating Raft

$13

Intex

Your tadpole will be safe from sun rays in this froggy float, thanks to the lily pad canopy. It's designed for tots 1+ and up to 25 pounds.

8. Shark Attack

Giant Man-Eating Shark Pool Float

$29

BigMouth Inc.

Big kids will love this shark float, as it offers over four feet of chomping-at-the-bit fun. They'll be the talk of the pool thanks to the biting design, and you'll be pleased they're protected from the sun.

9. Animal Fever

Giraffe Baby Rider

$32

Poolmaster

Recommended for ages 8 to 24 months, this cute giraffe float is a great introduction to the pool inflatable, as it has wide leg holes to get your tot in and out of it easily.

10. Float On

Inflatable Hampton Lounge 1-Person Swimming Pool Mattress Float with Removable Sunshade

$120

$95

Swim Central

You'll feel like you're at a resort even if it's just the neighborhood pool on this XL float. The mattress is extra deep to keep you secure on the water, and the removable sunshade makes it feel even more luxurious. It's recommended for ages 18 and up, so make this one a summer present to yourself.

11. Birds Of A Feather

Flamingo Baby Swimming Ring with Canopy

$20

GBD

Another removable canopy option, this flamingo float has a reinforced seat to keep kids comfortable, and the UPF 50 is an added bonus. Little ones from 3 months to 4 years can hold onto the flamingo's neck for extra support.

12. Infant Inflatable

Infant Baby Spring Float With Sun Canopy

$50

SwimWays

Thinking of bringing your baby to the pool? You'll be glad to have this infant float to support them as you show them the joys of water, as it keeps them secure with an adjustable harness and protected from the sun with the UPF 50+ resistant canopy. Built-in handles allow you to pull them along, and you'll like that you can keep your eyes on them.

13. Attention

Inflatable 1-Person Swimming Pool Lounge Chair with Shade Canopy

$55

Pool Central

Perfect for moms on lifeguard duty, this minimal float submerges you to keep you cool, while keeping you upright to enjoy what's happening around you. It's got built-in cupholders for your beverage of choice.

14. Clawing For It

Toddlers' Lobster Character Baby Boat

$15

Aqua-Leisure

Ideal for babies 6 to 18 months, this lobster float's canopy is removable, and the bright red color makes it easy to spot. Not that you would ever take your eyes or hands off your adorable baby for a nanosecond.