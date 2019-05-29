14 Pool Floats With Canopies For Babies, Kids, & Adults, Because You Never Want To Leave The Pool
Finding a pool float isn't a challenge, as it seems a new stylish inflatable hits the market every day. But finding a pool float with a shaded visor can be a bit more challenging, especially if you don't want to lose any of the inflatable cuteness as you keep your skin safe. Luckily, there are some options that will give you the best of both worlds.
Seriously, there is no shortage of fun pool accessories available to you this summer. Whether you want a float that looks like a corgi or a unicorn sprinkler to make your lawn the best on the block, you can live it up in Instagram-worthy style all summer long. But it's important to keep your family protected as you enjoy the outdoors. While sunscreen can do a lot of good, an extra barrier never hurt anyone, and these floats with canopies are especially great great for people with extra sensitive skin and babies who aren't yet old enough to wear sunscreen. Of course, even with a UPF layer via a pool canopy or clothing, be mindful of how much time you spend in the sun with babies. It's best to check with your pediatrician if you're unsure of how safe a canopy, hat, or tent really is in protecting your baby from the sun.
In the meantime, here are some float options for adults, kids, and babies that'll make your time in the pool that much more enjoyable.
Unicorn Inflatable Swimming Pool Floaties Boat with Sun Shade
$15
Medland
With this option, your baby or toddler will enjoy all the fun of a unicorn float, plus some sun protection from the removable canopy. The seat has leg holes to keep your kiddo secure, as well as handles for them to grip onto. It's suitable for little ones from 9 months to age 4.
Kids' Ice Cream Cone Lil Float with Canopy
$20
BigMouth
This ~sweet~ float has 50+ UPF protection in the removable canopy, so your little swimmer will definitely be safe as they play. Even better, everything about the design is intended to make it durable and stable from the thick vinyl material to the dual chambers — it even comes with extra material to patch up any holes. This adorable option supports up to 45 pounds.
Baby Tug Boat
$90
SwimWays
Think of this float as an investment in your baby's first two years of pool fun, as it's designed to grow with your little one when they're between 9 to 24 months. The adjustable seat expands as your child gets better, and the plastic frame comes with a turnable steering wheel and bells that make noise to keep kiddos even happier in the pool.
Inflatable Hampton Lounge 1-Person Swimming Pool Mattress Float with Removable Sunshade
$120
$95
Swim Central
You'll feel like you're at a resort even if it's just the neighborhood pool on this XL float. The mattress is extra deep to keep you secure on the water, and the removable sunshade makes it feel even more luxurious. It's recommended for ages 18 and up, so make this one a summer present to yourself.
Infant Baby Spring Float With Sun Canopy
$50
SwimWays
Thinking of bringing your baby to the pool? You'll be glad to have this infant float to support them as you show them the joys of water, as it keeps them secure with an adjustable harness and protected from the sun with the UPF 50+ resistant canopy. Built-in handles allow you to pull them along, and you'll like that you can keep your eyes on them.