Finding a pool float isn't a challenge, as it seems a new stylish inflatable hits the market every day. But finding a pool float with a shaded visor can be a bit more challenging, especially if you don't want to lose any of the inflatable cuteness as you keep your skin safe. Luckily, there are some options that will give you the best of both worlds.

Seriously, there is no shortage of fun pool accessories available to you this summer. Whether you want a float that looks like a corgi or a unicorn sprinkler to make your lawn the best on the block, you can live it up in Instagram-worthy style all summer long. But it's important to keep your family protected as you enjoy the outdoors. While sunscreen can do a lot of good, an extra barrier never hurt anyone, and these floats with canopies are especially great great for people with extra sensitive skin and babies who aren't yet old enough to wear sunscreen. Of course, even with a UPF layer via a pool canopy or clothing, be mindful of how much time you spend in the sun with babies. It's best to check with your pediatrician if you're unsure of how safe a canopy, hat, or tent really is in protecting your baby from the sun.

In the meantime, here are some float options for adults, kids, and babies that'll make your time in the pool that much more enjoyable.