Instead of a bottle of wine or a gift card, this year you could get the mom or dad who says they “don’t need anything” the gift of CBD. If you haven’t heard, Cannabidiol (aka CBD) is a non-intoxicating compound found in cannabis. While these CBD gifts for parents won’t get anyone high (so no munchies or lofty conversations about the universe here), they will help parents relax and unwind.

While it varies by person, the feeling of CBD can be described (at least in my experience) as similar to a post-yoga daze or a one-glass-of-wine chill. In addition to having a calming, even sleepy effect, CBD intake has also been correlated with pain relief, reduced anxiety and depression, and it may even help treat acne, per Healthline.

Life is hard sometimes for everyone, but for parents of young children, it’s a special kind of exhausting. There are toddlers going boneless on you in the supermarket, tough in-laws to deal with, and to-do lists that are almost as long as a your kids' holiday wish list. The gift of relaxation, even if it’s just 15 minutes of quiet with an infused face mask on, is just about the best present a mom or dad can receive. Read on for 20 CBD gifts for parents that they'll definitely thank you for, just as soon as they wake up from their blissful eight hours of uninterrupted sleep.

1. A Face Oil & Crystal Roller Luxury Rejuvenating Face Oil + Rose Quartz Crystal Roller Bundle Switch2Pure | $99 see on switch2pure You get two great gifts in one with this face oil and crystal roller set. The oil has vitamin A and CBD in it, which may help diminish the appearance of wrinkles, and the roller is helpful in depuffing the face and under-eye area after too little sleep or one too many yuletide cocktails. The roller can be stored in the fridge for a cooling, spa-like effect.

2. Chocolates With A Twist Fine & Raw X Lily CBD Chocolate Truffle $29 see on lily cbd Each of the four chocolates in this set contain 20 milligrams of CBD, which is a good amount to start with, per Healthline. There's also cacao, coconut oil, agave, and coconut sugar which make the treats really tasty. Just make sure the giftee knows these aren't quite "regular" chocolates, and that they should be stored in the refrigerator.

3. A Powder You Can Mix With Water Soothing Powder natureofthings | $50 see on natureofthings This little pack of chill makes an awesome gift for parents on-the-go, especially when paired with a reusable water bottle. In addition to CBD and tart cherry, this powder contains ginger, turmeric, and boswellia, all of which have anti-inflammatory properties. It has a slightly sweet tropical flavor thanks to coconut and pineapple.

4. A Cream For Aching Feet High CBD Formula Stiletto Cream Lord Jones x Tamara Mellon | $70 see on lord jones Shoe lovers don't need another pair of heels, they need this stiletto cream which can be applied before or after wearing particularly tough (but cute) kicks. Made from cocoa butter, shea butter, olive oil, fruit acids and of course, our star ingredient, the lotion is a collab between Lord Jones, the first CBD brand to launch at Sephora in Oct. 2018, and luxury shoe designer, Tamara Mellon.

5. Vegan Gummies Vegan CBD Gummies with Vitamins Sunday Scaries | $35 see on sunday scaries Any parent whose ever pilfered their kiddos' gummy vitamins will love their very own CBD version. These are vegan, which is hard to come by in the gummy world and they also contain vitamin D3 and B12.

6. A Floral Bath Bomb Botanic Bombs CBD-Infused Bath Bomb Onyx + Rose | $14 see on onyx + rose It's a luxury to find time to take a bath as a parent, and these botanical bath bombs will up the ante by adding CBD to the tub. They're gluten-free, cruelty-free, and vegan and there are three formulas to choose from: "Calm" which is made with a lavender base, "Cool" which contains activated charcoal for the ultimate detox, and "Connected", a muscle-relieving blend made with black pepper.

7. A Set Of Minis Cannuka CBD 3 Piece Mini Collection Ulta | $45 see on ulta I like to keep a few gift sets around to split up if I need a present in a pinch, but you could also gift one parent in your life the whole fabulous trio. The set includes a lip balm, a skin balm, and a nourishing body cream. In addition to CBD, they're made with manuka honey, which is packed with beauty benefits, per Women's Health. Not only are these minis super cute, they're also travel-friendly.

8. A Cooking Oil Hemp Infused Olive Oil Pot d'Huile | $37 see on pot d'huile You know how most foods containing hemp oil taste like, well, weed? This one supposedly does not. Drizzle it on just about anything, from salads to pizza. The Pot d'Huile website offers creative ways to use the oil like basil-almond pesto pasta or lemon raspberry CBD bars.

9. A Relaxing Mask CBD Rose Face Mask CBDFX | $7 see on cdfx A mask signals to the world (aka your kids) that you're out of commission for at least 15 minutes, which is why parents will appreciate this gift. Rose extract helps calm redness and soothe irritation, according to famed skincare specialist, Mario Badescu, and this mask also has 20 milligrams of CBD in it. The antioxidants in CBD can help combat free radicals and environmental damage that make the skin appear dull. Oh and the mask smells floral and amazing.

10. A Candle Cypress Massage Candle 300mg CBD Yield | $68 see on yield This massage candle has 300 milligrams of CBD incorporated into the wax which vaporizes as the candle burns. Though the research is minimal, a 2017 study did find that people who smelled essential oils infused with CBD had decreased blood pressure which can lead to feelings of calm, as reported by House Beautiful. The study was only done on five people, so who really knows, but regardless this candle smells divine with hints of juniper and Spanish moss.

11. A Non-Alcoholic Bev Drinking Botanical Sampler Box Monk | $40 see on monk Parents who are trying to drink less this season will especially appreciate a festive, non-alcoholic drink. This set of four drinking botanicals are made with fresh-pressed juices, herbs, and CBD for a warm, relaxed feeling. They can be poured over ice or mixed with seltzer for a totally booze-free treat, and if you're not abstaining from alcohol, mix them with a splash of your favorite spirit to create a yummy cocktail.

12. A Relaxing Soak Dipsea Soak With CBD Bathing Culture | $30 see on bathing culture If they can't make it to the beach, parents will appreciate the next best thing: bringing the ocean to their bathtub. Perfect for anyone with sore muscles (possibly from lifting a toddler countless times a day) this bath soak is made with West Coast sea salts, clay, and organic cypress, cedar, and vetiver oils to soothe any aches and melt away stress. Each jar has enough for at least two baths.

13. A CBD-Infused Perfume Essential CBD Parfum Roller Lily CBD | $65 see on lily cbd When's the last time your perfume made your body feel better? This sleek rollerball can be massaged into the skin to help ease cramps, pains, and soreness. The oil is a blend of 200 milligrams of full-spectrum CBD mixed with the woody and warm scent of Essential Indian Oud Wood which makes it a gorgeous and sophisticated daily scent.

14. A Nootropic Coffee Blend Smarter Coffee | The Zen Keto 5-Pack THINKNOO | $12.50 see on THINKNOO Smarter Coffee contains a blend of Colombian single-origin coffee mixed with nootropics, which is meant to help improve cognitive function and may stave off those dreaded caffeine jitters. In addition to CBD, the coffee also includes L-Theanine which is what gives green tea its calming effect, and MCTs which are healthy fats for a creamy, rich taste. Just add water!

15. The Good Kind Of Bath Salts CBD Infused Bath Salts Vertly | $29 see on vertly For an ultra-calming bath, these Vertly bath salts are infused with CBD, arnica, magnesium, and MSM sulfur for a bath that will detoxify the skin and soothe sore muscles. The blend of lavandin (a hybrid of two types of lavender), lemongrass, and clary sage is relaxing and smells amazing.

16. A Body Care Duo Bliss Body Oil & Hemp Salve Gift Set Cannabliss | $99 see on cannabliss With everything parents have to keep track of, it can be easy to forget to care for the smaller things, like cracked cuticles and dry elbows. This set of hemp salve and body oil, both infused with CBD, brings the spa experience right to their home. The salve is great for any dry patches like heels or even lips, and the oil softens skin and can soothe sunburns.

17. A Trio Of CBD Oil The Flight Feals | $20 see on feals The Flight from Feals is a good gift for any person who's just starting to navigate the world of CBD. The set comes with three vials each containing a CBD oil of varying strength, so they can figure out what milligram amount works best with their body. Then once they decide, if you're feeling extra generous, you can opt to buy them gift part two, a full size version of whichever oil they liked best.

18. A Restoring Set Clarity Ritual natureofthings | $260 see on natureofthings If you want to be instantly designated as "best gift giver" this trio of CBD products (valued at $290) is your move. The floral bath is infused with real gemstone extracts from malachite and quartz, and the body creme leaves skin velvety soft and hydrated. Tired minds will appreciate the perfect pick-me-up that is the nootropic-packed lucidity powder, and the bath products are packaged in gorgeous, minimalist jars that can be repurposed to hold bobby pins and other tiny things that are always going missing.

19. A Moisturizing Face Oil Emerald CBD & Adaptogens Deep Moisture Glow Oil Herbivore | $58 see on herbivore Give the gift of glowing skin with this moisturizing oil by Herbivore. Best for red, irritated, or otherwise stressed skin, the face oil is packed with skin-loving ingredients including ashwagandha and turmeric root, hydrating squalane, hemp seed oil, and of course CBD. All you need is four to eight tiny drop each day, so this bottle will last a surprisingly long time.